Treehouse cabin found filled with child pornography east of Seattle

KHQ.COM - A Washington man is behind bars after investigators found images of child pornography in a remote, fairy tale-like treehouse.    

According to FBI documents, a Department of Natural Resources employee found this cabin in the Snoqualmie National Forest in 2016. That discovery led federal investigators to 56-year-old Daniel Wood.

Investigators say they found thousands more images and videos of child pornography after searching his home. An arraignment for Wood is set for march 26.

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 12:14 AM EDT2018-03-20 04:14:52 GMT

    KING COUNTY, Wash. - A Department of Natural Resources worker searching for a rumored "gingerbread treehouse" in the Snoqualmie National Forest found the house. Inside it was a cache of child porn that led to a man's arrest.

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:04 AM EDT2018-03-20 06:04:16 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane family says they need help tracking down a hit and run driver for a crash that totaled their daughter's car. It happened near Fifth and Maple, right by the I-90 off ramp on Sunday. "The most frightening phone call that you can imagine at 1:30 in the morning," said Dana Divine, Alyssa Genther's mother.

    Monday, March 19 2018 9:53 PM EDT2018-03-20 01:53:18 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash.- "Spokane friends, tear this propaganda of hate down." That's the message from a Spokane man and his friend after racist flyers were posted downtown. The flyers were found on Eastern Washington University's campus last month and have now made their way to Spokane. "It was an immediate rush of anger and sadness and just shock," said Ryan Stocks. 

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 10:48 AM EDT2018-03-20 14:48:42 GMT

    GREAT MILLS, Md. - A sheriff's spokeswoman says injuries have been reported after a shooting at a high school in southern Maryland. St. Mary's County sheriff's spokeswoman Cpl. Julie Yingling says there are injuries Tuesday at Great Mills High School but she didn't know how many or the severity of the injuries. She also said she had no information about fatalities.

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 10:29 AM EDT2018-03-20 14:29:42 GMT

    MIAMI (AP) - The brother of the 19-year-old who confessed to gunning down 17 people at a Florida high school spent the night in jail after he was arrested for trespassing on the campus.   Broward Sheriff's deputies arrested 18-year-old Zachary Cruz on Monday afternoon, saying he rode his skateboard onto the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School campus after being warned to stay away.

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 10:18 AM EDT2018-03-20 14:18:21 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Today's the first day of Spring and you know how you should celebrate? By getting some free soft-serve! Dairy Queen is giving away free ice cream! The fast-food chain is offering free vanilla ice cream cones on its fourth annual Free Cone Day and will be collecting donations for the Children's Miracle Network hospitals.  

