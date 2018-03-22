UPDATE: Classes to resume Friday in Mary Walker School District

UPDATE: March 22, 2018:

The Stevens County Sheriff's Office has been investigating the threat that canceled classes in the Mary Walker School District on Thursday and says there is no credible threat.

The Sheriff's Office tells KHQ the threat supposedly originated on Snapchat. Detectives have been conducting interviews all day and have so far found nothing.

Classes will resume as scheduled on Friday.

Previous Coverage:

The Mary Walker School District in Stevens County says they're canceling classes tomorrow because of a threat.

"In the interest of safety, the Mary Walker School District will be closed tomorrow- Thursday, March 22, 2018," the district said in an alert sent out Wednesday evening.

Someone reportedly posted a threat on social media, warning about a school shooting. We're still looking into it more, but at this point all we know is that administrators are taking this seriously enough to close the schools tomorrow.