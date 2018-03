Man dies after getting head stuck in a cinema seat

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

LONDON (AP) - A British movie chain is investigating the death of a moviegoer who reportedly became trapped under a footrest while trying to retrieve a dropped mobile phone.



British media say the man suffered a heart attack in a cinema in Birmingham on March 9 after his head became trapped while he was trying to find his phone. Witnesses said he panicked and had trouble breathing after his head became stuck.



The man died in a hospital a week later.



Vue Entertainment, which operates numerous movie theaters throughout Britain, said in a statement Wednesday that a full investigation into the nature of the incident is ongoing.

