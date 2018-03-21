13 killed, most of them children, in airstrike in rebel-held Syr - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

13 killed, most of them children, in airstrike in rebel-held Syrian province

Posted: Updated:

BEIRUT (AP) - The Latest on developments related to Syria (all times local):
 
2:55 p.m.
 
Syrian rescuers and a war monitor say an airstrike in the rebel-held province of Idlib in northwestern Syria has killed at least 13 people, most of them children.
 
The Syrian Civil Defense in Idlib says the airstrike hit children running from their school in Kafr Batikh village because of the jets flying overhead, killing 11 of them. The rescuers said Russian jets were behind the attack.
 
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the airstrike killed at least eight children, adding that the number of those killed is likely to rise as rescuers are still looking for survivors under the rubble. The Observatory said it was not immediately clear who was behind the strikes.
 
Idlib is the largest area still controlled by insurgents in Syria.

 
___
 
11:35 a.m.
 
Syria state media say the death toll from a rebel mortar assault on a market in Damascus has risen to 38, making it one of the deadliest attacks in the capital since the start of the seven-year civil war.
 
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights on Wednesday put the death toll from the attack in Kashkol neighborhood even higher, at 43, including 11 pro-government fighters.
 
The government blamed the attack on rebels in the eastern suburbs, where Syrian troops backed by Russian warplanes have been waging a major offensive over the past month.
 
Videos of the aftermath of the attack posted online showed scenes of chaos, with people screaming and bodies and mannequins strewn across the ground.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

