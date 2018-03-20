Bremerton man accused of kidnapping woman in her own house - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Bremerton man accused of kidnapping woman in her own house

Posted: Updated:
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. -

A Washington state woman says she was kidnapped in her own house and assaulted for two days by a man who police have arrested.
  
The Kitsap Sun reports that Bremerton resident John Charles Troiano Jr. was charged on Monday with first-degree kidnapping.
  
Kitsap County Sheriff's deputies began searching for the woman after a family member told officers she had sent alarming text messages.
  
The woman says Troiano kept her at her house against her will. She says she was afraid he would kill her if she called police.
  
Deputies convinced Troiano to meet them on Friday, at which point the woman was with him and reported the assaults and threats. Troiano was then arrested.
  
Troiano told police he didn't do it. It's unclear if he has an attorney.
  
___
  
Information from: Kitsap Sun, http://www.kitsapsun.com/

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

