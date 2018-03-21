Driver crashes car near Orofino trying to get bee off his hand

Deputies in Clearwater County, Idaho responded to a rollover crash on Highway 7 near Orofino on Tuesday.

The driver, a 29-year-old Orofino resident, was not injured but said as he was driving on the highway, a bee landed on his hand. While trying to get the bee off of him, he left the road, hit a boulder and rolled his car.

Deputies cited the driver for inattentive driving.

It's springtime folks. Watch out for the bees.