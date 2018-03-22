UPDATE: Classes to resume Friday in Mary Walker School District

UPDATE: Classes to resume Friday in Mary Walker School DistrictPosted: Updated:
Coeur d'Alene High School classes canceled Thursday after principal dies from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Classes at Coeur d'Alene High School have been canceled after Principal Troy Schueller passed away from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Wednesday, according to the school district. In a release, Director of Communications Scott Maben said Principal Schueller was found at his home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to Kootenai Health, but passed away at around 2:00 p.m.>>
Police: Bedridden Georgia woman found being eaten alive by maggots; 2 charged
SUGAR HILL, Ga. - Authorities in Georgia say a bedridden woman had been found covered with cockroaches and maggots on a sheet smeared in feces.>>
SWAT Standoff near Gonzaga over, suspect not home
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have cleared the scene near Gonzaga after it was discovered the suspect was not home. Students at GU were notified the scene is now safe. SPD tweeted the situation involves an armed "subject violating a domestic violence order.">>
Wife saves firefighter's life with CPR
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Two nights after Christmas, Jessica Pichette and her husband, Luke, were getting ready to go to bed. Jessica says her husband began making strange sounds, she thought he was having a stroke. “I started dialing 911 at that time, kind of rolled him of over and at that time he a big deep breathe and then he was gone, he was not breathing, his eyes were rolled back,” Pichette said. Luke, a Captain for the Coeur>>
Man sentenced to death for dropping 3 nursing home residents off balcony in Japan
KHQ.COM - Japan's Yokohama district court sentenced a 25-year-old man to death Thursday for killing three residents of a nursing home four years ago. Hayato Imai, who worked at the nursing home then, dropped the three victims from a balcony of the facility, located southwest of tokyo. The prosecution demanded the death penalty, while defense lawyers asserted he was not guilty as investigators initially forced him to confess untruthfully.>>
Police: Austin Bomber recorded 25-minute 'confession'
ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) - The Latest on the Austin bombings (all times local): UPDATE: According to Austin Police Department Chief Brian Manley, serial-bombing suspect Mark Conditt recorded a 25-minute video on his cell phone before he was killed by his own explosive on Wednesday. Manley says that Conditt "does not at all mention anything about terrorism nor does he mention anything about hate.">>
Hotel video shows Vegas gunman 'normal' before mass shooting
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Hotel surveillance video from the days before the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history shows the gunman as an unremarkable Las Vegas hotel guest and casino patron. Footage of Stephen Paddock made public Thursday by MGM Resorts International offers no indication that he would carry out the shooting last Oct. 1 that killed 58 people.>>
Woman warns pet owners after dogs die after eating mushrooms
RALEIGH, N.C. - A North Carolina woman has a serious warning for pet owners after her two dogs died from eating poisonous mushrooms in her yard. WILX-TV reports that she found two of her dogs dead when she came home over the weekend. She says her four other dogs were acting strange, stumbling around and vomiting. She took the dogs to the vet, where blood tests revealed traces of Amatoxin, a toxin found in poisonous>>
Trump replacing McMaster with Bolton
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. Trump tweets that McMaster has done "an outstanding job & will always remain my friend." He says Bolton will take over April 9.>>
Authorities identify body found in Lake Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) - Authorities say the body found earlier this month in Lake Coeur d'Alene is the man who went missing during a February outing on the lake. The Coeur d'Alene Press reports the Kootenai County coroner on Wednesday confirmed the identity of the body as 68-year-old Larry Isenberg.>>
Trump: Take my advice, don't run for president
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has a little advice for entrepreneurs of the future: Don't run for president. Trump addressed young people Thursday at a White House event called "Generation Next." During a question and answer session with conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Trump was asked to offer guidance to a young version of himself.>>
UPDATE: Classes to resume Friday in Mary Walker School District
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - The Stevens County Sheriff's Office has been investigating the threat that canceled classes in the Mary Walker School District on Thursday and says there is no credible threat. The Sheriff's Office tells KHQ the threat supposedly originated on Snapchat. Detectives have been conducting interviews all day and have so far found nothing.>>
Jury: Hospital not liable in football player's paralysis
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A Cascade County jury determined Benefis Health System in Great Falls is not liable for the brain injury a Belt High School student suffered in a 2014 football game. Robert Back had suffered a concussion a week earlier and had been told not to play until he was cleared by a doctor. Back's parents argued a trainer employed by Benefis had "cleared" him to play, but school officials said the family did not pass on the doctor's note. ...>>
Woman who helped stranded motorist is killed in Port Orchard hit-run
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) - The Washington State Patrol says a woman who stopped to help a stranded motorist was struck and killed in a hit and run in Kitsap County. Trooper Russ Winger says the driver who hit the woman around 5 a.m. Thursday in Port Orchard didn't stop. KOMO reports the woman helped a motorist who had ran out of gas and was parked partially off the road. The woman drove to a nearby gas station and returned with a can of gas. As she was helping...>>
Interior Secretary Zinke discusses opioids in Wellpinit
WELLPINIT, Wash. (AP) - Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke met with members of two Indian tribes in the Spokane area to discuss how the agency can assist with reducing the abuse of opioids on reservations. Zinke on Thursday morning met in the town of Wellpinit with members of the Spokane tribe and the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation.>>
Expert: No sign of foul play in US youth's death in Bermuda
HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) - A forensic expert says a U.S. student in Bermuda died from an apparent fall and there was no sign of foul play. Forensic pathologist Christopher Milroy tells reporters in the British island territory that 19-year-old Mark Dombroski fell from a "great height" for unknown reasons but that there are no signs of the involvement of any other people.>>
