Toddler dies after falling into culvert on Yakima River - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Toddler dies after falling into culvert on Yakima River

Posted: Updated:
KENNEWICK, Wash. -

Authorities say a 2-year-old boy died after he wandered into the Yakima River while his father was asleep.
  
The Tri-City Herald reports the boy died Monday at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
  
Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher says the child's father took a nap with the boy and his 3-year-old brother around 12:30 p.m. inside the family's trailer.
  
Investigators say although the father barricaded the door, the boys were gone when he woke up.
  
Hatcher says the father looked along the riverbank and pulled the boy out of a culvert, starting CPR with a neighbor's help.
  
The 3-year-old went to a neighboring house. He wasn't hurt.
  
Deputies arrived and took over CPR before medics took the child to the hospital.
  
Hatcher says the boy died around 5:15 p.m.
  
___
  
Information from: Tri-City Herald, http://www.tri-cityherald.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • FREE ice cream cone at Dairy Queen TODAY!

    FREE ice cream cone at Dairy Queen TODAY!

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 10:18 AM EDT2018-03-20 14:18:21 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Today's the first day of Spring and you know how you should celebrate? By getting some free soft-serve! Dairy Queen is giving away free ice cream! The fast-food chain is offering free vanilla ice cream cones on its fourth annual Free Cone Day and will be collecting donations for the Children's Miracle Network hospitals.  

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Today's the first day of Spring and you know how you should celebrate? By getting some free soft-serve! Dairy Queen is giving away free ice cream! The fast-food chain is offering free vanilla ice cream cones on its fourth annual Free Cone Day and will be collecting donations for the Children's Miracle Network hospitals.  

    >>

  • WATCH: Trailer released for movie based on Spokane friends playing decades-long game of tag

    WATCH: Trailer released for movie based on Spokane friends playing decades-long game of tag

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 11:57 AM EDT2018-03-20 15:57:53 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - In 2013, The Wall Street Journal wrote an article based on a group of friends from Spokane who spent 23 years playing a game a tag. Now, their story has been made into a movie with an impressive cast.  The trailer for "Tag" was released on Tuesday and stars Jeremy Renner, Jon Ham, Jake Johnson, Isla Fisher, Rashida Jones and Hannibal Buress. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - In 2013, The Wall Street Journal wrote an article based on a group of friends from Spokane who spent 23 years playing a game a tag. Now, their story has been made into a movie with an impressive cast.  The trailer for "Tag" was released on Tuesday and stars Jeremy Renner, Jon Ham, Jake Johnson, Isla Fisher, Rashida Jones and Hannibal Buress. 

    >>

  • New survey says best burger in Idaho comes from this Coeur d'Alene gas station

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 4:22 PM EDT2018-03-20 20:22:46 GMT

    KHQ.COM - A new survey from OnlyInYourState.com says the best burgers in the entire state of Idaho come from a gas station in Coeur d'Alene. Have you ever been to the surf shack? It's a little burger joint inside the A & D Mini Mart on North 4th St. Most people don't expect much from gas station food but these burgers seem to impress for their flavor and their price. Most of the burgers on the menu are under $5.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - A new survey from OnlyInYourState.com says the best burgers in the entire state of Idaho come from a gas station in Coeur d'Alene. Have you ever been to the surf shack? It's a little burger joint inside the A & D Mini Mart on North 4th St. Most people don't expect much from gas station food but these burgers seem to impress for their flavor and their price. Most of the burgers on the menu are under $5.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Austin authorities: Another explosion reported

    Austin authorities: Another explosion reported

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:38 PM EDT2018-03-21 00:38:00 GMT

    AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Austin authorities say emergency personnel are responding to another reported explosion, this one at a Goodwill store in the southern part of the city.    Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted Thursday evening that at least one person was injured but that details about the severity of those injuries and the explosion itself were unknown.

    >>

    AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Austin authorities say emergency personnel are responding to another reported explosion, this one at a Goodwill store in the southern part of the city.    Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted Thursday evening that at least one person was injured but that details about the severity of those injuries and the explosion itself were unknown.

    >>

  • Businesses prepare for NCAA tournament

    Businesses prepare for NCAA tournament

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:31 PM EDT2018-03-21 00:31:12 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash.- Spokane is gearing up for the NCAA Division Women's Basketball Championship happening this weekend, where the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 rounds will be taking place. The Gonzaga women are unfortunately out of the tournament but it's still estimated that the championship will pump $5 million into Spokane's economy. The Davenport Hotels are booked full. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash.- Spokane is gearing up for the NCAA Division Women's Basketball Championship happening this weekend, where the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 rounds will be taking place. The Gonzaga women are unfortunately out of the tournament but it's still estimated that the championship will pump $5 million into Spokane's economy. The Davenport Hotels are booked full. 

    >>

  • Arrest made in House of Charity stabbing

    Arrest made in House of Charity stabbing

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:00 PM EDT2018-03-21 00:00:42 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say Downtown Neighborhood Conditions Officers following up on Monday's stabbing outside House of Charity were able to locate the suspect in front of the shelter on Tuesday. The suspect has been identified as 34-year-old Dennis P. McElyea.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say Downtown Neighborhood Conditions Officers following up on Monday's stabbing outside House of Charity were able to locate the suspect in front of the shelter on Tuesday. The suspect has been identified as 34-year-old Dennis P. McElyea.

    >>
    •   