FBI probes package bomb blast at FedEx in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - The Latest on serial bombings in Texas (all times local):
 
5:30 a.m.
 
Federal agents tell The Washington Post that a package bomb exploded shortly after midnight Tuesday inside a FedEx distribution center in Schertz, Texas.
 
Spokeswomen for the FBI and the ATF say both agencies are at the scene.
 
The explosion happened at the facility just northeast of San Antonio sometime around 1 a.m., said FBI Special Agent Michelle Lee. ATF spokeswoman Nicole Strong said that early indications are that no one was injured.
 
___
 
5 a.m.
 
A website that monitors fire and police activity in San Antonio, Texas, says a package bomb has exploded at a FedEx distribution center in Schertz, Texas, hurting 1 person, a FedEx employee who apparently suffered a non-life-threatening "percussion-type" injury from the blast.
 
The FBI and ATF are at the scene. Federal agents say this package is likely linked to attacks by what they believe is a serial bomber. The package exploded shortly after midnight on Tuesday.
 
The Associated Press reported erroneously earlier Tuesday that the San Antonio Fire Department said one person had suffered a non-life-threatening "percussion-type" injury from the blast. That information came from SanantonioFIRE, a local media website that reports on local police, fire and emergency service news, and could not immediately be independently confirmed.
 
___
 
1 a.m.
 
Police and federal agents said Sunday night's blast triggered along a street by a nearly invisible tripwire suggests a "higher level of sophistication" than they have seen before in three early package bombs left on doorsteps, and means the carnage is now random, rather than targeted at someone in particular.
 
William Grote says the attack, by a suspected serial bomber that has terrorized Austin for weeks, left what appeared to be nails embedded in his grandson's knees.
 
Two people are dead and four injured, and authorities don't appear closer to making any arrests in the four bombings that have rocked the capital city.
 
Authorities haven't identified the latest victims, but Grote told The Associated Press that his grandson was one of the two men wounded in southwest Austin's quiet Travis Country neighborhood. They suffered what police said were significant injuries and remained hospitalized in stable condition.

  Man charged after child porn found in Snoqualmie National Forest 'gingerbread treehouse'

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 12:14 AM EDT

    KING COUNTY, Wash. - A Department of Natural Resources worker searching for a rumored "gingerbread treehouse" in the Snoqualmie National Forest found the house. Inside it was a cache of child porn that led to a man's arrest.

  Spokane family searching for hit-and-run driver

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:04 AM EDT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane family says they need help tracking down a hit and run driver for a crash that totaled their daughter's car. It happened near Fifth and Maple, right by the I-90 off ramp on Sunday. "The most frightening phone call that you can imagine at 1:30 in the morning," said Dana Divine, Alyssa Genther's mother.

  Racist flyers found in downtown Spokane

    Monday, March 19 2018 9:53 PM EDT

    SPOKANE, Wash.- "Spokane friends, tear this propaganda of hate down." That's the message from a Spokane man and his friend after racist flyers were posted downtown. The flyers were found on Eastern Washington University's campus last month and have now made their way to Spokane. "It was an immediate rush of anger and sadness and just shock," said Ryan Stocks. 

  Officials: Shooting at a Maryland High School

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:10 AM EDT

    GREAT MILLS, Md. - School officials report that there's been a shooting at a Maryland high school, that the 'event is contained' and the campus is on lockdown. The St. Mary's County Public Schools said on its website early Tuesday that there was a shooting at Great Mills High School, located in the southern end of the stat

  2-year-old boy dies after wandering away and falling into culvert on Yakima River

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:44 AM EDT
    KENNEWICK, Wash. - Authorities say a 2-year-old boy died after he wandered into the Yakima River while his father was asleep. The Tri-City Herald reports the boy died Monday at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher says the child's father took a nap with the boy and his 3-year-old brother around 12:30 p.m. inside the family's trailer.

  FBI probes package bomb blast at FedEx in Texas

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 7:25 AM EDT

    AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - The Latest on serial bombings in Texas (all times local):   5:30 a.m.   Federal agents tell The Washington Post that a package bomb exploded shortly after midnight Tuesday inside a FedEx distribution center in Schertz, Texas.   Spokeswomen for the FBI and the ATF say both agencies are at the scene.   The explosion happened at the facility just northeast of San Antonio sometime around 1 a.m., said FBI Special Agent Michelle Lee.

