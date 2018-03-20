2-year-old boy dies after wandering away and falling into culvert on Yakima River

2-year-old boy dies after wandering away and falling into culvert on Yakima RiverPosted: Updated:
Man charged after child porn found in Snoqualmie National Forest 'gingerbread treehouse'
KING COUNTY, Wash. - A Department of Natural Resources worker searching for a rumored "gingerbread treehouse" in the Snoqualmie National Forest found the house. Inside it was a cache of child porn that led to a man's arrest.>>
Spokane family searching for hit-and-run driver
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane family says they need help tracking down a hit and run driver for a crash that totaled their daughter's car. It happened near Fifth and Maple, right by the I-90 off ramp on Sunday. "The most frightening phone call that you can imagine at 1:30 in the morning," said Dana Divine, Alyssa Genther's mother.>>
Racist flyers found in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash.- "Spokane friends, tear this propaganda of hate down." That's the message from a Spokane man and his friend after racist flyers were posted downtown. The flyers were found on Eastern Washington University's campus last month and have now made their way to Spokane. "It was an immediate rush of anger and sadness and just shock," said Ryan Stocks.>>
Man breaks into Spokane woman's home, does her laundry
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane family got quite the surprise over the weekend. It wasn’t a leprechaun, it was a man that waltzed right into their house, and then he began doing their laundry. Chelsie Watts-Gorey and her family were sitting in their living room when they heard a loud thud. “I was thinking it was my brother because I was dog-sitting for him earlier because he was in Yakima, but it wasn't him,” Watts-Gorey said.>>
Fire crews work to extinguish large blaze in Bonner County
OLDTOWN, Idaho - Fire crews in Bonner County are working to put out a large structure fire in the Oldtown area Monday night. The Bonner County Sheriff's Office reports Highway 41 is closed while crews work to put the fire out. Witnesses say a house near the intersection of Highway 41 and E. 4th Ave. S. caught fire Monday night. Video from the scene shows smoke and flames pouring from the building.>>
Grant Co. deputy charged with reckless endangerment after accidentally shooting wife back on duty
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones says a deputy who plead guilty to reckless endangerment after accidentally shooting his wife last August is back on duty. The Franklin County Prosecutor initially filed felony charges against Deputy Jose Rivera following the shooting, which injured his wife. Those charges were later amended to a gross misdemeanor of reckless endangerment.>>
2-year-old boy dies after wandering away and falling into culvert on Yakima River
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Authorities say a 2-year-old boy died after he wandered into the Yakima River while his father was asleep. The Tri-City Herald reports the boy died Monday at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher says the child's father took a nap with the boy and his 3-year-old brother around 12:30 p.m. inside the family's trailer.>>
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Authorities say a 2-year-old boy died after he wandered into the Yakima River while his father was asleep. The Tri-City Herald reports the boy died Monday at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher says the child's father took a nap with the boy and his 3-year-old brother around 12:30 p.m. inside the family's trailer.>>
FBI probes package bomb blast at FedEx in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - The Latest on serial bombings in Texas (all times local): 5:30 a.m. Federal agents tell The Washington Post that a package bomb exploded shortly after midnight Tuesday inside a FedEx distribution center in Schertz, Texas. Spokeswomen for the FBI and the ATF say both agencies are at the scene. The explosion happened at the facility just northeast of San Antonio sometime around 1 a.m., said FBI Special Agent Michelle Lee.>>
Spokane family searching for hit-and-run driver
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane family says they need help tracking down a hit and run driver for a crash that totaled their daughter's car. It happened near Fifth and Maple, right by the I-90 off ramp on Sunday. "The most frightening phone call that you can imagine at 1:30 in the morning," said Dana Divine, Alyssa Genther's mother.>>
Mad Minute stories from Monday, March 19th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, March 19th.>>
Fire crews work to extinguish large blaze in Bonner County
OLDTOWN, Idaho - Fire crews in Bonner County are working to put out a large structure fire in the Oldtown area Monday night. The Bonner County Sheriff's Office reports Highway 41 is closed while crews work to put the fire out. Witnesses say a house near the intersection of Highway 41 and E. 4th Ave. S. caught fire Monday night. Video from the scene shows smoke and flames pouring from the building.>>
Authorities appear no closer to finding Austin bomber
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks and authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame. But they don't appear closer to making any arrests. Three package bombs left on doorsteps over 10 days starting on March 2 killed two people and injured two others.>>
Man charged after child porn found in Snoqualmie National Forest 'gingerbread treehouse'
KING COUNTY, Wash. - A Department of Natural Resources worker searching for a rumored "gingerbread treehouse" in the Snoqualmie National Forest found the house. Inside it was a cache of child porn that led to a man's arrest.>>
Racist flyers found in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash.- "Spokane friends, tear this propaganda of hate down." That's the message from a Spokane man and his friend after racist flyers were posted downtown. The flyers were found on Eastern Washington University's campus last month and have now made their way to Spokane. "It was an immediate rush of anger and sadness and just shock," said Ryan Stocks.>>
Deer Park man hit by truck in Garland area loses wedding ring after crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - Lucky to be alive, that’s how one father feels after he was hit by a truck in the Garland area. The driver fled, leaving Brandon Giard with multiple injuries. “I heard peeling out and I saw out of the corner of my eye and a truck speeding this way,” Giard said recounting the moments before the accident. Giard, his wife and another couple were crossing the street to go to the Garland pub crawl on St. Patrick’s Day.>>
Man breaks into Spokane woman's home, does her laundry
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane family got quite the surprise over the weekend. It wasn’t a leprechaun, it was a man that waltzed right into their house, and then he began doing their laundry. Chelsie Watts-Gorey and her family were sitting in their living room when they heard a loud thud. “I was thinking it was my brother because I was dog-sitting for him earlier because he was in Yakima, but it wasn't him,” Watts-Gorey said.>>
