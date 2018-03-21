Coeur d'Alene High School classes canceled Thursday after principal dies from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

Classes at Coeur d'Alene High School have been canceled after Principal Troy Schueller passed away from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Wednesday, according to the school district.

In a release, Director of Communications Scott Maben said Principal Schueller was found at his home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to Kootenai Health, but passed away at around 2:00 p.m.

The school faculty was notified after school on Wednesday.

Classes have been canceled for Thursday, however crisis counselors will be at the high school from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to meet with students, family members, staff and the public. Anyone who needs to speak with someone about this is urged to seek out a member of the crisis team.

“We will have a substantial representation of counselors at CHS to gather with staff and students," Superintendent Stan Olson said in a statement Wednesday. "This is a horrific incident that we all need to help each other recover from, and this will not be over in an hour or day or week. It will take time and focus and effort. The district will do all we can. The Post Falls and Lakeland school districts and local community partners have been in touch offering their support, and this is a wonderful testament to Troy Schueller and to the relationship that he established in this community and this region.”

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, help is available. You can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24/7 at Call 1-800-273-8255.