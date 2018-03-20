Getting more robocalls lately? Here's what you can do

Have you gotten one of those annoying robo-calls recently?

Despite regulations put in place to curb the telemarketers from reaching out, not everyone is following the rules.

Whether it's a home phone or a smart phone, chances are a robocaller has your number.

So how can you stop them?

First, join the "Do Not Call" registry at donotcall.gov . It won't stop calls to faxes or business phones, but it helps. It won't completely stop all telemarketers, but it can make a difference.

But technology expert Mark Burgess says the "Do Not Call" registry alone won't make a difference. You have to monitor and ignore calls.

Don't pick up if you are not familiar with the number. Let it go to voicemail, if you don't know who it is block it.

"If you do answer a true robocall, you've just acknowledged that you're a real human being and you're gonna get more calls," Burgess said.

If you get a call from someone claiming to be the Do Not Call registry, hang up! The registry will never call you.

You should also block text spammers. If you are registered with the Do Not Call list, you can forward spam texts to 7726 free of charge.

If all else fails, complain! Write down the phone number and file an FTC complaint . You can do it by phone or online.

Unfortunately nothing will stop robocalls altogether, that's why you need to lead the fight.

Robocalls can be more than just annoying. A national survey found that Americans lost about $10 billion to scammers in 2016. That's up 60 percent from the year before.