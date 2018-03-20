Getting more robocalls lately? Here's what you can do - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Getting more robocalls lately? Here's what you can do

Posted: Updated:
KHQ.COM - -

Have you gotten one of those annoying robo-calls recently? 

Despite regulations put in place to curb the telemarketers from reaching out, not everyone is following the rules.  

Whether it's a home phone or a smart phone, chances are a robocaller has your number.

So how can you stop them?

First, join the "Do Not Call" registry at donotcall.gov. It won't stop calls to faxes or business phones, but it helps. It won't completely stop all telemarketers, but it can make a difference.

But technology expert Mark Burgess says the "Do Not Call" registry alone won't make a difference. You have to monitor and ignore calls.

Don't pick up if you are not familiar with the number. Let it go to voicemail, if you don't know who it is block it.

"If you do answer a true robocall, you've just acknowledged that you're a real human being and you're gonna get more calls," Burgess said.

If you get a call from someone claiming to be the Do Not Call registry, hang up! The registry will never call you.

You should also block text spammers. If you are registered with the Do Not Call list, you can forward spam texts to 7726 free of charge.

If all else fails, complain!  Write down the phone number and file an FTC complaint. You can do it by phone or online.

Unfortunately nothing will stop robocalls altogether, that's why you need to lead the fight.

Robocalls can be more than just annoying. A national survey found that Americans lost about $10 billion to scammers in 2016. That's up 60 percent from the year before.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man charged after child porn found in Snoqualmie National Forest 'gingerbread treehouse'

    Man charged after child porn found in Snoqualmie National Forest 'gingerbread treehouse'

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 12:14 AM EDT2018-03-20 04:14:52 GMT

    KING COUNTY, Wash. - A Department of Natural Resources worker searching for a rumored "gingerbread treehouse" in the Snoqualmie National Forest found the house. Inside it was a cache of child porn that led to a man's arrest.

    >>

    KING COUNTY, Wash. - A Department of Natural Resources worker searching for a rumored "gingerbread treehouse" in the Snoqualmie National Forest found the house. Inside it was a cache of child porn that led to a man's arrest.

    >>

  • Spokane family searching for hit-and-run driver

    Spokane family searching for hit-and-run driver

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:04 AM EDT2018-03-20 06:04:16 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane family says they need help tracking down a hit and run driver for a crash that totaled their daughter's car. It happened near Fifth and Maple, right by the I-90 off ramp on Sunday. "The most frightening phone call that you can imagine at 1:30 in the morning," said Dana Divine, Alyssa Genther's mother.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane family says they need help tracking down a hit and run driver for a crash that totaled their daughter's car. It happened near Fifth and Maple, right by the I-90 off ramp on Sunday. "The most frightening phone call that you can imagine at 1:30 in the morning," said Dana Divine, Alyssa Genther's mother.

    >>

  • Racist flyers found in downtown Spokane

    Racist flyers found in downtown Spokane

    Monday, March 19 2018 9:53 PM EDT2018-03-20 01:53:18 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash.- "Spokane friends, tear this propaganda of hate down." That's the message from a Spokane man and his friend after racist flyers were posted downtown. The flyers were found on Eastern Washington University's campus last month and have now made their way to Spokane. "It was an immediate rush of anger and sadness and just shock," said Ryan Stocks. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash.- "Spokane friends, tear this propaganda of hate down." That's the message from a Spokane man and his friend after racist flyers were posted downtown. The flyers were found on Eastern Washington University's campus last month and have now made their way to Spokane. "It was an immediate rush of anger and sadness and just shock," said Ryan Stocks. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Sheriff says shooter at Maryland school has died after resource officer fired at him

    Sheriff says shooter at Maryland school has died after resource officer fired at him

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 12:35 PM EDT2018-03-20 16:35:57 GMT

    GREAT MILLS, Md. - A sheriff says the shooter at a Maryland high school has died after a school resource officer fired at him. St. Mary's County Tim Cameron told a news conference Tuesday morning that the shooter and the officer both fired a round and it wasn't known if the officer's bullet killed the suspect.

    >>

    GREAT MILLS, Md. - A sheriff says the shooter at a Maryland high school has died after a school resource officer fired at him. St. Mary's County Tim Cameron told a news conference Tuesday morning that the shooter and the officer both fired a round and it wasn't known if the officer's bullet killed the suspect.

    >>

  • Storms leave trail of damage across South with tornadoes and baseball sized hail

    Storms leave trail of damage across South with tornadoes and baseball sized hail

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 12:12 PM EDT2018-03-20 16:12:57 GMT
    Baseball sized hail in Cullman, Alabama (Photo: Ashley Sanford)Baseball sized hail in Cullman, Alabama (Photo: Ashley Sanford)

    JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) - Daybreak Tuesday revealed widespread damage after a night of violent weather in the Deep South, with a college campus shattered by an apparent tornado and thousands of buildings and vehicles battered by hail as large as baseballs. Selina Harris Quintero The area around Jacksonville State University was among the hardest hit as storms swept across the South, part of a large system that prompted tornado warnings Monday in Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia...

    >>

    JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) - Daybreak Tuesday revealed widespread damage after a night of violent weather in the Deep South, with a college campus shattered by an apparent tornado and thousands of buildings and vehicles battered by hail as large as baseballs. Selina Harris Quintero The area around Jacksonville State University was among the hardest hit as storms swept across the South, part of a large system that prompted tornado warnings Monday in Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia...

    >>

  • WATCH: Trailer released for movie based on Spokane friends playing decades-long game of tag

    WATCH: Trailer released for movie based on Spokane friends playing decades-long game of tag

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 11:57 AM EDT2018-03-20 15:57:53 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - In 2013, The Wall Street Journal wrote an article based on a group of friends from Spokane who spent 23 years playing a game a tag. Now, their story has been made into a movie with an impressive cast.  The trailer for "Tag" was released on Tuesday and stars Jeremy Renner, Jon Ham, Jake Johnson, Isla Fisher, Rashida Jones and Hannibal Buress. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - In 2013, The Wall Street Journal wrote an article based on a group of friends from Spokane who spent 23 years playing a game a tag. Now, their story has been made into a movie with an impressive cast.  The trailer for "Tag" was released on Tuesday and stars Jeremy Renner, Jon Ham, Jake Johnson, Isla Fisher, Rashida Jones and Hannibal Buress. 

    >>
    •   