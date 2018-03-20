Cops: Police kill restaurant gunman after 5-hour standoff - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Cops: Police kill restaurant gunman after 5-hour standoff

Posted: Updated:
PRINCETON, N.J. -

Authorities in New Jersey say police fatally shot an armed man who holed up in a restaurant near Princeton University during a five-hour standoff with officers.
  
The attorney general's office says no one else was injured during the confrontation Tuesday at the Panera Bread restaurant across from Princeton's campus.
  
It was not clear what sparked the standoff that began around 10 a.m.
  
Officials say police shot the gunman shortly before 3 p.m. after negotiations to get him to surrender were unsuccessful.
  
His identity was not immediately released.
  
Authorities shut down Princeton's downtown area, and two campus buildings were evacuated as a precaution though the university is on spring break.
  
Armed officers were staged outside the restaurant with their weapons drawn during the negotiations.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • FREE ice cream cone at Dairy Queen TODAY!

    FREE ice cream cone at Dairy Queen TODAY!

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 10:18 AM EDT2018-03-20 14:18:21 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Today's the first day of Spring and you know how you should celebrate? By getting some free soft-serve! Dairy Queen is giving away free ice cream! The fast-food chain is offering free vanilla ice cream cones on its fourth annual Free Cone Day and will be collecting donations for the Children's Miracle Network hospitals.  

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Today's the first day of Spring and you know how you should celebrate? By getting some free soft-serve! Dairy Queen is giving away free ice cream! The fast-food chain is offering free vanilla ice cream cones on its fourth annual Free Cone Day and will be collecting donations for the Children's Miracle Network hospitals.  

    >>

  • WATCH: Trailer released for movie based on Spokane friends playing decades-long game of tag

    WATCH: Trailer released for movie based on Spokane friends playing decades-long game of tag

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 11:57 AM EDT2018-03-20 15:57:53 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - In 2013, The Wall Street Journal wrote an article based on a group of friends from Spokane who spent 23 years playing a game a tag. Now, their story has been made into a movie with an impressive cast.  The trailer for "Tag" was released on Tuesday and stars Jeremy Renner, Jon Ham, Jake Johnson, Isla Fisher, Rashida Jones and Hannibal Buress. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - In 2013, The Wall Street Journal wrote an article based on a group of friends from Spokane who spent 23 years playing a game a tag. Now, their story has been made into a movie with an impressive cast.  The trailer for "Tag" was released on Tuesday and stars Jeremy Renner, Jon Ham, Jake Johnson, Isla Fisher, Rashida Jones and Hannibal Buress. 

    >>

  • New survey says best burger in Idaho comes from this Coeur d'Alene gas station

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 4:22 PM EDT2018-03-20 20:22:46 GMT

    KHQ.COM - A new survey from OnlyInYourState.com says the best burgers in the entire state of Idaho come from a gas station in Coeur d'Alene. Have you ever been to the surf shack? It's a little burger joint inside the A & D Mini Mart on North 4th St. Most people don't expect much from gas station food but these burgers seem to impress for their flavor and their price. Most of the burgers on the menu are under $5.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - A new survey from OnlyInYourState.com says the best burgers in the entire state of Idaho come from a gas station in Coeur d'Alene. Have you ever been to the surf shack? It's a little burger joint inside the A & D Mini Mart on North 4th St. Most people don't expect much from gas station food but these burgers seem to impress for their flavor and their price. Most of the burgers on the menu are under $5.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Toddler dies after falling into culvert on Yakima River

    Toddler dies after falling into culvert on Yakima River

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 7:25 PM EDT2018-03-20 23:25:37 GMT

    KENNEWICK, Wash. - Authorities say a 2-year-old boy died after he wandered into the Yakima River while his father was asleep.    The Tri-City Herald reports the boy died Monday at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.    Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher says the child's father took a nap with the boy and his 3-year-old brother around 12:30 p.m. inside the family's trailer.

    >>

    KENNEWICK, Wash. - Authorities say a 2-year-old boy died after he wandered into the Yakima River while his father was asleep.    The Tri-City Herald reports the boy died Monday at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.    Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher says the child's father took a nap with the boy and his 3-year-old brother around 12:30 p.m. inside the family's trailer.

    >>

  • Spokane Police officer fired following domestic violence charges, investigation

    Spokane Police officer fired following domestic violence charges, investigation

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 23:05:13 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - After the conclusion of a lengthy and thorough Internal Affairs investigation, Officer John “Jay” Scott’s employment with the Spokane Police Department has been terminated, effective immediately. This follows his arrest on domestic violence charges by the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office last year.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - After the conclusion of a lengthy and thorough Internal Affairs investigation, Officer John “Jay” Scott’s employment with the Spokane Police Department has been terminated, effective immediately. This follows his arrest on domestic violence charges by the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office last year.

    >>

  • Spokane firefighters reveal struggles with mental, emotional health

    Spokane firefighters reveal struggles with mental, emotional health

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:36 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:36:41 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Local firefighters are opening up to a side that we never get to see: the struggle with mental health and post-traumatic stress disorder. They say they are working on steps to combat the problem. Freeman High School made national headlines in Spokane County back in September 2017. Four students were shot and one of them was killed. It hit too close to home, even for firefighters.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Local firefighters are opening up to a side that we never get to see: the struggle with mental health and post-traumatic stress disorder. They say they are working on steps to combat the problem. Freeman High School made national headlines in Spokane County back in September 2017. Four students were shot and one of them was killed. It hit too close to home, even for firefighters.

    >>
    •   