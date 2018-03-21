Washington governor signs package of bills sparked by #MeToo

(AP) - In the wake of a national conversation about sexual harassment sparked by the #MeToo movement, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a package of bills meant to address sexual misconduct at the workplace.



The four bills signed Wednesday include one that prohibits nondisclosure agreements that prevent employees from disclosing sexual harassment or assault and another that directs the state Human Rights Commission to create a work group to develop model policies and best practices for employers and employees to keep workplaces safe from sexual harassment.



A third measure voids any employment contract, including arbitration agreements, that don't have terms protecting an employee's rights to file sexual harassment or assault complaints with authorities. The fourth prevents nondisclosure agreements from affecting the ability to gather information or witness testimony in civil lawsuits related to sexual harassment or assault.

