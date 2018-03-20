Businesses prepare for NCAA tournament

Spokane is gearing up for the NCAA Division Women's Basketball Championship happening this weekend, where the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 rounds will be taking place.

The Gonzaga women are unfortunately out of the tournament but it's still estimated that the championship will pump $5 million into Spokane's economy.

The Davenport Hotels are booked full. Matt Jensen, the Corporate Director of Sales and Marketing at Davenport Hotels says they are looking forward to this weekend and any time the NCAA comes to Spokane. He says they were even booked before the teams were announced.

Jensen says the NCAA has them hold rooms in advance because they know that by the third or fourth round, they are coming. "I think that people that will come downtown will feel that energy and all the extra activity and it's always fun to be around sporting events especially on that level. This is the Sweet 16 so here we go!" said Jensen.

The Spokane leg of the women's tournament will be this Saturday and next Monday.

Open practices start Friday.