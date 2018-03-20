2-year-old boy dies after wandering away and falling into culver - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

2-year-old boy dies after wandering away and falling into culvert on Yakima River

Posted: Updated:
PHOTO: KNDU PHOTO: KNDU
KENNEWICK, Wash. -

Authorities say a 2-year-old boy died after he wandered into the Yakima River while his father was asleep.
  
The Tri-City Herald reports the boy died Monday at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
  
Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher says the child's father took a nap with the boy and his 3-year-old brother around 12:30 p.m. inside the family's trailer.
  
Investigators say although the father barricaded the door, the boys were gone when he woke up.
  
Hatcher says the father looked along the riverbank and pulled the boy out of a culvert, starting CPR with a neighbor's help.
  
The 3-year-old went to a neighboring house. He wasn't hurt.
  
Deputies arrived and took over CPR before medics took the child to the hospital.
  
Hatcher says the boy died around 5:15 p.m.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man charged after child porn found in Snoqualmie National Forest 'gingerbread treehouse'

    Man charged after child porn found in Snoqualmie National Forest 'gingerbread treehouse'

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 12:14 AM EDT2018-03-20 04:14:52 GMT

    KING COUNTY, Wash. - A Department of Natural Resources worker searching for a rumored "gingerbread treehouse" in the Snoqualmie National Forest found the house. Inside it was a cache of child porn that led to a man's arrest.

    >>

    KING COUNTY, Wash. - A Department of Natural Resources worker searching for a rumored "gingerbread treehouse" in the Snoqualmie National Forest found the house. Inside it was a cache of child porn that led to a man's arrest.

    >>

  • Spokane family searching for hit-and-run driver

    Spokane family searching for hit-and-run driver

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:04 AM EDT2018-03-20 06:04:16 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane family says they need help tracking down a hit and run driver for a crash that totaled their daughter's car. It happened near Fifth and Maple, right by the I-90 off ramp on Sunday. "The most frightening phone call that you can imagine at 1:30 in the morning," said Dana Divine, Alyssa Genther's mother.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane family says they need help tracking down a hit and run driver for a crash that totaled their daughter's car. It happened near Fifth and Maple, right by the I-90 off ramp on Sunday. "The most frightening phone call that you can imagine at 1:30 in the morning," said Dana Divine, Alyssa Genther's mother.

    >>

  • Racist flyers found in downtown Spokane

    Racist flyers found in downtown Spokane

    Monday, March 19 2018 9:53 PM EDT2018-03-20 01:53:18 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash.- "Spokane friends, tear this propaganda of hate down." That's the message from a Spokane man and his friend after racist flyers were posted downtown. The flyers were found on Eastern Washington University's campus last month and have now made their way to Spokane. "It was an immediate rush of anger and sadness and just shock," said Ryan Stocks. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash.- "Spokane friends, tear this propaganda of hate down." That's the message from a Spokane man and his friend after racist flyers were posted downtown. The flyers were found on Eastern Washington University's campus last month and have now made their way to Spokane. "It was an immediate rush of anger and sadness and just shock," said Ryan Stocks. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • 2-year-old boy dies after wandering away and falling into culvert on Yakima River

    2-year-old boy dies after wandering away and falling into culvert on Yakima River

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:44 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:44:03 GMT
    PHOTO: KNDUPHOTO: KNDU

    KENNEWICK, Wash. - Authorities say a 2-year-old boy died after he wandered into the Yakima River while his father was asleep. The Tri-City Herald reports the boy died Monday at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher says the child's father took a nap with the boy and his 3-year-old brother around 12:30 p.m. inside the family's trailer.

    >>

    KENNEWICK, Wash. - Authorities say a 2-year-old boy died after he wandered into the Yakima River while his father was asleep. The Tri-City Herald reports the boy died Monday at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher says the child's father took a nap with the boy and his 3-year-old brother around 12:30 p.m. inside the family's trailer.

    >>

  • FBI probes package bomb blast at FedEx in Texas

    FBI probes package bomb blast at FedEx in Texas

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 7:25 AM EDT2018-03-20 11:25:37 GMT

    AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - The Latest on serial bombings in Texas (all times local):   5:30 a.m.   Federal agents tell The Washington Post that a package bomb exploded shortly after midnight Tuesday inside a FedEx distribution center in Schertz, Texas.   Spokeswomen for the FBI and the ATF say both agencies are at the scene.   The explosion happened at the facility just northeast of San Antonio sometime around 1 a.m., said FBI Special Agent Michelle Lee.

    >>

    AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - The Latest on serial bombings in Texas (all times local):   5:30 a.m.   Federal agents tell The Washington Post that a package bomb exploded shortly after midnight Tuesday inside a FedEx distribution center in Schertz, Texas.   Spokeswomen for the FBI and the ATF say both agencies are at the scene.   The explosion happened at the facility just northeast of San Antonio sometime around 1 a.m., said FBI Special Agent Michelle Lee.

    >>

  • Spokane family searching for hit-and-run driver

    Spokane family searching for hit-and-run driver

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:04 AM EDT2018-03-20 06:04:16 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane family says they need help tracking down a hit and run driver for a crash that totaled their daughter's car. It happened near Fifth and Maple, right by the I-90 off ramp on Sunday. "The most frightening phone call that you can imagine at 1:30 in the morning," said Dana Divine, Alyssa Genther's mother.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane family says they need help tracking down a hit and run driver for a crash that totaled their daughter's car. It happened near Fifth and Maple, right by the I-90 off ramp on Sunday. "The most frightening phone call that you can imagine at 1:30 in the morning," said Dana Divine, Alyssa Genther's mother.

    >>
    •   