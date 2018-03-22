Threat prompts Mary Walker School District to cancel classes Thursday

The Mary Walker School District in Stevens County says they're canceling classes tomorrow because of a threat.

"In the interest of safety, the Mary Walker School District will be closed tomorrow- Thursday, March 22, 2018," the district said in an alert sent out Wednesday evening.

Someone reportedly posted a threat on social media, warning about a school shooting. We're still looking into it more, but at this point all we know is that administrators are taking this seriously enough to close the schools tomorrow.