Police: Latest Austin blast not tied to others

FREE ice cream cone at Dairy Queen TODAY!
SPOKANE, Wash. - Today's the first day of Spring and you know how you should celebrate? By getting some free soft-serve! Dairy Queen is giving away free ice cream! The fast-food chain is offering free vanilla ice cream cones on its fourth annual Free Cone Day and will be collecting donations for the Children's Miracle Network hospitals.>>
New survey says best burger in Idaho comes from this Coeur d'Alene gas station
KHQ.COM - A new survey from OnlyInYourState.com says the best burgers in the entire state of Idaho come from a gas station in Coeur d'Alene. Have you ever been to the surf shack? It's a little burger joint inside the A & D Mini Mart on North 4th St. Most people don't expect much from gas station food but these burgers seem to impress for their flavor and their price. Most of the burgers on the menu are under $5.>>
WATCH: Trailer released for movie based on Spokane friends playing decades-long game of tag
SPOKANE, Wash. - In 2013, The Wall Street Journal wrote an article based on a group of friends from Spokane who spent 23 years playing a game a tag. Now, their story has been made into a movie with an impressive cast. The trailer for "Tag" was released on Tuesday and stars Jeremy Renner, Jon Ham, Jake Johnson, Isla Fisher, Rashida Jones and Hannibal Buress.>>
Man charged after child porn found in Snoqualmie National Forest 'gingerbread treehouse'
KING COUNTY, Wash. - A Department of Natural Resources worker searching for a rumored "gingerbread treehouse" in the Snoqualmie National Forest found the house. Inside it was a cache of child porn that led to a man's arrest.>>
Getting more robocalls lately? Here's what you can do
KHQ.COM - Have you gotten one of those annoying robo-calls recently? Despite regulations put in place to curb the telemarketers from reaching out, not everyone is following the rules. Whether it's a home phone or a smart phone, chances are a robocaller has your number. So how can you stop them? First, join the "Do Not Call" registry at donotcall.gov.>>
Spokane family searching for hit-and-run driver
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane family says they need help tracking down a hit and run driver for a crash that totaled their daughter's car. It happened near Fifth and Maple, right by the I-90 off ramp on Sunday. "The most frightening phone call that you can imagine at 1:30 in the morning," said Dana Divine, Alyssa Genther's mother.>>
Small plane crashes into Columbia River, no injuries
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Authorities say a pilot was not injured when his small plane crashed into the Columbia River. The Oregon State Police says the crash happened Tuesday afternoon on Wallace Island near Clatskanie. The Coast Guard rescued the pilot identified by police as 67-year-old Douglas Pflugradt of Mattawa, Washington.>>
Eight Coeur d'Alene School resource officers protect schools
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d’Alene Police Officer Tom Sparks walks almost the same, identical route everyday through the halls of Woodland Middle School. He’s not just an armed officer; he’s the school resource officer, someone that kids look up to.>>
Police: Latest Austin blast not tied to others
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Police and federal authorities say the latest explosion to hit Austin was caused by an "incendiary device" and is not related to the series of bombs that has rocked Texas' capital city. The Austin Police Department and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said via Twitter that the blast Tuesday night at a Goodwill store in the southern part of the city wasn't caused by a package bomb, as initially reported, but an incendiary device.>>
Spokane's Fish Lake Trail littered with garbage
Spokane, Wash. Dan Malone has been using fish lake trail for many years for running and biking. But over the winter the path has been littered with trash.Hillsides with abandoned wheelchairs to crates even entire couches.Ditched and destroyed “It's kind of a shame," said Malone. But this pile of garbage right off Fish Lake Trail, Malone thinks this is bad “This is the biggest pile I've seen. But there are spots where you can find its an obvious campsite,”>>
Spokane friends have been playing the same game of tag for 30 years
Spokane, Wash. The game of tag which the movie is based on started in the hallways of Gonzaga Prep in Spokane in 1982. Now nearly 30 years later, that game is being turned into a movie "I think somebody turned around at the end of one class and said tag you're it. And you don't want to be it, so we took off running down the halls, and we started doing it between class," said one of the players Mike Konesky. Not only did they play this game in between class>>
Spokane businesses prepare for NCAA women's tournament
SPOKANE, Wash.- Spokane is gearing up for the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Championship happening this weekend, where the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 rounds will be taking place. The Gonzaga women are unfortunately out of the tournament but it's still estimated that the championship will pump $5 million into Spokane's economy.>>
Arrest made in House of Charity stabbing
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say Downtown Neighborhood Conditions Officers following up on Monday's stabbing outside House of Charity were able to locate the suspect in front of the shelter on Tuesday. The suspect has been identified as 34-year-old Dennis P. McElyea.>>
Toddler dies after falling into culvert on Yakima River
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Authorities say a 2-year-old boy died after he wandered into the Yakima River while his father was asleep. The Tri-City Herald reports the boy died Monday at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher says the child's father took a nap with the boy and his 3-year-old brother around 12:30 p.m. inside the family's trailer.>>
Spokane Police officer fired following domestic violence charges, investigation
SPOKANE, Wash. - After the conclusion of a lengthy and thorough Internal Affairs investigation, Officer John “Jay” Scott’s employment with the Spokane Police Department has been terminated, effective immediately. This follows his arrest on domestic violence charges by the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office last year.>>
Spokane firefighters reveal struggles with mental, emotional health
SPOKANE, Wash. - Local firefighters are opening up to a side that we never get to see: the struggle with mental health and post-traumatic stress disorder. They say they are working on steps to combat the problem. Freeman High School made national headlines in Spokane County back in September 2017. Four students were shot and one of them was killed. It hit too close to home, even for firefighters.>>
