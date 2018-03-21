Missing iPhone leads Idaho Falls police to marijuana bust

Missing iPhone leads Idaho Falls police to marijuana bustPosted: Updated:
-
New survey says best burger in Idaho comes from this Coeur d'Alene gas station
KHQ.COM - A new survey from OnlyInYourState.com says the best burgers in the entire state of Idaho come from a gas station in Coeur d'Alene. Have you ever been to the surf shack? It's a little burger joint inside the A & D Mini Mart on North 4th St. Most people don't expect much from gas station food but these burgers seem to impress for their flavor and their price. Most of the burgers on the menu are under $5.>>
Dead infant found in crawl space of Pennsylvania home, parents charged
SINKING SPRING, Pa. - A Pennsylvania couple is facing criminal charges after police found the body of an infant believed to be their 6-month-old daughter in a crawl space at their apartment. Police went to their apartment complex in Springfield Township late Monday on a tip from a relative who had heard stories from the father about the couple's child having died.>>
Spokane mom searching for teens who may have thrown tires in street
SPOKANE, Wash. - Last Saturday, Larissa Warren and her 8-year-old son were driving home along Southeast Boulevard on the south hill when something strange coming at them caught her attention. "I noticed two tires in the opposite lane of traffic," Warren said.>>
Police recover explosives from suspect's home
AUSTIN - Authorities say they've recovered homemade explosives from inside the home of the man responsible for planting a series of bombs around Austin. The Austin Police Department and federal authorities said in a statement Wednesday afternoon that they were "working to safely remove and dispose of" the explosives at a home on Second Street in Pflugerville, just north of Austin.>>
Spokane friends have been playing the same game of tag for 30 years
Spokane, Wash. The game of tag which the movie is based on started in the hallways of Gonzaga Prep in Spokane in 1982. Now nearly 30 years later, that game is being turned into a movie "I think somebody turned around at the end of one class and said tag you're it. And you don't want to be it, so we took off running down the halls, and we started doing it between class," said one of the players Mike Konesky. Not only did they play this game in between class>>
WATCH: Trailer released for movie based on Spokane friends playing decades-long game of tag
SPOKANE, Wash. - In 2013, The Wall Street Journal wrote an article based on a group of friends from Spokane who spent 23 years playing a game a tag. Now, their story has been made into a movie with an impressive cast. The trailer for "Tag" was released on Tuesday and stars Jeremy Renner, Jon Ham, Jake Johnson, Isla Fisher, Rashida Jones and Hannibal Buress.>>
Police release video of fatal crash by Uber self-driving SUV
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities investigating a deadly self-driving vehicle crash in suburban Phoenix have released video of the Uber SUV striking a pedestrian as she walked her bicycle across a darkened street. The video released Wednesday by Tempe police shows 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg walking onto the roadway from a darkened area and stopping the moment before she was struck. The SUV's lights didn't illuminate the woman until a second or two before impact, raising qu...>>
Coeur d'Alene High School classes canceled Thursday after principal dies from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Classes at Coeur d'Alene High School have been canceled after Principal Troy Schueller passed away from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Wednesday, according to the school district. In a release, Director of Communications Scott Maben said Principal Schueller was found at his home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to Kootenai Health, but passed away at around 2:00 p.m.>>
Gov. Jay Inslee signs abortion insurance bill
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a measure that requires Washington insurers offering maternity care to also cover elective abortions and contraception. In addition to linking abortion coverage with maternity care, the bill requires health plans issued or renewed after Jan. 1, 2019, to provide copayment- and deductible-free coverage for all contraceptive drugs and devices, as well as voluntary sterilization and any consultations or other necessary procedures.>>
N. Idaho man pleads guilty to 'lie and buy' gun crime
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) - A 23-year-old northern Idaho man has pleaded guilty to lying to buy a gun for his own use, but that instead was for someone else. Alex James Spooner of Coeur d'Alene pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court to one count of unlawful acquisition of a firearm, commonly called "lie and buy." Court documents say Spooner bought seven firearms for another person living in North Dakota but told the gun seller the guns were for him.>>
Gov. Jay Inslee signs law aimed at lowering gender wage gap
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a measure that seeks to reduce the wage gap between men and women and provide equal growth opportunities and fair treatment in the workplace. The measure modifies the state's Equal Pay Act by making several changes, including making it unacceptable for employers to retaliate against an employee for asking about their wages or the salary of other employees. It also provides additional protections under the existing law for employees>>
AUSTIN - Authorities say they've recovered homemade explosives from inside the home of the man responsible for planting a series of bombs around Austin. The Austin Police Department and federal authorities said in a statement Wednesday afternoon that they were "working to safely remove and dispose of" the explosives at a home on Second Street in Pflugerville, just north of Austin.>>
Spokane mom searching for teens who may have thrown tires in street
SPOKANE, Wash. - Last Saturday, Larissa Warren and her 8-year-old son were driving home along Southeast Boulevard on the south hill when something strange coming at them caught her attention. "I noticed two tires in the opposite lane of traffic," Warren said.>>
Birth control pill for males found safe and effective
KHQ.COM - There could soon be an oral contraceptive for men that is safe and effective. A study led by researchers at University of Washington was presented at the meeting of the Endocrine Society. Scientists say the daily pill, called DMAU, works by *blocking* sperm production. Initial studies show it is both safe and effective. Some men did have small fluctuations in cholesterol and minor weight gain.>>
Philippine bus careens into ravine, killing 19, injuring 17
MANILA, Philippines (AP) - Police say at least 19 people were killed when a passenger bus careened off a road and fell into a ravine south of the Philippine capital. Police investigator Alexis Go tells The Associated Press that a mechanical problem may have caused the driver to lose control. Seventeen other people were injured in the crash Tuesday night in Sablayan town in Occidental Mindoro province.>>
Order pizza with Pizza Hut's Pie Top shoes
KHQ.COM - In honor of March Madness, Pizza Hut Pie Tops are back! The Pie Tops II sneakers order pizza with the push of a button and pause the game at the same time. That way you won't miss a minute of the tournament action when your pizza is delivered.>>
