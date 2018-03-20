Dog wanders into Charlotte school and bites seven children

Dog wanders into Charlotte school and bites seven childrenPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
FREE ice cream cone at Dairy Queen TODAY!
FREE ice cream cone at Dairy Queen TODAY!
SPOKANE, Wash. - Today's the first day of Spring and you know how you should celebrate? By getting some free soft-serve! Dairy Queen is giving away free ice cream! The fast-food chain is offering free vanilla ice cream cones on its fourth annual Free Cone Day and will be collecting donations for the Children's Miracle Network hospitals.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Today's the first day of Spring and you know how you should celebrate? By getting some free soft-serve! Dairy Queen is giving away free ice cream! The fast-food chain is offering free vanilla ice cream cones on its fourth annual Free Cone Day and will be collecting donations for the Children's Miracle Network hospitals.>>
WATCH: Trailer released for movie based on Spokane friends playing decades-long game of tag
WATCH: Trailer released for movie based on Spokane friends playing decades-long game of tag
SPOKANE, Wash. - In 2013, The Wall Street Journal wrote an article based on a group of friends from Spokane who spent 23 years playing a game a tag. Now, their story has been made into a movie with an impressive cast. The trailer for "Tag" was released on Tuesday and stars Jeremy Renner, Jon Ham, Jake Johnson, Isla Fisher, Rashida Jones and Hannibal Buress.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - In 2013, The Wall Street Journal wrote an article based on a group of friends from Spokane who spent 23 years playing a game a tag. Now, their story has been made into a movie with an impressive cast. The trailer for "Tag" was released on Tuesday and stars Jeremy Renner, Jon Ham, Jake Johnson, Isla Fisher, Rashida Jones and Hannibal Buress.>>
New survey says best burger in Idaho comes from this Coeur d'Alene gas station
KHQ.COM - A new survey from OnlyInYourState.com says the best burgers in the entire state of Idaho come from a gas station in Coeur d'Alene. Have you ever been to the surf shack? It's a little burger joint inside the A & D Mini Mart on North 4th St. Most people don't expect much from gas station food but these burgers seem to impress for their flavor and their price. Most of the burgers on the menu are under $5.>>
KHQ.COM - A new survey from OnlyInYourState.com says the best burgers in the entire state of Idaho come from a gas station in Coeur d'Alene. Have you ever been to the surf shack? It's a little burger joint inside the A & D Mini Mart on North 4th St. Most people don't expect much from gas station food but these burgers seem to impress for their flavor and their price. Most of the burgers on the menu are under $5.>>
Man charged after child porn found in Snoqualmie National Forest 'gingerbread treehouse'
Man charged after child porn found in Snoqualmie National Forest 'gingerbread treehouse'
KING COUNTY, Wash. - A Department of Natural Resources worker searching for a rumored "gingerbread treehouse" in the Snoqualmie National Forest found the house. Inside it was a cache of child porn that led to a man's arrest.>>
KING COUNTY, Wash. - A Department of Natural Resources worker searching for a rumored "gingerbread treehouse" in the Snoqualmie National Forest found the house. Inside it was a cache of child porn that led to a man's arrest.>>
Getting more robocalls lately? Here's what you can do
Getting more robocalls lately? Here's what you can do
KHQ.COM - Have you gotten one of those annoying robo-calls recently? Despite regulations put in place to curb the telemarketers from reaching out, not everyone is following the rules. Whether it's a home phone or a smart phone, chances are a robocaller has your number. So how can you stop them? First, join the "Do Not Call" registry at donotcall.gov.>>
KHQ.COM - Have you gotten one of those annoying robo-calls recently? Despite regulations put in place to curb the telemarketers from reaching out, not everyone is following the rules. Whether it's a home phone or a smart phone, chances are a robocaller has your number. So how can you stop them? First, join the "Do Not Call" registry at donotcall.gov.>>
Spokane family searching for hit-and-run driver
Spokane family searching for hit-and-run driver
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane family says they need help tracking down a hit and run driver for a crash that totaled their daughter's car. It happened near Fifth and Maple, right by the I-90 off ramp on Sunday. "The most frightening phone call that you can imagine at 1:30 in the morning," said Dana Divine, Alyssa Genther's mother.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane family says they need help tracking down a hit and run driver for a crash that totaled their daughter's car. It happened near Fifth and Maple, right by the I-90 off ramp on Sunday. "The most frightening phone call that you can imagine at 1:30 in the morning," said Dana Divine, Alyssa Genther's mother.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Toddler dies after falling into culvert on Yakima River
Toddler dies after falling into culvert on Yakima River
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Authorities say a 2-year-old boy died after he wandered into the Yakima River while his father was asleep. The Tri-City Herald reports the boy died Monday at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher says the child's father took a nap with the boy and his 3-year-old brother around 12:30 p.m. inside the family's trailer.>>
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Authorities say a 2-year-old boy died after he wandered into the Yakima River while his father was asleep. The Tri-City Herald reports the boy died Monday at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher says the child's father took a nap with the boy and his 3-year-old brother around 12:30 p.m. inside the family's trailer.>>
Spokane Police officer fired following domestic violence charges, investigation
Spokane Police officer fired following domestic violence charges, investigation
SPOKANE, Wash. - After the conclusion of a lengthy and thorough Internal Affairs investigation, Officer John “Jay” Scott’s employment with the Spokane Police Department has been terminated, effective immediately. This follows his arrest on domestic violence charges by the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office last year.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - After the conclusion of a lengthy and thorough Internal Affairs investigation, Officer John “Jay” Scott’s employment with the Spokane Police Department has been terminated, effective immediately. This follows his arrest on domestic violence charges by the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office last year.>>
