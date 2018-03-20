Treehouse cabin found filled with child pornography east of Seattle

SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane family got quite the surprise over the weekend. It wasn’t a leprechaun, it was a man that waltzed right into their house, and then he began doing their laundry. Chelsie Watts-Gorey and her family were sitting in their living room when they heard a loud thud. “I was thinking it was my brother because I was dog-sitting for him earlier because he was in Yakima, but it wasn't him,” Watts-Gorey said.