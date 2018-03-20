Sheriff's spokeswoman says 3 hurt, including shooter, at Marylan - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Sheriff's spokeswoman says 3 hurt, including shooter, at Maryland high school shooting

Posted: Updated:
GREAT MILLS, Md. -

9:30 a.m.
  
A sheriff's spokeswoman says injuries have been reported after a shooting at a high school in southern Maryland.
  
St. Mary's County sheriff's spokeswoman Cpl. Julie Yingling says there are injuries Tuesday at Great Mills High School but she didn't know how many or the severity of the injuries. She also said she had no information about fatalities.
  
Agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were headed to the scene.
  
The county sheriff said deputies are on the scene and that parents or guardians should stay away, going instead to Leonardtown High School to reunite with Great Mills students there.
  
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Rep. Steny Hoyer tweeted that they're monitoring reports and urged people to follow the instructions of local law enforcement at the scene.

___
  
9:10 a.m.
  

School officials report that there's been a shooting at a Maryland high school, that the 'event is contained' and the campus is on lockdown.
  
Federal agents from the bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are going to the scene, their agency tweeted.
  
The St. Mary's County Public Schools said on its website early Tuesday that there was a shooting at Great Mills High School, located in the southern end of the state.
  
The county sheriff said deputies are on the scene, and that parents or guardians should stay away, going instead to Leonardtown High School to reunite with Great Mills students there.
  
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Rep. Steny Hoyer tweeted that they're monitoring reports and urged people to follow the instructions of local law enforcement at the scene.

Previous Coverage: 

Previous Coverage: 

School officials report that there's been a shooting at a Maryland high school, that the 'event is contained' and the campus is on lockdown.
  
The St. Mary's County Public Schools said on its website early Tuesday that there was a shooting at Great Mills High School, located in the southern end of the state.
  
The office of the county sheriff said there was an "incident" at the school, and asked parents to stay away from the campus, reporting instead to Leonardtown High School instead.
  
The school is in the congressional district of Rep. Steny Hoyer, who tweeted that he's closely monitoring reports and urged people to follow the instructions of local law enforcement at the scene.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

