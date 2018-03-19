Man breaks into Spokane woman's home, does her laundry - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Man breaks into Spokane woman's home, does her laundry

Posted: Updated:
by Adam Mayer, KHQ Local News Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

A Spokane family got quite the surprise over the weekend. It wasn’t a leprechaun, it was a man that waltzed right into their house, and then he began doing their laundry.

Chelsie Watts-Gorey and her family were sitting in their living room when they heard a loud thud.

“I was thinking it was my brother because I was dog-sitting for him earlier because he was in Yakima, but it wasn't him,” Watts-Gorey said. The man, Chelsie said, didn’t know the difference between separating the lights, darks, and the towels in the laundry basket.

“He came in, grabbed all three of my laundry baskets and dumped all three of them into the washer,” she said.

Leaving her and her mother irritated, they began doing laundry at 1 o'clock in the morning. But Watts-Gorey says the man left and then tried breaking into her car. Spokane police had already been called, she said.

“The cops got him right over here on Monroe and he would not stop,” she said.

The man, 31-year old Steven Jones, was arrested for the bizarre break-in.

Chelsie says she normally leaves her doors locked.

“Of course, the onetime I don't lock my doors somebody breaks in,” she said.

Jones was booked into jail early Sunday but has since been released.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Okanogan deputies: 19-year-old man shoots mom, then self

    Okanogan deputies: 19-year-old man shoots mom, then self

    Sunday, March 18 2018 4:59 PM EDT2018-03-18 20:59:02 GMT

    BREWSTER, Wash. - Deputies and officers in Okanogan County are investigating after a shooting Sunday morning. Okanogan County Sheriff's deputies and officers from the Brewster police Department responded to a call at 502 North Star Road in Brewster for a report of a 19-year-old man with a gun.

    >>

    BREWSTER, Wash. - Deputies and officers in Okanogan County are investigating after a shooting Sunday morning. Okanogan County Sheriff's deputies and officers from the Brewster police Department responded to a call at 502 North Star Road in Brewster for a report of a 19-year-old man with a gun.

    >>

  • Jim Carrey criticized for portrait believed to be Sanders

    Jim Carrey criticized for portrait believed to be Sanders

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:25 AM EDT2018-03-19 12:25:09 GMT

    LOS ANGELES - Jim Carrey is being criticized on social media for a portrait he painted that is believed to be White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.The actor and comedian on Saturday tweeted the painting with the caption: "This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous!"    

    >>

    LOS ANGELES - Jim Carrey is being criticized on social media for a portrait he painted that is believed to be White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.The actor and comedian on Saturday tweeted the painting with the caption: "This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous!"    

    >>

  • Grant Co. deputy charged with reckless endangerment after accidentally shooting wife back on duty

    Grant Co. deputy charged with reckless endangerment after accidentally shooting wife back on duty

    Monday, March 19 2018 4:09 PM EDT2018-03-19 20:09:50 GMT
    Suspect arrested in drive by shooting.Suspect arrested in drive by shooting.

    GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones says a deputy who plead guilty to reckless endangerment after accidentally shooting his wife last August is back on duty. The Franklin County Prosecutor initially filed felony charges against Deputy Jose Rivera following the shooting, which injured his wife. Those charges were later amended to a gross misdemeanor of reckless endangerment.

    >>

    GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones says a deputy who plead guilty to reckless endangerment after accidentally shooting his wife last August is back on duty. The Franklin County Prosecutor initially filed felony charges against Deputy Jose Rivera following the shooting, which injured his wife. Those charges were later amended to a gross misdemeanor of reckless endangerment.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Racist flyers found in downtown Spokane

    Racist flyers found in downtown Spokane

    Monday, March 19 2018 9:53 PM EDT2018-03-20 01:53:18 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash.- "Spokane friends, tear this propaganda of hate down." That's the message from a Spokane man and his friend after racist flyers were posted downtown. The flyers were found on Eastern Washington University's campus last month and have now made their way to Spokane. "It was an immediate rush of anger and sadness and just shock," said Ryan Stocks. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash.- "Spokane friends, tear this propaganda of hate down." That's the message from a Spokane man and his friend after racist flyers were posted downtown. The flyers were found on Eastern Washington University's campus last month and have now made their way to Spokane. "It was an immediate rush of anger and sadness and just shock," said Ryan Stocks. 

    >>

  • Deer Park man hit by truck in Garland area loses wedding ring after crash

    Deer Park man hit by truck in Garland area loses wedding ring after crash

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:53 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:53:04 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Lucky to be alive, that’s how one father feels after he was hit by a truck in the Garland area. The driver fled, leaving Brandon Giard with multiple injuries. “I heard peeling out and I saw out of the corner of my eye and a truck speeding this way,” Giard said recounting the moments before the accident. Giard, his wife and another couple were crossing the street to go to the Garland pub crawl on St. Patrick’s Day. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Lucky to be alive, that’s how one father feels after he was hit by a truck in the Garland area. The driver fled, leaving Brandon Giard with multiple injuries. “I heard peeling out and I saw out of the corner of my eye and a truck speeding this way,” Giard said recounting the moments before the accident. Giard, his wife and another couple were crossing the street to go to the Garland pub crawl on St. Patrick’s Day. 

    >>

  • Man breaks into Spokane woman's home, does her laundry

    Man breaks into Spokane woman's home, does her laundry

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:39 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:39:09 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane family got quite the surprise over the weekend. It wasn’t a leprechaun, it was a man that waltzed right into their house, and then he began doing their laundry. Chelsie Watts-Gorey and her family were sitting in their living room when they heard a loud thud. “I was thinking it was my brother because I was dog-sitting for him earlier because he was in Yakima, but it wasn't him,” Watts-Gorey said.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane family got quite the surprise over the weekend. It wasn’t a leprechaun, it was a man that waltzed right into their house, and then he began doing their laundry. Chelsie Watts-Gorey and her family were sitting in their living room when they heard a loud thud. “I was thinking it was my brother because I was dog-sitting for him earlier because he was in Yakima, but it wasn't him,” Watts-Gorey said.

    >>
    •   