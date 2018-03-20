Fire crews work to extinguish large blaze in Bonner County

Fire crews in Bonner County are working to put out a large structure fire in the Oldtown area Monday night.

The Bonner County Sheriff's Office reports Highway 41 is closed while crews work to put the fire out.

Witnesses say a house near the intersection of Highway 41 and E. 4th Ave. S. caught fire Monday night. Video from the scene shows smoke and flames pouring from the building.

We've learned that power is also out in the area. Avista says the power was turned off while crews work in the area.

We are working to confirm additional details in terms of cause.

There is no word yet on injuries.

As we learn more we will update this story