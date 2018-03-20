Austin authorities: Another explosion reported

Austin authorities say emergency personnel are responding to another reported explosion, this one at a Goodwill store in the southern part of the city.



Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted Thursday evening that at least one person was injured but that details about the severity of those injuries and the explosion itself were unknown.



It would mark the sixth explosion in the Austin area since March 2. So far, two people have been killed and four others seriously wounded.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)