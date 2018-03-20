Spokane firefighters reveal struggles with mental, emotional hea - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane firefighters reveal struggles with mental, emotional health

Posted: Updated:
by Andrea Olson, KHQ Local News Producer/Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Local firefighters are opening up to a side that we never get to see: the struggle with mental health and post-traumatic stress disorder. They say they are working on steps to combat the problem.

Freeman High School made national headlines in Spokane County back in September 2017. Four students were shot and one of them was killed. It hit too close to home, even for firefighters.

"Some of our state troopers, they have kids that go to school here. That's a lot to take from a first responders perspective," said Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer at the time of the shooting.

It's not just Freeman. There are a number of traumatic events, as many as two a day, according to the chief. In bigger cities, that rate of horrific calls is even more frequent. Taken together, the country is now facing a first responder crisis: Legions of firefighters and EMTs themselves in need of rescue. The International Association of Fire Fighters partnered with media outlets around the country and sent anonymous surveys to firefighters. They received 7,000 responses.

Almost all surveyed: 95 percent say they experience critical stress on the job and three quarters of them say it leaves them with unresolved issues.

71 percent say they have trouble sleeping and 65 percent say they are constantly haunted by memories of bad calls.

"For me personally, children are my biggest-- probably issue, where you might have a child that has had a horrific incident or accident and/or trauma," said Mike Bacon, a Spokane firefighter and Vice President of the Washington State Council of Fire Fighters.

"It impacts us differently. It's a lot of times, an accumulation of smaller issues that just happen over and over and over throughout a career," said Randy Marler, a Spokane firefighter and President of the Spokane Firefighters Union.

Mike Bacon, Randy Marler, and Cal Lindsay sat down with KHQ, opening up to an internal struggle that many firefighters deal with.

Bacon, Marler, and Lindsay have worked for years as firefighters, helping their community. "The public, they call 911 typically on their worst day of their life, and firefighters have to be at their very best when they respond," said Bacon.

What a firefighter can see on the job can be emotionally exhausting.

"It's in our nature to be the ones that are doing the helping and it's not in our nature to ask for help," said Marler.

However, the culture is now changing at fire stations. Behind the scenes at the Freeman High School shooting, a firefighter peer support group stepped in ready to help their own.

"We've learned that there are other ways to deal with this. Instead of keeping it all balled up inside of you and creating this culture, where it's all macho and you are not allowed to express your feelings, you are not allowed to share---we reversed that," said Schaeffer.

According to the national survey, 77 percent of firefighters think peer to peer support helps. "I think the real value of our peer support group here in Spokane, is that they are firefighters that have done the job, have seen the things that everyone has seen," said Bacon.

"We are finding that there is more value to that than having a clinical psychologist coming in from the outside and try to understand our perspective in a snapshot," said Cal Lindsay, a Spokane firefighter and a Peer Support Member in charge.

Lindsay says his peer support group is working to make it a policy to meet with fire stations regularly. When new firefighters join the department, PTSD awareness is now a mandatory part of orientation.

The push to help firefighters with PTSD is happening right now. Bacon says the Washington State of Fire Fighters introduced a bill in Olympia to the state. It would allow firefighters to have industrial insurance coverage for post-traumatic stress disorder. The bill has already passed the senate and the house.

Bacon says that the bill is expected to be signed by the governor on March 23rd.

If you want to take a look at the survey firefighters were given, click here.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • FREE ice cream cone at Dairy Queen TODAY!

    FREE ice cream cone at Dairy Queen TODAY!

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 10:18 AM EDT2018-03-20 14:18:21 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Today's the first day of Spring and you know how you should celebrate? By getting some free soft-serve! Dairy Queen is giving away free ice cream! The fast-food chain is offering free vanilla ice cream cones on its fourth annual Free Cone Day and will be collecting donations for the Children's Miracle Network hospitals.  

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Today's the first day of Spring and you know how you should celebrate? By getting some free soft-serve! Dairy Queen is giving away free ice cream! The fast-food chain is offering free vanilla ice cream cones on its fourth annual Free Cone Day and will be collecting donations for the Children's Miracle Network hospitals.  

