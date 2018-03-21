Dead infant found in crawl space of Pennsylvania home, parents charged

Dead infant found in crawl space of Pennsylvania home, parents chargedPosted: Updated:
New survey says best burger in Idaho comes from this Coeur d'Alene gas station
KHQ.COM - A new survey from OnlyInYourState.com says the best burgers in the entire state of Idaho come from a gas station in Coeur d'Alene. Have you ever been to the surf shack? It's a little burger joint inside the A & D Mini Mart on North 4th St. Most people don't expect much from gas station food but these burgers seem to impress for their flavor and their price. Most of the burgers on the menu are under $5.>>
Spokane mom searching for teens who may have thrown tires in street
SPOKANE, Wash. - Last Saturday, Larissa Warren and her 8-year-old son were driving home along Southeast Boulevard on the south hill when something strange coming at them caught her attention. "I noticed two ties in the opposite lane of traffic," Warren said. Traffic was blocked in bother directions as other drivers stopped to move the tires before they caused a crash.>>
Austin bomb suspect blows himself up as SWAT team approaches
NBC NEWS - Austin's mayor is urging residents to remain vigilant, despite the death of a man suspected in this month's string of bombings in Texas' capital city. Mayor Steve Adler said Wednesday on NBC's "Today" show that: "We're just really relieved and just incredibly thankful for this army of law enforcement that has been in our community here for the last week or so.">>
Spokane friends have been playing the same game of tag for 30 years
Spokane, Wash. The game of tag which the movie is based on started in the hallways of Gonzaga Prep in Spokane in 1982. Now nearly 30 years later, that game is being turned into a movie "I think somebody turned around at the end of one class and said tag you're it. And you don't want to be it, so we took off running down the halls, and we started doing it between class," said one of the players Mike Konesky. Not only did they play this game in between class>>
WATCH: Trailer released for movie based on Spokane friends playing decades-long game of tag
SPOKANE, Wash. - In 2013, The Wall Street Journal wrote an article based on a group of friends from Spokane who spent 23 years playing a game a tag. Now, their story has been made into a movie with an impressive cast. The trailer for "Tag" was released on Tuesday and stars Jeremy Renner, Jon Ham, Jake Johnson, Isla Fisher, Rashida Jones and Hannibal Buress.>>
Officer's response praised as school shooting ends quickly
GREAT MILLS, Md. (AP) - In the latest school shooting in America, the gunfire was over and done with in less than a minute. This time, the shooter, a 17-year-old student, was killed. A 16-year-old girl, who authorities said had some type of relationship with the shooter, was critically injured. A 14-year-old boy was also wounded.>>
White House: Leaking Trump's notes is 'fireable'
WASHINGTON - The White House says it's a "fireable offense and likely illegal" to leak President Donald Trump's briefing papers. The warning came after several news outlets including The Associated Press reported that aides had included a warning in Trump's briefing papers advising him not to congratulate Russian President Vladimir Putin on his re-election win, but he did so anyway.>>
NBC NEWS - Austin's mayor is urging residents to remain vigilant, despite the death of a man suspected in this month's string of bombings in Texas' capital city. Mayor Steve Adler said Wednesday on NBC's "Today" show that: "We're just really relieved and just incredibly thankful for this army of law enforcement that has been in our community here for the last week or so.">>
Dead infant found in crawl space of Pennsylvania home, parents charged
SINKING SPRING, Pa. - A Pennsylvania couple is facing criminal charges after police found the body of an infant believed to be their 6-month-old daughter in a crawl space at their apartment. Police went to their apartment complex in Springfield Township late Monday on a tip from a relative who had heard stories from the father about the couple's child having died.>>
13 killed, most of them children, in airstrike in rebel-held Syrian province
BEIRUT (AP) - The Latest on developments related to Syria (all times local): 2:55 p.m. Syrian rescuers and a war monitor say an airstrike in the rebel-held province of Idlib in northwestern Syria has killed at least 13 people, most of them children. The Syrian Civil Defense in Idlib says the airstrike hit children running from their school in Kafr Batikh village because of the jets flying overhead, killing 11 of them.>>
Spokane mom searching for teens who may have thrown tires in street
SPOKANE, Wash. - Last Saturday, Larissa Warren and her 8-year-old son were driving home along Southeast Boulevard on the south hill when something strange coming at them caught her attention. "I noticed two ties in the opposite lane of traffic," Warren said. Traffic was blocked in bother directions as other drivers stopped to move the tires before they caused a crash.>>
Documents: Major design change changed bridge cost, schedule
MIAMI (AP) - Construction of the pedestrian bridge that collapsed and killed six people in the Miami area was behind schedule and millions over budget, in part because of a key change in the design and placement of one of its support towers.>>
Officer's response praised as school shooting ends quickly
GREAT MILLS, Md. (AP) - In the latest school shooting in America, the gunfire was over and done with in less than a minute. This time, the shooter, a 17-year-old student, was killed. A 16-year-old girl, who authorities said had some type of relationship with the shooter, was critically injured. A 14-year-old boy was also wounded.>>
Artillery simulator caused Austin Goodwill blast
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Police say someone dropped off a box containing an artillery simulator at an Austin Goodwill that detonated, injuring an employee and triggering a bomb scare. Austin assistance police chief Ely Reyes says Tuesday night's blast wasn't related to bombings that have killed two people and severely wounded four others since March 2.>>
Bremerton man accused of kidnapping woman in her own house
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) - A Washington state woman says she was kidnapped in her own house and assaulted for two days by a man who police have arrested. The Kitsap Sun reports that Bremerton resident John Charles Troiano Jr. was charged on Monday with first-degree kidnapping.>>
Drumroll please: It's Sir Ringo as ex-Beatle knighted
LONDON (AP) - Call him Sir Ringo now, or Sir Richard to be more precise. Either way, it's a fitting honor for the former Beatles drummer, who has waited decades for the recognition. The 77-year-old Ringo Starr received his long-awaited knighthood from Prince William Tuesday. He used his real name Richard Starkey for the big event.>>
