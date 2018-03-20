Spokane Police officer fired following domestic violence charges, investigation

After the conclusion of a lengthy and thorough Internal Affairs investigation, Officer John “Jay” Scott’s employment with the Spokane Police Department has been terminated, effective immediately. This follows his arrest on domestic violence charges by the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office last year. Those charges were eventually dropped, but through the internal investigation it was determined Scott had violated several department policies.

Scott was placed on administrative leave following domestic violence assault allegations. Once the criminal investigation by the SCSO was completed, SPD began the standard procedure of conducting an IA investigation to ensure department policies or procedures were not violated.

Following the City of Spokane’s Human Resource policy and Civil Service Rules, Scott was placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation proceeded. That investigation determined Scott had violated SPD policy and his employment was terminated today.

“We take all allegations of domestic violence and police misconduct involving our officers seriously,” says Chief Craig Meidl. “This type of behavior does not represent the vast number of honorable men and women who work for SPD and serve our community each and every day.”