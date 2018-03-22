You Are Not Alone: How to talk about suicide with your kids

You Are Not Alone: How to talk about suicide with your kidsPosted: Updated:
Coeur d'Alene High School classes canceled Thursday after principal dies from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Classes at Coeur d'Alene High School have been canceled after Principal Troy Schueller passed away from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Wednesday, according to the school district. In a release, Director of Communications Scott Maben said Principal Schueller was found at his home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to Kootenai Health, but passed away at around 2:00 p.m.>>
New survey says best burger in Idaho comes from this Coeur d'Alene gas station
KHQ.COM - A new survey from OnlyInYourState.com says the best burgers in the entire state of Idaho come from a gas station in Coeur d'Alene. Have you ever been to the surf shack? It's a little burger joint inside the A & D Mini Mart on North 4th St. Most people don't expect much from gas station food but these burgers seem to impress for their flavor and their price. Most of the burgers on the menu are under $5.>>
Dead infant found in crawl space of Pennsylvania home, parents charged
SINKING SPRING, Pa. - A Pennsylvania couple is facing criminal charges after police found the body of an infant believed to be their 6-month-old daughter in a crawl space at their apartment. Police went to their apartment complex in Springfield Township late Monday on a tip from a relative who had heard stories from the father about the couple's child having died.>>
Spokane mom searching for teens who may have thrown tires in street
SPOKANE, Wash. - Last Saturday, Larissa Warren and her 8-year-old son were driving home along Southeast Boulevard on the south hill when something strange coming at them caught her attention. "I noticed two tires in the opposite lane of traffic," Warren said.>>
Spokane friends have been playing the same game of tag for 30 years
Spokane, Wash. The game of tag which the movie is based on started in the hallways of Gonzaga Prep in Spokane in 1982. Now nearly 30 years later, that game is being turned into a movie "I think somebody turned around at the end of one class and said tag you're it. And you don't want to be it, so we took off running down the halls, and we started doing it between class," said one of the players Mike Konesky. Not only did they play this game in between class>>
Police recover explosives from suspect's home
AUSTIN - Authorities say they've recovered homemade explosives from inside the home of the man responsible for planting a series of bombs around Austin. The Austin Police Department and federal authorities said in a statement Wednesday afternoon that they were "working to safely remove and dispose of" the explosives at a home on Second Street in Pflugerville, just north of Austin.>>
Threat prompts Mary Walker School District to cancel classes Thursday
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - The Mary Walker School District in Stevens County says they're canceling classes tomorrow because of a threat. "In the interest of safety, the Mary Walker School District will be closed tomorrow- Thursday, March 22, 2018," the district said in an alert sent out Wednesday evening. Someone reportedly posted a threat on social media, warning about a school shooting. We're still looking into it more, but at this>>
You Are Not Alone: How to talk about suicide with your kids
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - You are not alone: that's the message for hundreds of students who just learned their principal committed suicide. Coeur d'Alene High School principal Troy Schueller died this afternoon. The school district has now canceled classes tomorrow at the high school so the community can come to terms with the news, sending the following message home: "Dear Viking Family, Coeur d'Alene High School is open this>>
Coeur d'Alene High School classes canceled Thursday after principal dies from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Classes at Coeur d'Alene High School have been canceled after Principal Troy Schueller passed away from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Wednesday, according to the school district. In a release, Director of Communications Scott Maben said Principal Schueller was found at his home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to Kootenai Health, but passed away at around 2:00 p.m.>>
Starbucks offers sparkling Crystal Ball Frappucino for buzz
NEW YORK, NY (AP) - Starbucks, thirsty for some social media magic, is releasing its latest sugary concoction: the fortune-telling Crystal Ball Frappucino. The candy-sparkles festooned drink will be available for five days in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. It follows similar limited-time drinks, such as the coffee chain's color-changing Unicorn Frappuccino. Starbucks hopes the cream-based new drink, which is infused with peach flavor, will be photographed by customers, post...>>
Fire damages Bellevue mosque for second time
BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a fire severely damaged the Islamic Center of Eastside in Bellevue. The Seattle Times reports no one was injured in the Wednesday afternoon blaze. Bellevue Fire Department Lt. Brian Gomez says the building had been vacant since an arson fire last year, which heavily damaged the back of the wooden structure. The fire Wednesday had already engulfed a large portion of the mosque when firefighters first arrived around 4:30 p.m....>>
Wife saves firefighter's life with CPR
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Two nights after Christmas, Jessica Pichette and her husband, Luke, were getting ready to go to bed. Jessica says her husband began making strange sounds, she thought he was having a stroke. “I started dialing 911 at that time, kind of rolled him of over and at that time he a big deep breathe and then he was gone, he was not breathing, his eyes were rolled back,” Pichette said. Luke, a Captain for the Coeur>>
Spokane Valley woman accused of plotting to kill her husband takes stand in trial
SPOKANE, Wash.- A Spokane Valley woman is on trial after detailing multiple plots to kill her husband for life insurance money, one of which involved having her husband shot on Halloween night while they were out trick-or-treating with their kids. Spokane Valley Sheriff's Detectives arrested 40-year-old Martie Soderberg for Criminal Solicitation to commit 1st Degree Murder.>>
Washington governor signs package of bills sparked by #MeToo
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - In the wake of a national conversation about sexual harassment sparked by the #MeToo movement, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a package of bills meant to address sexual misconduct at the workplace. The four bills signed Wednesday include one that prohibits nondisclosure agreements that prevent employees from disclosing sexual harassment or assault and another that directs the state Human Rights Commission to create a work group to develop model policie...>>
ACLU urges Greyhound to stop letting border patrol agents board buses in Spokane and elsewhere
Spokane, Wash. On Wednesday morning and afternoon the ACLU of Spokane was handing out pamphlets that said: “Know Your Rights” to passengers boarding Greyhound buses at the bus station in downtown Spokane. After border patrol officers have been seen across the country boarding domestic buses and trains to question riders about their immigration status "This is in response to increased customs and border protection and border patrol enforcement at this station,">>
Shoshone County Sheriff's Office warns of "fake money" circulating Wallace area
WALLACE, Idaho - On Wednesday, March 21 the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office was contacted by a concerned citizen who found what appeared to be "fake money" laying on the ground in the Wallace area. Upon review of the item, it was found the item was was a fake $100.00 bill. "The bill appears at first glance to be real, with the exception of red Chinese-type lettering on both sides of the bill," the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office said>>
