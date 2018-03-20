Businesses prepare for NCAA tournament

Businesses prepare for NCAA tournamentPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
FREE ice cream cone at Dairy Queen TODAY!
FREE ice cream cone at Dairy Queen TODAY!
SPOKANE, Wash. - Today's the first day of Spring and you know how you should celebrate? By getting some free soft-serve! Dairy Queen is giving away free ice cream! The fast-food chain is offering free vanilla ice cream cones on its fourth annual Free Cone Day and will be collecting donations for the Children's Miracle Network hospitals.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Today's the first day of Spring and you know how you should celebrate? By getting some free soft-serve! Dairy Queen is giving away free ice cream! The fast-food chain is offering free vanilla ice cream cones on its fourth annual Free Cone Day and will be collecting donations for the Children's Miracle Network hospitals.>>
WATCH: Trailer released for movie based on Spokane friends playing decades-long game of tag
WATCH: Trailer released for movie based on Spokane friends playing decades-long game of tag
SPOKANE, Wash. - In 2013, The Wall Street Journal wrote an article based on a group of friends from Spokane who spent 23 years playing a game a tag. Now, their story has been made into a movie with an impressive cast. The trailer for "Tag" was released on Tuesday and stars Jeremy Renner, Jon Ham, Jake Johnson, Isla Fisher, Rashida Jones and Hannibal Buress.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - In 2013, The Wall Street Journal wrote an article based on a group of friends from Spokane who spent 23 years playing a game a tag. Now, their story has been made into a movie with an impressive cast. The trailer for "Tag" was released on Tuesday and stars Jeremy Renner, Jon Ham, Jake Johnson, Isla Fisher, Rashida Jones and Hannibal Buress.>>
New survey says best burger in Idaho comes from this Coeur d'Alene gas station
KHQ.COM - A new survey from OnlyInYourState.com says the best burgers in the entire state of Idaho come from a gas station in Coeur d'Alene. Have you ever been to the surf shack? It's a little burger joint inside the A & D Mini Mart on North 4th St. Most people don't expect much from gas station food but these burgers seem to impress for their flavor and their price. Most of the burgers on the menu are under $5.>>
KHQ.COM - A new survey from OnlyInYourState.com says the best burgers in the entire state of Idaho come from a gas station in Coeur d'Alene. Have you ever been to the surf shack? It's a little burger joint inside the A & D Mini Mart on North 4th St. Most people don't expect much from gas station food but these burgers seem to impress for their flavor and their price. Most of the burgers on the menu are under $5.>>
Man charged after child porn found in Snoqualmie National Forest 'gingerbread treehouse'
Man charged after child porn found in Snoqualmie National Forest 'gingerbread treehouse'
KING COUNTY, Wash. - A Department of Natural Resources worker searching for a rumored "gingerbread treehouse" in the Snoqualmie National Forest found the house. Inside it was a cache of child porn that led to a man's arrest.>>
KING COUNTY, Wash. - A Department of Natural Resources worker searching for a rumored "gingerbread treehouse" in the Snoqualmie National Forest found the house. Inside it was a cache of child porn that led to a man's arrest.>>
Getting more robocalls lately? Here's what you can do
Getting more robocalls lately? Here's what you can do
KHQ.COM - Have you gotten one of those annoying robo-calls recently? Despite regulations put in place to curb the telemarketers from reaching out, not everyone is following the rules. Whether it's a home phone or a smart phone, chances are a robocaller has your number. So how can you stop them? First, join the "Do Not Call" registry at donotcall.gov.>>
KHQ.COM - Have you gotten one of those annoying robo-calls recently? Despite regulations put in place to curb the telemarketers from reaching out, not everyone is following the rules. Whether it's a home phone or a smart phone, chances are a robocaller has your number. So how can you stop them? First, join the "Do Not Call" registry at donotcall.gov.>>
Spokane family searching for hit-and-run driver
Spokane family searching for hit-and-run driver
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane family says they need help tracking down a hit and run driver for a crash that totaled their daughter's car. It happened near Fifth and Maple, right by the I-90 off ramp on Sunday. "The most frightening phone call that you can imagine at 1:30 in the morning," said Dana Divine, Alyssa Genther's mother.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane family says they need help tracking down a hit and run driver for a crash that totaled their daughter's car. It happened near Fifth and Maple, right by the I-90 off ramp on Sunday. "The most frightening phone call that you can imagine at 1:30 in the morning," said Dana Divine, Alyssa Genther's mother.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Austin authorities: Another explosion reported
Austin authorities: Another explosion reported
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Austin authorities say emergency personnel are responding to another reported explosion, this one at a Goodwill store in the southern part of the city. Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted Thursday evening that at least one person was injured but that details about the severity of those injuries and the explosion itself were unknown.>>
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Austin authorities say emergency personnel are responding to another reported explosion, this one at a Goodwill store in the southern part of the city. Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted Thursday evening that at least one person was injured but that details about the severity of those injuries and the explosion itself were unknown.>>
Businesses prepare for NCAA tournament
Businesses prepare for NCAA tournament
SPOKANE, Wash.- Spokane is gearing up for the NCAA Division Women's Basketball Championship happening this weekend, where the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 rounds will be taking place. The Gonzaga women are unfortunately out of the tournament but it's still estimated that the championship will pump $5 million into Spokane's economy. The Davenport Hotels are booked full.>>
