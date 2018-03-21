Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, March 21st

PHOENIX (AP) - Even before the start of the season, the Milwaukee Brewers have their first hit.

Milwaukee released a 2-minute, 35-second video celebrating the 25th anniversary of the movie "The Sandlot" last weekend, featuring Brewers players dressed as characters from the film reciting the movie's lines.

Hank, the dog who is Milwaukee's mascot, played The Beast - a ferocious dog in the movie that the kids were frightened of when they went to retrieve home run balls. Hank is a cuddly white mixed-breed whom the Brewers adopted as a pup during spring training in 2014.

"It's probably my all-time favorite baseball movie," said infielder Eric Sogard, who with the spectacles he often wears was asked to play the role of Michael "Squints" Palledorous. "Anytime that movie's on, I love watching it. Squints, man, I play wearing glasses, so I feel like that nickname has been thrown around at me every once in a while."

"The Sandlot" is about an adult reminiscing on his younger days playing ball with his friends in an empty lot and the baseball history they learned.

"We had a blast doing it," said catcher Stephen Vogt, who played the role of the portly Hamilton "Ham" Porter. "It's pretty cool to hear from people that they enjoyed it, and that's kind of why we did it, was to make people smile and make people laugh."

Caitlin Moyer, the Brewers' director of new media, said Vogt helped direct.

"He really took ownership of it," Moyer said. "He was that passionate about the movie."

Outfielder Christian Yelich, acquired from Miami during the offseason, played the true baseball talent in the movie, Benny "The Jet" Rodriguez. Other Brewers in the video included outfielder Brett Phillips, pitchers Chase Anderson, Josh Hader and Jeremy Jeffress, catcher Jett Bandy and utility player Hernan Perez.

"Obviously remembering the lines was pretty hard at the time. It makes you appreciate actors," Yelich said. "Acting is hard, I don't think our acting was great but we had a lot of fun with it."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NEW YORK (AP) - Leave it to the hipsters of Brooklyn to combine craft beer and sharp objects.

Kick Axe Throwing is the first bar in New York City to pick up on a nationwide trend of ax throwing, a growing sport that some enthusiasts hope will take off the way bowling did in the last century.

"People are like, 'Sharp objects and beer? What a great idea that is.' But truthfully, after you have a couple drinks you start to actually throw a little bit better," said Alexander Stine, an "axepert" at Kick Axe. He honed his own skills growing up in Colorado throwing knives at carnivals and now trains newcomers on proper technique. "It's about believing in your ability to do something you didn't think you could do before."

Scoring is similar to darts. Players aim at a wooden board painted with a bull's-eye and rings corresponding to different point values.

Playing to the sport's origins at Canadian logging competitions, Kick Axe's decor is reminiscent of a ski lodge, complete with flannel chairs and calfskin carpeting.

The perimeter of the venue is lined with cages for throwing. There's a bar serving wine and beer, but no hard liquor. Guests can take a break from throwing axes to play board games like "Candy Land" at tables in the center of the room.

While Kick Axe mainly caters to casual players, there are locations across the country where enthusiasts play the sport competitively.

There was no alcohol in sight during recent tournament play at Chicago's Bad Axe Throwing, a Canada-based chain of 18 venues.

Bad Axe's CEO, Mario Zelaya, founded the World Axe Throwing League a year ago. He said it now has 2,500 members worldwide who compete at his own locations and other independent venues.

"It's bowling 2.0," said Zelaya. "What bowling maybe used to be in the 80?s and 90?s and this is what ax throwing is right now. It's fun. It's new. It's addictive. It's active entertainment."

The World Axe Throwing League held its first world championship tournament in December. Competitors played in their home courts and the games were broadcast remotely on Facebook Live. The winner took home a $3,500 prize.

Zelaya says his ultimate goal is to make ax throwing an Olympic sport.



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Lottery Commission has replaced its "Luck Yeah!" ad campaign with "Win Time" over concerns that the original phrase sounded like profanity.

WMUR-TV reports at least one state official, Republican Executive Councilor Russell Prescott, criticized the phrase last month after it started showing up online and in television commercials.

But Lottery Executive Director Charlie McIntyre defended the ads. He had said that the word "luck" is an inherent part of the business. He apologized if it was insensitive. But he added, "certainly it is effective."

McIntyre had said Prescott's complaint was the first he had heard, but noted that the ad was designed to make viewers pay attention.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Limon, Costa Rica - A close call for a giant turtle.

The Costa Rican Fire Department rescued a leatherback sea turtle from an airport runway in Limon.

At about 5 feet long, these creatures are the largest kind of turtle.

They can weigh anywhere from 600 lbs. to 1500 lbs.

Firefighters were able to move the turtle from the runway onto a patch grass, where it wandered off.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A Wisconsin police department made a bit of an unusual request to the public on Tuesday after a women's public bathroom has been repeatedly clogged over the past year and a half.

The Facebook post from the Sheboygan Police Department, in conjunction with the Department of Public Works, started with a simple request: "please do not place trash or other rubbish into a public toilet."

Recognizing the oddity of the statement, police went on to explain that, "someone has been clogging the women's toilet at the Deland Community Center with a 20 ounce soda bottle." And instead of flushing, "the person is actually inserting the bottle into the toilet pipes."

The maneuver has cost thousands of dollars for labor and repair, police said, in addition to the fact that the bathroom was out of service.

"Why do this? I do not know, but if you help us find the person, I will tell you," police said. "This is very strange… and gross, but that is the reality of life."'