    >>

  • WATCH: Trailer released for movie based on Spokane friends playing decades-long game of tag

    WATCH: Trailer released for movie based on Spokane friends playing decades-long game of tag

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 11:57 AM EDT2018-03-20 15:57:53 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - In 2013, The Wall Street Journal wrote an article based on a group of friends from Spokane who spent 23 years playing a game a tag. Now, their story has been made into a movie with an impressive cast.  The trailer for "Tag" was released on Tuesday and stars Jeremy Renner, Jon Ham, Jake Johnson, Isla Fisher, Rashida Jones and Hannibal Buress. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - In 2013, The Wall Street Journal wrote an article based on a group of friends from Spokane who spent 23 years playing a game a tag. Now, their story has been made into a movie with an impressive cast.  The trailer for "Tag" was released on Tuesday and stars Jeremy Renner, Jon Ham, Jake Johnson, Isla Fisher, Rashida Jones and Hannibal Buress. 

    >>

  • New survey says best burger in Idaho comes from this Coeur d'Alene gas station

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 4:22 PM EDT2018-03-20 20:22:46 GMT

    KHQ.COM - A new survey from OnlyInYourState.com says the best burgers in the entire state of Idaho come from a gas station in Coeur d'Alene. Have you ever been to the surf shack? It's a little burger joint inside the A & D Mini Mart on North 4th St. Most people don't expect much from gas station food but these burgers seem to impress for their flavor and their price. Most of the burgers on the menu are under $5.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - A new survey from OnlyInYourState.com says the best burgers in the entire state of Idaho come from a gas station in Coeur d'Alene. Have you ever been to the surf shack? It's a little burger joint inside the A & D Mini Mart on North 4th St. Most people don't expect much from gas station food but these burgers seem to impress for their flavor and their price. Most of the burgers on the menu are under $5.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Toddler dies after falling into culvert on Yakima River

    Toddler dies after falling into culvert on Yakima River

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 7:25 PM EDT2018-03-20 23:25:37 GMT

    KENNEWICK, Wash. - Authorities say a 2-year-old boy died after he wandered into the Yakima River while his father was asleep.    The Tri-City Herald reports the boy died Monday at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.    Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher says the child's father took a nap with the boy and his 3-year-old brother around 12:30 p.m. inside the family's trailer.

    >>

    KENNEWICK, Wash. - Authorities say a 2-year-old boy died after he wandered into the Yakima River while his father was asleep.    The Tri-City Herald reports the boy died Monday at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.    Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher says the child's father took a nap with the boy and his 3-year-old brother around 12:30 p.m. inside the family's trailer.

    >>

  • Spokane Police officer fired following domestic violence charges, investigation

    Spokane Police officer fired following domestic violence charges, investigation

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 23:05:13 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - After the conclusion of a lengthy and thorough Internal Affairs investigation, Officer John “Jay” Scott’s employment with the Spokane Police Department has been terminated, effective immediately. This follows his arrest on domestic violence charges by the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office last year.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - After the conclusion of a lengthy and thorough Internal Affairs investigation, Officer John “Jay” Scott’s employment with the Spokane Police Department has been terminated, effective immediately. This follows his arrest on domestic violence charges by the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office last year.

    >>

  • Spokane firefighters reveal struggles with mental, emotional health

    Spokane firefighters reveal struggles with mental, emotional health

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:36 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:36:41 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Local firefighters are opening up to a side that we never get to see: the struggle with mental health and post-traumatic stress disorder. They say they are working on steps to combat the problem. Freeman High School made national headlines in Spokane County back in September 2017. Four students were shot and one of them was killed. It hit too close to home, even for firefighters.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Local firefighters are opening up to a side that we never get to see: the struggle with mental health and post-traumatic stress disorder. They say they are working on steps to combat the problem. Freeman High School made national headlines in Spokane County back in September 2017. Four students were shot and one of them was killed. It hit too close to home, even for firefighters.

    >>
    •   