New survey says best burger in Idaho come from this Coeur d'Alen - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

New survey says best burger in Idaho come from this Coeur d'Alene gas station

Posted: Updated:
The Surf Shack - Best burgers in Idaho The Surf Shack - Best burgers in Idaho

KHQ.COM - A new survey from OnlyInYourState.com says the best burgers in the entire state of Idaho come from a gas station in Coeur d'Alene.

Have you ever been to The Surf Shack? It's a little burger joint inside the A & D Mini Mart on North 4th St.

Most people don't expect much from gas station food but these burgers seem to impress for their flavor and their price. Most of the burgers on the menu are under $5.

The survey looked at reviews from Facebook, TripAdvisor and Yelp which all show a steady stream of five star reviews. The Surf Shop makes all their burgers with angus beef and fresh veggies and prides themselves for their Southern California style with crisp lettuce, thick tomato slices and thousand island dressing.

Do you agree? Does The Surf Shop offer the best burger in the state or do you have an alternative favorite? Let us know on our Facebook page

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • FREE ice cream cone at Dairy Queen TODAY!

    FREE ice cream cone at Dairy Queen TODAY!

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 10:18 AM EDT2018-03-20 14:18:21 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Today's the first day of Spring and you know how you should celebrate? By getting some free soft-serve! Dairy Queen is giving away free ice cream! The fast-food chain is offering free vanilla ice cream cones on its fourth annual Free Cone Day and will be collecting donations for the Children's Miracle Network hospitals.  

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Today's the first day of Spring and you know how you should celebrate? By getting some free soft-serve! Dairy Queen is giving away free ice cream! The fast-food chain is offering free vanilla ice cream cones on its fourth annual Free Cone Day and will be collecting donations for the Children's Miracle Network hospitals.  

    >>

  • Man charged after child porn found in Snoqualmie National Forest 'gingerbread treehouse'

    Man charged after child porn found in Snoqualmie National Forest 'gingerbread treehouse'

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 12:14 AM EDT2018-03-20 04:14:52 GMT

    KING COUNTY, Wash. - A Department of Natural Resources worker searching for a rumored "gingerbread treehouse" in the Snoqualmie National Forest found the house. Inside it was a cache of child porn that led to a man's arrest.

    >>

    KING COUNTY, Wash. - A Department of Natural Resources worker searching for a rumored "gingerbread treehouse" in the Snoqualmie National Forest found the house. Inside it was a cache of child porn that led to a man's arrest.

    >>

  • Spokane family searching for hit-and-run driver

    Spokane family searching for hit-and-run driver

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:04 AM EDT2018-03-20 06:04:16 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane family says they need help tracking down a hit and run driver for a crash that totaled their daughter's car. It happened near Fifth and Maple, right by the I-90 off ramp on Sunday. "The most frightening phone call that you can imagine at 1:30 in the morning," said Dana Divine, Alyssa Genther's mother.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane family says they need help tracking down a hit and run driver for a crash that totaled their daughter's car. It happened near Fifth and Maple, right by the I-90 off ramp on Sunday. "The most frightening phone call that you can imagine at 1:30 in the morning," said Dana Divine, Alyssa Genther's mother.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • New survey says best burger in Idaho come from this Coeur d'Alene gas station

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 4:00 PM EDT2018-03-20 20:00:54 GMT

    KHQ.COM - A new survey from OnlyInYourState.com says the best burgers in the entire state of Idaho come from a gas station in Coeur d'Alene. Have you ever been to the surf shack? It's a little burger joint inside the A & D Mini Mart on North 4th St. Most people don't expect much from gas station food but these burgers seem to impress for their flavor and their price. Most of the burgers on the menu are under $5.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - A new survey from OnlyInYourState.com says the best burgers in the entire state of Idaho come from a gas station in Coeur d'Alene. Have you ever been to the surf shack? It's a little burger joint inside the A & D Mini Mart on North 4th St. Most people don't expect much from gas station food but these burgers seem to impress for their flavor and their price. Most of the burgers on the menu are under $5.

    >>

  • Sheriff says shooter at Maryland school has died after resource officer fired at him

    Sheriff says shooter at Maryland school has died after resource officer fired at him

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:43 PM EDT2018-03-20 19:43:30 GMT

    GREAT MILLS, Md. - A sheriff says the shooter at a Maryland high school has died after a school resource officer fired at him. St. Mary's County Tim Cameron told a news conference Tuesday morning that the shooter and the officer both fired a round and it wasn't known if the officer's bullet killed the suspect.

    >>

    GREAT MILLS, Md. - A sheriff says the shooter at a Maryland high school has died after a school resource officer fired at him. St. Mary's County Tim Cameron told a news conference Tuesday morning that the shooter and the officer both fired a round and it wasn't known if the officer's bullet killed the suspect.

    >>

  • Utah governor signs law legalizing ‘free-range parenting’

    Utah governor signs law legalizing ‘free-range parenting’

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:30 PM EDT2018-03-20 18:30:22 GMT

    SALT LAKE CITY, Utah. - So-called free-range parenting will soon be the law of the land in Utah after the governor signed what appears to be the country's first measure to formally legalize allowing kids to do things on their own to foster self-sufficiency. The bill, which Gov. Gary Herbert announced Friday that he'd signed, specifies that it isn't neglectful to let kids do things alone like travel to school, explore a playground or stay in the car. 

    >>

    SALT LAKE CITY, Utah. - So-called free-range parenting will soon be the law of the land in Utah after the governor signed what appears to be the country's first measure to formally legalize allowing kids to do things on their own to foster self-sufficiency. The bill, which Gov. Gary Herbert announced Friday that he'd signed, specifies that it isn't neglectful to let kids do things alone like travel to school, explore a playground or stay in the car. 

    >>
    •   