The facility's toilet was clogged roughly a dozen times in 2016, about 14 times in 2017, and three times so far in 2018, Joe Kerlin, the city's parks and forestry superintendent told the Sheboygan Press.

"We can't figure this one out," he told the outlet.

Police have received evidence from cameras near the bathrooms, Kerlin said, showing an adult man who could be the culprit.

Authorities said they're working to find who is responsible and asked residents to share any information they may have.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Melbourne Crime Investigation Unit detectives are investigating a burglary at a Melbourne bookstore that has to be seen to be believed.

The break-in happened at a shopping centre on Collins St, in the Melbourne CBD, around midnight last Thursday. Police have this morning released the security tape.

It shows a man dressed in a grey hoodie and black tracksuit pants trying desperately to make his way into the complex when his leg and backpack both become wedged between a pair of glass sliding doors.

He pulls and he pulls before stopping, reassessing the situation, and freeing his arms from the bag before yanking it out.

Once inside the centre he falls over on the escalator before climbing on a ledge to access stores on the lower level. He picks out the bookstore and smashes through a security door to gain entry before setting his sights on a safe. He lifts it in his arms before leaving the shop.

Police say additional security footage shows the man stumbling under the weight of the safe as he walks out of the centre and into a rear laneway.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A man rammed an armored personnel carrier into a shop window before climbing through the rubble to steal a bottle of wine in a town in northern Russia on Wednesday morning, according to local media and video posted on social media.

The man had swiped the vehicle from a privately-run motorsport training ground nearby, driven it through a forest and into Apatity, a small town just south of the Arctic circle, local news agency Hibinform said.

Struggling to turn around in a narrow street, the man, whom witnesses described as being drunk, proceeded to slam the tank into the window of the "Family" convenience store, the news agency said.

He also crushed a Daewoo car parked nearby, images showed.

Footage shared on social media showed the man subsequently exiting the vehicle through its hatch, briefly inspecting the damage, and entering the shop through the broken window.

He was later arrested in possession of a stolen bottle of wine, Hibinform said. The shop was not licensed to sell alcohol that early in the morning, the agency added.

Witnesses visible in the footage did not seemed particularly disturbed by the incident.

"Basically some guy stole an armored vehicle... and went into a shop to top up his stocks in the morning," the social media user described, whilst filming the snow-covered scene out of his window.

The man, in his late twenties, did not resist arrest, RIA news agency reported.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 21 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Pittsburgh were filmed conducting a capture during a highly unusual call -- a bobcat that somehow ended up on a sightseeing boat.

Crew members on the Empress, a sightseeing boat with the Gateway Clipper Fleet, were conducting their inspection before passenger boarding started for the day Sunday when they spotted a bobcat running wild on the top deck.

Pittsburgh Public Safety Animal Care and Control officers responded to the scene and used a catch pole to capture the bobcat.

The animal was placed in a cage for transport and is expected to be returned to the wild.

It was unclear how or when the bobcat ended up on the boat.

Animal Care and Control officials said the bobcat was the first to be captured inside the city in several years.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Two Florida men were caught with their hands in the pasta jar after they used Ragu sauce to try and burn down a home they robbed last week, police said.

Derrick Irving, 36, and John Silva, 28, were arrested March 13 after allegedly breaking into a home in DeLand and stealing a flat screen television and an air conditioning wall unit, WKMC-TV reported.

The man whose home was being burglarized received an alert on his phone from his residence's security system informing him of motion being detected in the house, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.

A towel was placed over the camera which gave him a clue that something was not right and he immediately called the police, according to WKMC-TV.

When police arrived at the home, they saw a red SUV trying to flee the residence, authorities said. The two suspects told officers they were picking up clothes from the house, police said. The victim told WKMC-TV that Irving was donning a bull onesie.

A deputy said there was an air conditioning unit, a vacuum, television, heater, a marijuana grinder and an empty jar of Ragu sauce inside the vehicle.

Deputies found the burning pot of Ragu sauce and a washcloth near the stove's burner which appeared to be an attempt to start a fire, according to WESH-TV.

"He was trying to make it look like I left the stove on but who gets up at 2 a.m. and fixes sketti?" the victim told the WKMC-TV.

Silva and Irving told officers they knew the victim due to past sexual encounters, authorities said.

"It started out as a relationship, that lasted about a week," the victim told WKMC-TV. "I've let him use my car for four months, maybe he's angry about that. Or maybe he's angry because I gave him $150 to fix his teeth."

Silva and Irving were both charged with "unarmed burglary, grand theft and arson," the arrest affidavit stated.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 20 (UPI) -- Police and wildlife officials attempted to track down a loose monkey seen near a Florida strip club on Tuesday.

The North Miami Beach police department said it was working in conjunction with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to locate the monkey, which came from an industrial area west of Interstate 95.

The monkey was first spotted outside the King of Diamonds strip club Tuesday morning, according to the Miami Herald.

North Miami Beach police were working to determine if the monkey was the same animal that escaped from a Dania Beach primate lab days earlier.

"The last time I heard we still hadn't found him," chief of staff to the mayor and city commission in North Miami Beach Nicole Gomez said. "We don't know if it's the same monkey spotted near the Embassy Lakes community in Cooper City."

FWC officials said the Vervet monkey is likely a wild animal that migrated south from a colony in the same area as the primate lab.

The search for the monkey was suspended Tuesday night, FWC officials said.

"The monkey is still on the loose," North Miami Beach City Manager Ana Garcia said.

