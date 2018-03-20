Man, 19, charged in fatally shooting taxi driver in Tacoma

Authorities have charged a 19-year-old man with murder in the fatal shooting of a taxi driver in Tacoma.



The News Tribune reports that Eddie Hogan pleaded not guilty when he was arraigned Monday in Pierce County Superior Court. His bail was set at $1.5 million.



Robert Crall was found shot in the chest on the sidewalk outside his cab Thursday morning.



Hogan was identified from photos taken by a camera mounted in Crall's cab.



According to charging documents, Hogan initially claimed he shot Crall in self-defense. When detectives confronted him with a photograph allegedly showing him in the cab with a bandana pulled up over his face, Hogan allegedly told police he planned to rob Crall.



Police say Hogan is suspected in other recent robberies.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)