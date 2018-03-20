WATCH: Trailer released for movie based on Spokane friends playi - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

WATCH: Trailer released for movie based on Spokane friends playing decades-long game of tag

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

In 2013, The Wall Street Journal wrote an article based on a group of friends from Spokane who spent 23 years playing a game a tag. Now, their story has been made into a movie with an impressive cast. 

The trailer for "Tag" was released on Tuesday and stars Jeremy Renner, Jon Ham, Jake Johnson, Isla Fisher, Rashida Jones and Hannibal Buress. The plot is based loosely on Brian Dennehy and a decades-long game of tag that began on the campus of Gonzaga Prep. 

The group moved on to college, careers, families and new cities, but the game kept going. 

One player is "It" until he tags someone else, but in this game, there are no geographic restrictions and the game is live for the entire month of February. The last guy tagged stays "It" for the year, so it gets pretty intense, with players getting tagged at work and at home. They form alliances and fly around the country. Wives are enlisted as spies and assistants are ordered to bar players from the office.

In the movie, Renner plays the friend that's never been "It" and wants to retire, giving his friends one last opportunity for that elusive tag. 

The film opens in theaters June 15th. It marks the big screen debut for director Jeff Tomsic. Check out the trailer below. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man charged after child porn found in Snoqualmie National Forest 'gingerbread treehouse'

    Man charged after child porn found in Snoqualmie National Forest 'gingerbread treehouse'

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 12:14 AM EDT2018-03-20 04:14:52 GMT

    KING COUNTY, Wash. - A Department of Natural Resources worker searching for a rumored "gingerbread treehouse" in the Snoqualmie National Forest found the house. Inside it was a cache of child porn that led to a man's arrest.

    >>

    KING COUNTY, Wash. - A Department of Natural Resources worker searching for a rumored "gingerbread treehouse" in the Snoqualmie National Forest found the house. Inside it was a cache of child porn that led to a man's arrest.

    >>

  • Spokane family searching for hit-and-run driver

    Spokane family searching for hit-and-run driver

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:04 AM EDT2018-03-20 06:04:16 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane family says they need help tracking down a hit and run driver for a crash that totaled their daughter's car. It happened near Fifth and Maple, right by the I-90 off ramp on Sunday. "The most frightening phone call that you can imagine at 1:30 in the morning," said Dana Divine, Alyssa Genther's mother.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane family says they need help tracking down a hit and run driver for a crash that totaled their daughter's car. It happened near Fifth and Maple, right by the I-90 off ramp on Sunday. "The most frightening phone call that you can imagine at 1:30 in the morning," said Dana Divine, Alyssa Genther's mother.

    >>

  • Racist flyers found in downtown Spokane

    Racist flyers found in downtown Spokane

    Monday, March 19 2018 9:53 PM EDT2018-03-20 01:53:18 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash.- "Spokane friends, tear this propaganda of hate down." That's the message from a Spokane man and his friend after racist flyers were posted downtown. The flyers were found on Eastern Washington University's campus last month and have now made their way to Spokane. "It was an immediate rush of anger and sadness and just shock," said Ryan Stocks. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash.- "Spokane friends, tear this propaganda of hate down." That's the message from a Spokane man and his friend after racist flyers were posted downtown. The flyers were found on Eastern Washington University's campus last month and have now made their way to Spokane. "It was an immediate rush of anger and sadness and just shock," said Ryan Stocks. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Sheriff says shooter at Maryland school has died after resource officer fired at him

    Sheriff says shooter at Maryland school has died after resource officer fired at him

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 12:35 PM EDT2018-03-20 16:35:57 GMT

    GREAT MILLS, Md. - A sheriff says the shooter at a Maryland high school has died after a school resource officer fired at him. St. Mary's County Tim Cameron told a news conference Tuesday morning that the shooter and the officer both fired a round and it wasn't known if the officer's bullet killed the suspect.

    >>

    GREAT MILLS, Md. - A sheriff says the shooter at a Maryland high school has died after a school resource officer fired at him. St. Mary's County Tim Cameron told a news conference Tuesday morning that the shooter and the officer both fired a round and it wasn't known if the officer's bullet killed the suspect.

    >>

  • Storms leave trail of damage across South with tornadoes and baseball sized hail

    Storms leave trail of damage across South with tornadoes and baseball sized hail

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 12:12 PM EDT2018-03-20 16:12:57 GMT
    Baseball sized hail in Cullman, Alabama (Photo: Ashley Sanford)Baseball sized hail in Cullman, Alabama (Photo: Ashley Sanford)

    JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) - Daybreak Tuesday revealed widespread damage after a night of violent weather in the Deep South, with a college campus shattered by an apparent tornado and thousands of buildings and vehicles battered by hail as large as baseballs. Selina Harris Quintero The area around Jacksonville State University was among the hardest hit as storms swept across the South, part of a large system that prompted tornado warnings Monday in Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia...

    >>

    JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) - Daybreak Tuesday revealed widespread damage after a night of violent weather in the Deep South, with a college campus shattered by an apparent tornado and thousands of buildings and vehicles battered by hail as large as baseballs. Selina Harris Quintero The area around Jacksonville State University was among the hardest hit as storms swept across the South, part of a large system that prompted tornado warnings Monday in Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia...

    >>

  • WATCH: Trailer released for movie based on Spokane friends playing decades-long game of tag

    WATCH: Trailer released for movie based on Spokane friends playing decades-long game of tag

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 11:57 AM EDT2018-03-20 15:57:53 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - In 2013, The Wall Street Journal wrote an article based on a group of friends from Spokane who spent 23 years playing a game a tag. Now, their story has been made into a movie with an impressive cast.  The trailer for "Tag" was released on Tuesday and stars Jeremy Renner, Jon Ham, Jake Johnson, Isla Fisher, Rashida Jones and Hannibal Buress. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - In 2013, The Wall Street Journal wrote an article based on a group of friends from Spokane who spent 23 years playing a game a tag. Now, their story has been made into a movie with an impressive cast.  The trailer for "Tag" was released on Tuesday and stars Jeremy Renner, Jon Ham, Jake Johnson, Isla Fisher, Rashida Jones and Hannibal Buress. 

    >>
    •   