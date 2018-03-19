Deer Park man hit by truck in Garland area loses wedding ring after crash

Lucky to be alive, that’s how one father feels after he was hit by a truck in the Garland area.

The driver fled, leaving Brandon Giard with multiple injuries.

“I heard peeling out and I saw out of the corner of my eye and a truck speeding this way,” Giard said recounting the moments before the accident.

Giard, his wife and another couple were crossing the street to go to the Garland pub crawl on St. Patrick’s Day. While walking in the marked crosswalk, Brandon says the truck hit him.

“It kind of clipped my wrist and spun me around and hit my face on the bumper grill or the passenger window slam into my face,” Giard said.

Witnesses described an older blue or gray truck. In surveillance video obtained by KHQ, an older truck is seen on the sidewalk and takes off a short time later. The video doesn't show Brandon getting hit, but it does show people start running over and looking for help. Minutes later, fire and EMS crews arrive on-scene.

The crash left Brandon with a broken nose and chipped teeth, but during it all, Brandon’s wedding ring flew off when he was hit.

“My hands were covered in blood and I didn't see anything until I got home and notice it was gone,” he said.

An out-pouring of help from our viewers wanting to get Brandon a new ring has flooded our newsroom. Brandon says he’s humbled by the offers to replace the ring, but hoping he could find the original ring.

He’s also thankful that he’s still alive.

“(I’m) thankful for the people that helped and the witnesses that stopped and got out to help a stranger,” he said.

Anyone who may have saw the crash or has information is urged to call the Spokane Police Department.