SPOKANE, Wash.- Spokane is gearing up for the NCAA Division Women's Basketball Championship happening this weekend, where the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 rounds will be taking place. The Gonzaga women are unfortunately out of the tournament but it's still estimated that the championship will pump $5 million into Spokane's economy. The Davenport Hotels are booked full.>>
Arrest made in House of Charity stabbing
Arrest made in House of Charity stabbing
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say Downtown Neighborhood Conditions Officers following up on Monday's stabbing outside House of Charity were able to locate the suspect in front of the shelter on Tuesday. The suspect has been identified as 34-year-old Dennis P. McElyea.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say Downtown Neighborhood Conditions Officers following up on Monday's stabbing outside House of Charity were able to locate the suspect in front of the shelter on Tuesday. The suspect has been identified as 34-year-old Dennis P. McElyea.>>
Toddler dies after falling into culvert on Yakima River
Toddler dies after falling into culvert on Yakima River
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Authorities say a 2-year-old boy died after he wandered into the Yakima River while his father was asleep. The Tri-City Herald reports the boy died Monday at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher says the child's father took a nap with the boy and his 3-year-old brother around 12:30 p.m. inside the family's trailer.>>
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Authorities say a 2-year-old boy died after he wandered into the Yakima River while his father was asleep. The Tri-City Herald reports the boy died Monday at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher says the child's father took a nap with the boy and his 3-year-old brother around 12:30 p.m. inside the family's trailer.>>
Spokane Police officer fired following domestic violence charges, investigation
Spokane Police officer fired following domestic violence charges, investigation
SPOKANE, Wash. - After the conclusion of a lengthy and thorough Internal Affairs investigation, Officer John “Jay” Scott’s employment with the Spokane Police Department has been terminated, effective immediately. This follows his arrest on domestic violence charges by the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office last year.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - After the conclusion of a lengthy and thorough Internal Affairs investigation, Officer John “Jay” Scott’s employment with the Spokane Police Department has been terminated, effective immediately. This follows his arrest on domestic violence charges by the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office last year.>>
Spokane firefighters reveal struggles with mental, emotional health
Spokane firefighters reveal struggles with mental, emotional health
SPOKANE, Wash. - Local firefighters are opening up to a side that we never get to see: the struggle with mental health and post-traumatic stress disorder. They say they are working on steps to combat the problem. Freeman High School made national headlines in Spokane County back in September 2017. Four students were shot and one of them was killed. It hit too close to home, even for firefighters.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Local firefighters are opening up to a side that we never get to see: the struggle with mental health and post-traumatic stress disorder. They say they are working on steps to combat the problem. Freeman High School made national headlines in Spokane County back in September 2017. Four students were shot and one of them was killed. It hit too close to home, even for firefighters.>>
Dog wanders into Charlotte school and bites seven children
Dog wanders into Charlotte school and bites seven children
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Seven children were bitten by a stray dog at a Charlotte, North Carolina school on Monday. Police say 10-month old "Bro" the pitbull wandered onto the school's playground and made it inside the building. While inside, "Bro" became overly excited and began jumping and biting the children.>>
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Seven children were bitten by a stray dog at a Charlotte, North Carolina school on Monday. Police say 10-month old "Bro" the pitbull wandered onto the school's playground and made it inside the building. While inside, "Bro" became overly excited and began jumping and biting the children.>>
Cops: Police kill restaurant gunman after 5-hour standoff
Cops: Police kill restaurant gunman after 5-hour standoff
PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) - Authorities in New Jersey say an armed man is holed up in a restaurant across the street from Princeton University's campus. Police say there are "no known hostages" in the Panera Bread, but it's not clear what sparked the standoff that began around 10 a.m. Tuesday.>>
PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) - Authorities in New Jersey say an armed man is holed up in a restaurant across the street from Princeton University's campus. Police say there are "no known hostages" in the Panera Bread, but it's not clear what sparked the standoff that began around 10 a.m. Tuesday.>>
Orbitz: legacy travel booking platform likely hacked
Orbitz: legacy travel booking platform likely hacked
CHICAGO (AP) - Orbitz says a legacy travel booking platform may have been hacked, potentially exposing the personal information of people that made purchases between Jan. 1, 2016 and Dec. 22, 2017.>>
CHICAGO (AP) - Orbitz says a legacy travel booking platform may have been hacked, potentially exposing the personal information of people that made purchases between Jan. 1, 2016 and Dec. 22, 2017.>>
Man, 19, charged in fatally shooting taxi driver in Tacoma
Man, 19, charged in fatally shooting taxi driver in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Authorities have charged a 19-year-old man with murder in the fatal shooting of a taxi driver in Tacoma. The News Tribune reports that Eddie Hogan pleaded not guilty when he was arraigned Monday in Pierce County Superior Court. His bail was set at $1.5 million. Robert Crall was found shot in the chest on the sidewalk outside his cab Thursday morning.>>
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Authorities have charged a 19-year-old man with murder in the fatal shooting of a taxi driver in Tacoma. The News Tribune reports that Eddie Hogan pleaded not guilty when he was arraigned Monday in Pierce County Superior Court. His bail was set at $1.5 million. Robert Crall was found shot in the chest on the sidewalk outside his cab Thursday morning.>>