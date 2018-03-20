United suspends new reservations for pets in cargo hold

United suspends new reservations for pets in cargo holdPosted: Updated:
Man charged after child porn found in Snoqualmie National Forest 'gingerbread treehouse'
KING COUNTY, Wash. - A Department of Natural Resources worker searching for a rumored "gingerbread treehouse" in the Snoqualmie National Forest found the house. Inside it was a cache of child porn that led to a man's arrest.>>
Spokane family searching for hit-and-run driver
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane family says they need help tracking down a hit and run driver for a crash that totaled their daughter's car. It happened near Fifth and Maple, right by the I-90 off ramp on Sunday. "The most frightening phone call that you can imagine at 1:30 in the morning," said Dana Divine, Alyssa Genther's mother.>>
Racist flyers found in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash.- "Spokane friends, tear this propaganda of hate down." That's the message from a Spokane man and his friend after racist flyers were posted downtown. The flyers were found on Eastern Washington University's campus last month and have now made their way to Spokane. "It was an immediate rush of anger and sadness and just shock," said Ryan Stocks.>>
Man breaks into Spokane woman's home, does her laundry
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane family got quite the surprise over the weekend. It wasn’t a leprechaun, it was a man that waltzed right into their house, and then he began doing their laundry. Chelsie Watts-Gorey and her family were sitting in their living room when they heard a loud thud. “I was thinking it was my brother because I was dog-sitting for him earlier because he was in Yakima, but it wasn't him,” Watts-Gorey said.>>
Fire crews work to extinguish large blaze in Bonner County
OLDTOWN, Idaho - Fire crews in Bonner County are working to put out a large structure fire in the Oldtown area Monday night. The Bonner County Sheriff's Office reports Highway 41 is closed while crews work to put the fire out. Witnesses say a house near the intersection of Highway 41 and E. 4th Ave. S. caught fire Monday night. Video from the scene shows smoke and flames pouring from the building.>>
Grant Co. deputy charged with reckless endangerment after accidentally shooting wife back on duty
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones says a deputy who plead guilty to reckless endangerment after accidentally shooting his wife last August is back on duty. The Franklin County Prosecutor initially filed felony charges against Deputy Jose Rivera following the shooting, which injured his wife. Those charges were later amended to a gross misdemeanor of reckless endangerment.>>
Sheriff's spokeswoman says 3 hurt, including shooter, at Maryland high school shooting
GREAT MILLS, Md. - A sheriff's spokeswoman says injuries have been reported after a shooting at a high school in southern Maryland. St. Mary's County sheriff's spokeswoman Cpl. Julie Yingling says there are injuries Tuesday at Great Mills High School but she didn't know how many or the severity of the injuries. She also said she had no information about fatalities.>>
Brother of Parkland gunman arrested for allegedly trespassing at Stoneman Douglas
MIAMI (AP) - The brother of the 19-year-old who confessed to gunning down 17 people at a Florida high school spent the night in jail after he was arrested for trespassing on the campus. Broward Sheriff's deputies arrested 18-year-old Zachary Cruz on Monday afternoon, saying he rode his skateboard onto the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School campus after being warned to stay away.>>
FREE ice cream cone at Dairy Queen TODAY!
SPOKANE, Wash. - Today's the first day of Spring and you know how you should celebrate? By getting some free soft-serve! Dairy Queen is giving away free ice cream! The fast-food chain is offering free vanilla ice cream cones on its fourth annual Free Cone Day and will be collecting donations for the Children's Miracle Network hospitals.>>
World's last male Northern White Rhino dies
KHQ.COM - The world's last male Northern White Rhino, Sudan, has died after "age-related complications," researchers announced on Tuesday, saying he "stole the heart of many with his dignity and strength." The 45-year-old rhino was euthanized on Monday after his condition "worsened significantly" and he was no longer able to stand. His muscles and bones had degenerated and his skin had extensive wounds.>>
Treehouse cabin found filled with child pornography east of Seattle
KHQ.COM - A Washington man is behind bars after investigators found images of child pornography in a remote, fairy tale-like treehouse. According to FBI documents, a Department of Natural Resources employee found this cabin in the Snoqualmie National Forest in 2016. That discovery led federal investigators to 56-year-old Daniel Wood.>>
United suspends new reservations for pets in cargo hold
KHQ.COM - United Airlines is pausing its pet-shipping business after mishaps that include a dog winding up in Japan instead of Kansas. United said Tuesday that it will halt PetSafe reservations while it reviews the service, which lets customers ship pets as cargo. Fees can run several hundred dollars for a medium-size or big dog.>>
2-year-old boy dies after wandering away and falling into culvert on Yakima River
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Authorities say a 2-year-old boy died after he wandered into the Yakima River while his father was asleep. The Tri-City Herald reports the boy died Monday at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher says the child's father took a nap with the boy and his 3-year-old brother around 12:30 p.m. inside the family's trailer.>>
FBI probes package bomb blast at FedEx in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - The Latest on serial bombings in Texas (all times local): 5:30 a.m. Federal agents tell The Washington Post that a package bomb exploded shortly after midnight Tuesday inside a FedEx distribution center in Schertz, Texas. Spokeswomen for the FBI and the ATF say both agencies are at the scene. The explosion happened at the facility just northeast of San Antonio sometime around 1 a.m., said FBI Special Agent Michelle Lee.>>
Spokane family searching for hit-and-run driver
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane family says they need help tracking down a hit and run driver for a crash that totaled their daughter's car. It happened near Fifth and Maple, right by the I-90 off ramp on Sunday. "The most frightening phone call that you can imagine at 1:30 in the morning," said Dana Divine, Alyssa Genther's mother.>>
Fire crews work to extinguish large blaze in Bonner County
OLDTOWN, Idaho - Fire crews in Bonner County are working to put out a large structure fire in the Oldtown area Monday night. The Bonner County Sheriff's Office reports Highway 41 is closed while crews work to put the fire out. Witnesses say a house near the intersection of Highway 41 and E. 4th Ave. S. caught fire Monday night. Video from the scene shows smoke and flames pouring from the building.>>
