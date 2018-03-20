Dog wanders into Charlotte school and bites seven children

Seven children were bitten by a stray dog at a Charlotte, North Carolina school on Monday.

Police say 10-month old "Bro" the pitbull wandered onto the school's playground and made it inside the building while a teacher was ushering children inside.

While inside, "Bro" became overly excited and began jumping and biting the children. The students were bitten on their legs, some with puncture wounds.

Animal control says they do not believe he intended to attack the children. "Bro", who ran away from his owner, is up to date on his shots, and as of now the owner will not be charged for the incident.

"Bro" will be kept in quarantine for 10 days, while authorities decide if he gets to remain a pet.