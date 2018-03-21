Dead infant found in crawl space of Pennsylvania home, parents c - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Dead infant found in crawl space of Pennsylvania home, parents charged

Posted: Updated:
Berks County Sheriff's Office Berks County Sheriff's Office
SINKING SPRING, Pa. -

A Pennsylvania couple is facing criminal charges after police found the body of an infant believed to be their 6-month-old daughter in a crawl space at their apartment.
  
Police went to their apartment complex in Springfield Township late Monday on a tip from a relative who had heard stories from the father about the couple's child having died.
  
Authorities say the body was found in a trash bag in a plastic container filled with cat litter, in a crawl space under steps leading to the second floor.
  
Twenty-five-year-old Shaun Oxenreider and 27-year-old Samantha Trump are charged with concealing the death of a child, abuse of a corpse and conspiracy.
  
An autopsy is set for Thursday.
  
Oxenreider was held on $250,000 bond.  His attorney says he wasn't the primary caregiver.
  
Trump remains hospitalized after collapsing when police came to her door.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • New survey says best burger in Idaho comes from this Coeur d'Alene gas station

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 4:22 PM EDT2018-03-20 20:22:46 GMT

    KHQ.COM - A new survey from OnlyInYourState.com says the best burgers in the entire state of Idaho come from a gas station in Coeur d'Alene. Have you ever been to the surf shack? It's a little burger joint inside the A & D Mini Mart on North 4th St. Most people don't expect much from gas station food but these burgers seem to impress for their flavor and their price. Most of the burgers on the menu are under $5.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - A new survey from OnlyInYourState.com says the best burgers in the entire state of Idaho come from a gas station in Coeur d'Alene. Have you ever been to the surf shack? It's a little burger joint inside the A & D Mini Mart on North 4th St. Most people don't expect much from gas station food but these burgers seem to impress for their flavor and their price. Most of the burgers on the menu are under $5.

    >>

  • Spokane mom searching for teens who may have thrown tires in street

    Spokane mom searching for teens who may have thrown tires in street

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 1:36 AM EDT2018-03-21 05:36:33 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Last Saturday, Larissa Warren and her 8-year-old son were driving home along Southeast Boulevard on the south hill when something strange coming at them caught her attention. "I noticed two ties in the opposite lane of traffic," Warren said.  Traffic was blocked in bother directions as other drivers stopped to move the tires before they caused a crash.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Last Saturday, Larissa Warren and her 8-year-old son were driving home along Southeast Boulevard on the south hill when something strange coming at them caught her attention. "I noticed two ties in the opposite lane of traffic," Warren said.  Traffic was blocked in bother directions as other drivers stopped to move the tires before they caused a crash.

    >>

  • Austin bomb suspect blows himself up as SWAT team approaches

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 10:51 AM EDT2018-03-21 14:51:27 GMT

    NBC NEWS - Austin's mayor is urging residents to remain vigilant, despite the death of a man suspected in this month's string of bombings in Texas' capital city. Mayor Steve Adler said Wednesday on NBC's "Today" show that: "We're just really relieved and just incredibly thankful for this army of law enforcement that has been in our community here for the last week or so."

    >>

    NBC NEWS - Austin's mayor is urging residents to remain vigilant, despite the death of a man suspected in this month's string of bombings in Texas' capital city. Mayor Steve Adler said Wednesday on NBC's "Today" show that: "We're just really relieved and just incredibly thankful for this army of law enforcement that has been in our community here for the last week or so."

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • White House: Leaking Trump's notes is 'fireable'

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 10:56 AM EDT2018-03-21 14:56:42 GMT

    WASHINGTON - The White House says it's a "fireable offense and likely illegal" to leak President Donald Trump's briefing papers. The warning came after several news outlets including The Associated Press reported that aides had included a warning in Trump's briefing papers advising him not to congratulate Russian President Vladimir Putin on his re-election win, but he did so anyway.

    >>

    WASHINGTON - The White House says it's a "fireable offense and likely illegal" to leak President Donald Trump's briefing papers. The warning came after several news outlets including The Associated Press reported that aides had included a warning in Trump's briefing papers advising him not to congratulate Russian President Vladimir Putin on his re-election win, but he did so anyway.

    >>

  • Austin bomb suspect blows himself up as SWAT team approaches

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 10:51 AM EDT2018-03-21 14:51:27 GMT

    NBC NEWS - Austin's mayor is urging residents to remain vigilant, despite the death of a man suspected in this month's string of bombings in Texas' capital city. Mayor Steve Adler said Wednesday on NBC's "Today" show that: "We're just really relieved and just incredibly thankful for this army of law enforcement that has been in our community here for the last week or so."

    >>

    NBC NEWS - Austin's mayor is urging residents to remain vigilant, despite the death of a man suspected in this month's string of bombings in Texas' capital city. Mayor Steve Adler said Wednesday on NBC's "Today" show that: "We're just really relieved and just incredibly thankful for this army of law enforcement that has been in our community here for the last week or so."

    >>

  • Dead infant found in crawl space of Pennsylvania home, parents charged

    Dead infant found in crawl space of Pennsylvania home, parents charged

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 10:50 AM EDT2018-03-21 14:50:55 GMT
    Berks County Sheriff's OfficeBerks County Sheriff's Office

    SINKING SPRING, Pa. - A Pennsylvania couple is facing criminal charges after police found the body of an infant believed to be their 6-month-old daughter in a crawl space at their apartment. Police went to their apartment complex in Springfield Township late Monday on a tip from a relative who had heard stories from the father about the couple's child having died. 

    >>

    SINKING SPRING, Pa. - A Pennsylvania couple is facing criminal charges after police found the body of an infant believed to be their 6-month-old daughter in a crawl space at their apartment. Police went to their apartment complex in Springfield Township late Monday on a tip from a relative who had heard stories from the father about the couple's child having died. 

    >>
    •   