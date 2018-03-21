Spokane Valley woman accused of plotting to kill her husband takes stand in trial

Spokane Valley woman accused of plotting to kill her husband takes stand in trialPosted: Updated:
Coeur d'Alene High School classes canceled Thursday after principal dies from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Classes at Coeur d'Alene High School have been canceled after Principal Troy Schueller passed away from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Wednesday, according to the school district. In a release, Director of Communications Scott Maben said Principal Schueller was found at his home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to Kootenai Health, but passed away at around 2:00 p.m.>>
New survey says best burger in Idaho comes from this Coeur d'Alene gas station
KHQ.COM - A new survey from OnlyInYourState.com says the best burgers in the entire state of Idaho come from a gas station in Coeur d'Alene. Have you ever been to the surf shack? It's a little burger joint inside the A & D Mini Mart on North 4th St. Most people don't expect much from gas station food but these burgers seem to impress for their flavor and their price. Most of the burgers on the menu are under $5.>>
Dead infant found in crawl space of Pennsylvania home, parents charged
SINKING SPRING, Pa. - A Pennsylvania couple is facing criminal charges after police found the body of an infant believed to be their 6-month-old daughter in a crawl space at their apartment. Police went to their apartment complex in Springfield Township late Monday on a tip from a relative who had heard stories from the father about the couple's child having died.>>
Spokane mom searching for teens who may have thrown tires in street
SPOKANE, Wash. - Last Saturday, Larissa Warren and her 8-year-old son were driving home along Southeast Boulevard on the south hill when something strange coming at them caught her attention. "I noticed two tires in the opposite lane of traffic," Warren said.>>
Spokane friends have been playing the same game of tag for 30 years
Spokane, Wash. The game of tag which the movie is based on started in the hallways of Gonzaga Prep in Spokane in 1982. Now nearly 30 years later, that game is being turned into a movie "I think somebody turned around at the end of one class and said tag you're it. And you don't want to be it, so we took off running down the halls, and we started doing it between class," said one of the players Mike Konesky. Not only did they play this game in between class>>
Police recover explosives from suspect's home
AUSTIN - Authorities say they've recovered homemade explosives from inside the home of the man responsible for planting a series of bombs around Austin. The Austin Police Department and federal authorities said in a statement Wednesday afternoon that they were "working to safely remove and dispose of" the explosives at a home on Second Street in Pflugerville, just north of Austin.>>
Wife saves firefighter's life with CPR
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Two nights after Christmas, Jessica Pichette and her husband, Luke, were getting ready to go to bed. Jessica says her husband began making strange sounds, she thought he was having a stroke. “I started dialing 911 at that time, kind of rolled him of over and at that time he a big deep breathe and then he was gone, he was not breathing, his eyes were rolled back,” Pichette said. Luke, a Captain for the Coeur>>
Spokane Valley woman accused of plotting to kill her husband takes stand in trial
SPOKANE, Wash.- A Spokane Valley woman is on trial after detailing multiple plots to kill her husband for life insurance money, one of which involved having her husband shot on Halloween night while they were out trick-or-treating with their kids. Spokane Valley Sheriff's Detectives arrested 40-year-old Martie Soderberg for Criminal Solicitation to commit 1st Degree Murder.>>
Washington governor signs package of bills sparked by #MeToo
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - In the wake of a national conversation about sexual harassment sparked by the #MeToo movement, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a package of bills meant to address sexual misconduct at the workplace. The four bills signed Wednesday include one that prohibits nondisclosure agreements that prevent employees from disclosing sexual harassment or assault and another that directs the state Human Rights Commission to create a work group to develop model policie...>>
ACLU urges Greyhound to stop letting border patrol agents board buses in Spokane and elsewhere
Spokane, Wash. On Wednesday morning and afternoon the ACLU of Spokane was handing out pamphlets that said: “Know Your Rights” to passengers boarding Greyhound buses at the bus station in downtown Spokane. After border patrol officers have been seen across the country boarding domestic buses and trains to question riders about their immigration status "This is in response to increased customs and border protection and border patrol enforcement at this station,">>
Shoshone County Sheriff's Office warns of "fake money" circulating Wallace area
WALLACE, Idaho - On Wednesday, March 21 the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office was contacted by a concerned citizen who found what appeared to be "fake money" laying on the ground in the Wallace area. Upon review of the item, it was found the item was was a fake $100.00 bill. "The bill appears at first glance to be real, with the exception of red Chinese-type lettering on both sides of the bill," the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office said>>
Police release video of fatal crash by Uber self-driving SUV
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities investigating a deadly self-driving vehicle crash in suburban Phoenix have released video of the Uber SUV striking a pedestrian as she walked her bicycle across a darkened street. The video released Wednesday by Tempe police shows 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg walking onto the roadway from a darkened area and stopping the moment before she was struck. The SUV's lights didn't illuminate the woman until a second or two before impact, raising qu...>>
Coeur d'Alene High School classes canceled Thursday after principal dies from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Classes at Coeur d'Alene High School have been canceled after Principal Troy Schueller passed away from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Wednesday, according to the school district. In a release, Director of Communications Scott Maben said Principal Schueller was found at his home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to Kootenai Health, but passed away at around 2:00 p.m.>>
Gov. Jay Inslee signs abortion insurance bill
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a measure that requires Washington insurers offering maternity care to also cover elective abortions and contraception. In addition to linking abortion coverage with maternity care, the bill requires health plans issued or renewed after Jan. 1, 2019, to provide copayment- and deductible-free coverage for all contraceptive drugs and devices, as well as voluntary sterilization and any consultations or other necessary procedures.>>
N. Idaho man pleads guilty to 'lie and buy' gun crime
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) - A 23-year-old northern Idaho man has pleaded guilty to lying to buy a gun for his own use, but that instead was for someone else. Alex James Spooner of Coeur d'Alene pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court to one count of unlawful acquisition of a firearm, commonly called "lie and buy." Court documents say Spooner bought seven firearms for another person living in North Dakota but told the gun seller the guns were for him.>>
Gov. Jay Inslee signs law aimed at lowering gender wage gap
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a measure that seeks to reduce the wage gap between men and women and provide equal growth opportunities and fair treatment in the workplace. The measure modifies the state's Equal Pay Act by making several changes, including making it unacceptable for employers to retaliate against an employee for asking about their wages or the salary of other employees. It also provides additional protections under the existing law for employees>>
