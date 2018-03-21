Missing iPhone leads Idaho Falls police to marijuana bust - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Missing iPhone leads Idaho Falls police to marijuana bust

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho -

(AP) - Idaho Falls police have charged two people with a felony drug charge after a missing iPhone led police to discover marijuana in a home.
  
The Post Register reports 27-year-old Alisha Batton and 33-year-old Steffan Phelps were arrested Friday and charged with drug trafficking in marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
  
A woman had reported to police that her iPhone went missing from a restaurant the night before. Authorities say the woman tracked her cellphone to Batton's residence.
  
According to police reports, officers went to the house to request the phone's return. They smelled marijuana and were allowed to enter the residence, leading police to find more than a pound of marijuana inside.
  
Phelps and Batton pleaded not guilty to the charges. Their bonds were set at $35,000 each.
  
Information from: Post Register, http://www.postregister.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

3/21/2018 11:52:22 AM (GMT -7:00)

