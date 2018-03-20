WATCH: Trailer released for movie based on Spokane friends playing decades-long game of tag

In 2013, The Wall Street Journal wrote an article based on a group of friends from Spokane who spent 23 years playing a game a tag . Now, their story has been made into a movie with an impressive cast.

The trailer for "Tag" was released on Tuesday and stars Jeremy Renner, Jon Ham, Jake Johnson, Isla Fisher, Rashida Jones and Hannibal Buress. The plot is based loosely on Brian Dennehy and a decades-long game of tag that began on the campus of Gonzaga Prep.

The group moved on to college, careers, families and new cities, but the game kept going.

One player is "It" until he tags someone else, but in this game, there are no geographic restrictions and the game is live for the entire month of February. The last guy tagged stays "It" for the year, so it gets pretty intense, with players getting tagged at work and at home. They form alliances and fly around the country. Wives are enlisted as spies and assistants are ordered to bar players from the office.

In the movie, Renner plays the friend that's never been "It" and wants to retire, giving his friends one last opportunity for that elusive tag.

The film opens in theaters June 15th. It marks the big screen debut for director Jeff Tomsic. Check out the trailer below.