Man sentenced to death for dropping 3 nursing home residents off balcony in Japan

KHQ.COM - