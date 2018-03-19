Racist flyers found in downtown Spokane

"Spokane friends, tear this propaganda of hate down." That's the message from a Spokane man and his friend after racist flyers were posted downtown.

The flyers were found on Eastern Washington University's campus last month and have now made their way to Spokane.

"It was an immediate rush of anger and sadness and just shock," said Ryan Stocks.

Stocks says that his friend was walking to work over the weekend when he saw at least half a dozen of flyers from a group called Identity Evropa. "They oppose multiculturalism and that's just not right," said Stocks.

On their website, Identity Evropa states, "Our main objective is to create a better world for people of European heritage - particularly in America - by peacefully effecting cultural change."

"I just feel it's wrong," said Stocks.

On Twitter, the group takes credit for flyers posted in cities and on college campuses. "They are kind of disguising what their motivations are to recruit young people," said Stocks.

According to a recent report from the Anti-Defamation League, in the last ten months, groups like Identity Evropa have been hanging banners and posters in public areas at an unprecedented rate.

Stocks is sharing what's been found in downtown Spokane on his Facebook, warning people. His post alone, has been shared nearly a thousand times. "Having those flyers posted around town is furthering that propaganda of hate," said Stocks.

He wants anyone who sees them, to take them down.

We reached out to the executive director of Identity Evropa and have not heard back. We also reached out to Spokane Police about it and are waiting for a call back.

Identity Evropa's former leader helped organize last year's Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. That rally turned deadly when someone drove their car into the crowd. On their website, Identity Evropa blames law enforcement for moving in prematurely and forcing the two opposing protest parties into the same small area.