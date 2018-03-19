Authorities: Brother of Florida shooting suspect arrested at Mar - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Authorities: Brother of Florida shooting suspect arrested at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Posted: Updated:
PARKLAND, Fla. -

Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.
  
A Broward Sheriff's Office report says 18-year-old Zachary Cruz was arrested Monday afternoon at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and charged with trespassing.
  
The report says the teen was found riding his skateboard at the school though he had received prior warnings from school officials to stay away from the campus. The report adds that Zachary Cruz told the arresting deputy that he was there to "reflect on the school shooting and to soak it in."
  
His 19-year-old brother, Nikolas Cruz, faces 17 first-degree murder charges in connection with the Feb. 14 shooting.
  
Jail records didn't immediately list an attorney for Zachary Cruz.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Okanogan deputies: 19-year-old man shoots mom, then self

    Okanogan deputies: 19-year-old man shoots mom, then self

    Sunday, March 18 2018 4:59 PM EDT2018-03-18 20:59:02 GMT

    BREWSTER, Wash. - Deputies and officers in Okanogan County are investigating after a shooting Sunday morning. Okanogan County Sheriff's deputies and officers from the Brewster police Department responded to a call at 502 North Star Road in Brewster for a report of a 19-year-old man with a gun.

    >>

    BREWSTER, Wash. - Deputies and officers in Okanogan County are investigating after a shooting Sunday morning. Okanogan County Sheriff's deputies and officers from the Brewster police Department responded to a call at 502 North Star Road in Brewster for a report of a 19-year-old man with a gun.

    >>

  • Jim Carrey criticized for portrait believed to be Sanders

    Jim Carrey criticized for portrait believed to be Sanders

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:25 AM EDT2018-03-19 12:25:09 GMT

    LOS ANGELES - Jim Carrey is being criticized on social media for a portrait he painted that is believed to be White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.The actor and comedian on Saturday tweeted the painting with the caption: "This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous!"    

    >>

    LOS ANGELES - Jim Carrey is being criticized on social media for a portrait he painted that is believed to be White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.The actor and comedian on Saturday tweeted the painting with the caption: "This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous!"    

    >>

  • Grant Co. deputy charged with reckless endangerment after accidentally shooting wife back on duty

    Grant Co. deputy charged with reckless endangerment after accidentally shooting wife back on duty

    Monday, March 19 2018 4:09 PM EDT2018-03-19 20:09:50 GMT
    Suspect arrested in drive by shooting.Suspect arrested in drive by shooting.

    GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones says a deputy who plead guilty to reckless endangerment after accidentally shooting his wife last August is back on duty. The Franklin County Prosecutor initially filed felony charges against Deputy Jose Rivera following the shooting, which injured his wife. Those charges were later amended to a gross misdemeanor of reckless endangerment.

    >>

    GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones says a deputy who plead guilty to reckless endangerment after accidentally shooting his wife last August is back on duty. The Franklin County Prosecutor initially filed felony charges against Deputy Jose Rivera following the shooting, which injured his wife. Those charges were later amended to a gross misdemeanor of reckless endangerment.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Racist flyers found in downtown Spokane

    Racist flyers found in downtown Spokane

    Monday, March 19 2018 9:53 PM EDT2018-03-20 01:53:18 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash.- "Spokane friends, tear this propaganda of hate down." That's the message from a Spokane man and his friend after racist flyers were posted downtown. The flyers were found on Eastern Washington University's campus last month and have now made their way to Spokane. "It was an immediate rush of anger and sadness and just shock," said Ryan Stocks. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash.- "Spokane friends, tear this propaganda of hate down." That's the message from a Spokane man and his friend after racist flyers were posted downtown. The flyers were found on Eastern Washington University's campus last month and have now made their way to Spokane. "It was an immediate rush of anger and sadness and just shock," said Ryan Stocks. 

    >>

  • Deer Park man hit by truck in Garland area loses wedding ring after crash

    Deer Park man hit by truck in Garland area loses wedding ring after crash

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:53 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:53:04 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Lucky to be alive, that’s how one father feels after he was hit by a truck in the Garland area. The driver fled, leaving Brandon Giard with multiple injuries. “I heard peeling out and I saw out of the corner of my eye and a truck speeding this way,” Giard said recounting the moments before the accident. Giard, his wife and another couple were crossing the street to go to the Garland pub crawl on St. Patrick’s Day. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Lucky to be alive, that’s how one father feels after he was hit by a truck in the Garland area. The driver fled, leaving Brandon Giard with multiple injuries. “I heard peeling out and I saw out of the corner of my eye and a truck speeding this way,” Giard said recounting the moments before the accident. Giard, his wife and another couple were crossing the street to go to the Garland pub crawl on St. Patrick’s Day. 

    >>

  • Man breaks into Spokane woman's home, does her laundry

    Man breaks into Spokane woman's home, does her laundry

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:39 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:39:09 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane family got quite the surprise over the weekend. It wasn’t a leprechaun, it was a man that waltzed right into their house, and then he began doing their laundry. Chelsie Watts-Gorey and her family were sitting in their living room when they heard a loud thud. “I was thinking it was my brother because I was dog-sitting for him earlier because he was in Yakima, but it wasn't him,” Watts-Gorey said.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane family got quite the surprise over the weekend. It wasn’t a leprechaun, it was a man that waltzed right into their house, and then he began doing their laundry. Chelsie Watts-Gorey and her family were sitting in their living room when they heard a loud thud. “I was thinking it was my brother because I was dog-sitting for him earlier because he was in Yakima, but it wasn't him,” Watts-Gorey said.

    >>
    •   