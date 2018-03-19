Man breaks into Spokane woman's home, does her laundry

A Spokane family got quite the surprise over the weekend. It wasn’t a leprechaun, it was a man that waltzed right into their house, and then he began doing their laundry.

Chelsie Watts-Gorey and her family were sitting in their living room when they heard a loud thud.

“I was thinking it was my brother because I was dog-sitting for him earlier because he was in Yakima, but it wasn't him,” Watts-Gorey said. The man, Chelsie said, didn’t know the difference between separating the lights, darks, and the towels in the laundry basket.

“He came in, grabbed all three of my laundry baskets and dumped all three of them into the washer,” she said.

Leaving her and her mother irritated, they began doing laundry at 1 o'clock in the morning. But Watts-Gorey says the man left and then tried breaking into her car. Spokane police had already been called, she said.

“The cops got him right over here on Monroe and he would not stop,” she said.

The man, 31-year old Steven Jones, was arrested for the bizarre break-in.

Chelsie says she normally leaves her doors locked.

“Of course, the onetime I don't lock my doors somebody breaks in,” she said.

Jones was booked into jail early Sunday but has since been released.