Spokane firefighters reveal struggles with mental, emotional health
Spokane firefighters reveal struggles with mental, emotional health
SPOKANE, Wash. - Local firefighters are opening up to a side that we never get to see: the struggle with mental health and post-traumatic stress disorder. They say they are working on steps to combat the problem. Freeman High School made national headlines in Spokane County back in September 2017. Four students were shot and one of them was killed. It hit too close to home, even for firefighters.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Local firefighters are opening up to a side that we never get to see: the struggle with mental health and post-traumatic stress disorder. They say they are working on steps to combat the problem. Freeman High School made national headlines in Spokane County back in September 2017. Four students were shot and one of them was killed. It hit too close to home, even for firefighters.>>
Dog wanders into Charlotte school and bites seven children
Dog wanders into Charlotte school and bites seven children
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Seven children were bitten by a stray dog at a Charlotte, North Carolina school on Monday. Police say 10-month old "Bro" the pitbull wandered onto the school's playground and made it inside the building. While inside, "Bro" became overly excited and began jumping and biting the children.>>
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Seven children were bitten by a stray dog at a Charlotte, North Carolina school on Monday. Police say 10-month old "Bro" the pitbull wandered onto the school's playground and made it inside the building. While inside, "Bro" became overly excited and began jumping and biting the children.>>
Cops: Police kill restaurant gunman after 5-hour standoff
Cops: Police kill restaurant gunman after 5-hour standoff
PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) - Authorities in New Jersey say an armed man is holed up in a restaurant across the street from Princeton University's campus. Police say there are "no known hostages" in the Panera Bread, but it's not clear what sparked the standoff that began around 10 a.m. Tuesday.>>
PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) - Authorities in New Jersey say an armed man is holed up in a restaurant across the street from Princeton University's campus. Police say there are "no known hostages" in the Panera Bread, but it's not clear what sparked the standoff that began around 10 a.m. Tuesday.>>
Orbitz: legacy travel booking platform likely hacked
Orbitz: legacy travel booking platform likely hacked
CHICAGO (AP) - Orbitz says a legacy travel booking platform may have been hacked, potentially exposing the personal information of people that made purchases between Jan. 1, 2016 and Dec. 22, 2017.>>
CHICAGO (AP) - Orbitz says a legacy travel booking platform may have been hacked, potentially exposing the personal information of people that made purchases between Jan. 1, 2016 and Dec. 22, 2017.>>
Man, 19, charged in fatally shooting taxi driver in Tacoma
Man, 19, charged in fatally shooting taxi driver in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Authorities have charged a 19-year-old man with murder in the fatal shooting of a taxi driver in Tacoma. The News Tribune reports that Eddie Hogan pleaded not guilty when he was arraigned Monday in Pierce County Superior Court. His bail was set at $1.5 million. Robert Crall was found shot in the chest on the sidewalk outside his cab Thursday morning.>>
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Authorities have charged a 19-year-old man with murder in the fatal shooting of a taxi driver in Tacoma. The News Tribune reports that Eddie Hogan pleaded not guilty when he was arraigned Monday in Pierce County Superior Court. His bail was set at $1.5 million. Robert Crall was found shot in the chest on the sidewalk outside his cab Thursday morning.>>
Can Austin stay weird despite the bombs that keep exploding?
Can Austin stay weird despite the bombs that keep exploding?
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Suddenly, the "Keep Austin Weird" slogan doesn't feel so fun anymore. The beloved local motto - repeated with equal pride by college students, self-proclaimed slackers, 20-something tech hotshots and high-priced lobbyists - isn't supposed to apply to something as sinister as the string of deadly recent bombings.>>
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Suddenly, the "Keep Austin Weird" slogan doesn't feel so fun anymore. The beloved local motto - repeated with equal pride by college students, self-proclaimed slackers, 20-something tech hotshots and high-priced lobbyists - isn't supposed to apply to something as sinister as the string of deadly recent bombings.>>
Deceased Maryland school shooter had prior relationship with girl who was shot and in critical condition
Deceased Maryland school shooter had prior relationship with girl who was shot and in critical condition
GREAT MILLS, Md. - A sheriff says the shooter at a Maryland high school has died after a school resource officer fired at him. St. Mary's County Tim Cameron told a news conference Tuesday morning that the shooter and the officer both fired a round and it wasn't known if the officer's bullet killed the suspect.>>
GREAT MILLS, Md. - A sheriff says the shooter at a Maryland high school has died after a school resource officer fired at him. St. Mary's County Tim Cameron told a news conference Tuesday morning that the shooter and the officer both fired a round and it wasn't known if the officer's bullet killed the suspect.>>
President Trump sending 500 federal agents to Austin to find package bomb suspect
President Trump sending 500 federal agents to Austin to find package bomb suspect
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - The Latest on serial bombings in Texas (all times local): 3:25 p.m. The chairman of the U.S. House Homeland Security committee says he thinks the latest package explosion in Texas will lead to more evidence, "hopefully fingerprints and surveillance photos." Congressman Michael McCaul, a Republican from Texas, made the comments Tuesday at a White House roundtable discussion on so-called sanctuary cities.>>
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - The Latest on serial bombings in Texas (all times local): 3:25 p.m. The chairman of the U.S. House Homeland Security committee says he thinks the latest package explosion in Texas will lead to more evidence, "hopefully fingerprints and surveillance photos." Congressman Michael McCaul, a Republican from Texas, made the comments Tuesday at a White House roundtable discussion on so-called sanctuary cities.>>