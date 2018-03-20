Fire crews work to extinguish large blaze in Bonner County

Fire crews work to extinguish large blaze in Bonner CountyPosted: Updated:
Okanogan deputies: 19-year-old man shoots mom, then self
BREWSTER, Wash. - Deputies and officers in Okanogan County are investigating after a shooting Sunday morning. Okanogan County Sheriff's deputies and officers from the Brewster police Department responded to a call at 502 North Star Road in Brewster for a report of a 19-year-old man with a gun.>>
Jim Carrey criticized for portrait believed to be Sanders
LOS ANGELES - Jim Carrey is being criticized on social media for a portrait he painted that is believed to be White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.The actor and comedian on Saturday tweeted the painting with the caption: "This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous!">>
Grant Co. deputy charged with reckless endangerment after accidentally shooting wife back on duty
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones says a deputy who plead guilty to reckless endangerment after accidentally shooting his wife last August is back on duty. The Franklin County Prosecutor initially filed felony charges against Deputy Jose Rivera following the shooting, which injured his wife. Those charges were later amended to a gross misdemeanor of reckless endangerment.>>
Sheriff: Boy shoots sister in video game controller dispute
Authorities in Mississippi say a 9-year-old boy has shot his 13-year-old sister in the head and wounded her after an argument over a video game controller. Monroe County Sheriff Cecil Cantrell told local news outlets that the girl wouldn't give up the video game controller when her brother wanted it on Saturday. He says the boy shot the girl in the back of the head and that the bullet entered her brain.>>
13-year-old Mississippi girl dies after shooting over video game controller
ABERDEEN, Miss. - A Mississippi girl has died after her brother allegedly shot her in the head because she wouldn't hand over the controller of a video game. WCBI-TV reported Sunday that Monroe County Sheriff Cecil Cantrell says the girl is dead. Cantrell told local news outlets that the 9-year-old boy shot his 13-year-old sister in the back of the head. She was rushed to Le Bonheur's Children's Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, but didn't survive.>>
Little Caesars to give out free lunch on April 2 after 'crazy' NCAA upset
KHQ.COM - Pull out your calendar and mark out April 2 as "Free Lunch!" After #16 University of Maryland-Baltimore County knocked off #1 Virginia, Little Caesars is making good on their promise to give everyone a free lunch. The pizza chain is going to be providing a free, $5-dollar lunch box on Monday, April 2nd, between 11:30 am and 1 pm local time.>>
KHQ.COM - Pull out your calendar and mark out April 2 as "Free Lunch!" After #16 University of Maryland-Baltimore County knocked off #1 Virginia, Little Caesars is making good on their promise to give everyone a free lunch. The pizza chain is going to be providing a free, $5-dollar lunch box on Monday, April 2nd, between 11:30 am and 1 pm local time. You can click here for the details.>>
Spokane family searching for hit-and-run driver
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane family says they need help tracking down a hit and run driver for a crash that totaled their daughter's car. It happened near Fifth and Maple, right by the I-90 off ramp on Sunday. "The most frightening phone call that you can imagine at 1:30 in the morning," said Dana Divine, Alyssa Genther's mother.>>
Mad Minute stories from Monday, March 19th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, March 19th.>>
Fire crews work to extinguish large blaze in Bonner County
OLDTOWN, Idaho - Fire crews in Bonner County are working to put out a large structure fire in the Oldtown area Monday night. The Bonner County Sheriff's Office reports Highway 41 is closed while crews work to put the fire out. Witnesses say a house near the intersection of Highway 41 and E. 4th Ave. S. caught fire Monday night. Video from the scene shows smoke and flames pouring from the building.>>
Authorities appear no closer to finding Austin bomber
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks and authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame. But they don't appear closer to making any arrests. Three package bombs left on doorsteps over 10 days starting on March 2 killed two people and injured two others.>>
Man charged after child porn found in Snoqualmie National Forest 'gingerbread treehouse'
KING COUNTY, Wash. - A Department of Natural Resources worker searching for a rumored "gingerbread treehouse" in the Snoqualmie National Forest found the house. Inside it was a cache of child porn that led to a man's arrest.>>
Racist flyers found in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash.- "Spokane friends, tear this propaganda of hate down." That's the message from a Spokane man and his friend after racist flyers were posted downtown. The flyers were found on Eastern Washington University's campus last month and have now made their way to Spokane. "It was an immediate rush of anger and sadness and just shock," said Ryan Stocks.>>
Deer Park man hit by truck in Garland area loses wedding ring after crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - Lucky to be alive, that’s how one father feels after he was hit by a truck in the Garland area. The driver fled, leaving Brandon Giard with multiple injuries. “I heard peeling out and I saw out of the corner of my eye and a truck speeding this way,” Giard said recounting the moments before the accident. Giard, his wife and another couple were crossing the street to go to the Garland pub crawl on St. Patrick’s Day.>>
Man breaks into Spokane woman's home, does her laundry
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane family got quite the surprise over the weekend. It wasn’t a leprechaun, it was a man that waltzed right into their house, and then he began doing their laundry. Chelsie Watts-Gorey and her family were sitting in their living room when they heard a loud thud. “I was thinking it was my brother because I was dog-sitting for him earlier because he was in Yakima, but it wasn't him,” Watts-Gorey said.>>
Authorities: Brother of Florida shooting suspect arrested at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School
PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school. A Broward Sheriff's Office report says 18-year-old Zachary Cruz was arrested Monday afternoon at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and charged with trespassing.>>
Lewis and Clark Bridge reopens after backpacks investigated
LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) - Authorities reopened a bridge between Longview, Washington and Rainier, Oregon, that had been shut down for hours because of suspicious backpacks on the Oregon side. Oregon State Police say that authorities responded at about 10:20 a.m. Monday to reports of a man lowering backpacks from the bridge over the Columbia River.>>
