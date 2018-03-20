Artillery simulator caused Austin Goodwill blast - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Artillery simulator caused Austin Goodwill blast

AUSTIN, Texas -

The Latest on serial bombings in Texas (all times local):

10 p.m.
  
Police say someone dropped off a box containing an artillery simulator at an Austin Goodwill that detonated, injuring an employee and triggering a bomb scare.
  
Austin assistance police chief Ely Reyes says Tuesday night's blast wasn't related to bombings that have killed two people and severely wounded four others since March 2.
  
He says there's also "no reason to believe" this was a copycat incident.
  
Reyes says that when Goodwill received the box, they decided it wasn't appropriate for donation. While trying to dispose it, an employee handled one of the artillery simulators and it went off.
  
The employee was treated and released. Artillery simulators are devices sometimes used in military training.
  
Reyes says such military items are sometimes mistakenly donated to Goodwill rather than being properly disposed of.


  
8:35 p.m.
  
Police and federal authorities say the latest explosion to hit Austin was caused by an "incendiary device" and is not related to the series of bombs that has rocked Texas' capital city.
  
The Austin Police Department and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said via Twitter that the blast Tuesday night at a Goodwill store in the southern part of the city wasn't caused by a package bomb, as initially reported, but an incendiary device.
  
One man in his 30s was injured and authorities evacuated a grocery store and shopping center nearby.
  
But authorities insisted that the incident wasn't related to five bomb blasts that have killed two people and severely injured four others since March 2.
  
Austin authorities say emergency personnel are responding to another reported explosion, this one at a Goodwill store in the southern part of the city.
  
Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted Thursday evening that at least one person was injured but that details about the severity of those injuries and the explosion itself were unknown.
  
It would mark the sixth explosion in the Austin area since March 2. So far, two people have been killed and four others seriously wounded.

