Small plane crashes into Columbia River, no injuries

Authorities say a pilot was not injured when his small plane crashed into the Columbia River.



The Oregon State Police says the crash happened Tuesday afternoon on Wallace Island near Clatskanie.



The Coast Guard rescued the pilot identified by police as 67-year-old Douglas Pflugradt of Mattawa, Washington. Police say he was taken to Pearson Airfield in Vancouver.



Police say Pflugradt was attempting to land the Kit Fox Super Sport aircraft on a sandbar because he was experiencing mechanical issues. Police say the aircraft flipped upside down during the landing.



Authorities were working to remove the aircraft.



An initial report said two people aboard were injured but police said later that the pilot was the only person in the plane.



Authorities are investigating.

