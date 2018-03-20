New survey says best burger in Idaho comes from this Coeur d'Alene gas station

KHQ.COM - A new survey from OnlyInYourState.com says the best burgers in the entire state of Idaho come from a gas station in Coeur d'Alene.



Have you ever been to The Surf Shack? It's a little burger joint inside the A & D Mini Mart on North 4th St.



Most people don't expect much from gas station food but these burgers seem to impress for their flavor and their price. Most of the burgers on the menu are under $5.



The survey looked at reviews from Facebook, TripAdvisor and Yelp which all show a steady stream of five star reviews. The Surf Shop makes all their burgers with angus beef and fresh veggies and prides themselves for their Southern California style with crisp lettuce, thick tomato slices and thousand island dressing.



Do you agree? Does The Surf Shop offer the best burger in the state or do you have an alternative favorite?