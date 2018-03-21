Spokane Valley woman accused of plotting to kill her husband takes stand in trial

A Spokane Valley woman is on trial after detailing multiple plots to kill her husband for life insurance money, one of which involved having her husband shot on Halloween night while they were out trick-or-treating with their kids. Spokane Valley Sheriff's Detectives arrested 40-year-old Martie Soderberg for Criminal Solicitation to commit 1st Degree Murder.

Spokane prosecutors say Soderberg tried to hire a hit man to kill her husband. The would-be hit man, turned her into police.

Soderberg took the stand in her trial on Wednesday. Soderberg grabbed tissues and was crying as she answered questions about what happened in October 2016. She even turned to the jury, to plead her case.

Her husband Russell took the stand on Wednesday too and told prosecutors that he was made aware that there was a plot to kill him but only when detectives told him about it.

Martie and Russell are still married. Prosecutors asked Martie in court if she loves Russell Soderberg. "I love my husband," Martie said.

After poring over an audio recording this week in the trial, where Soderberg goes into detail about how she'd like her friend to kill her husband, she denied in the courtroom that she wanted him to do that.

The prosecutor asked: "That was your voice on the audio recording talking about hiding a murder weapon in a bucket in the concrete?"

"That was my voice being stupid, saying stupid s*** that I should probably never have said," said Martie Soderberg.

She claimed she wanted to get a self-defense gun and that her and her husband even talked about it.

The prosecutor asked, "This self-defense gun---you'd be disposing it in a bucket of concrete?"

"No. Like I said sir… so much stuff has been going on in my life," said Martie.

The trial could wrap up on Thursday. The jury will go into deliberations. We'll let you know the verdict.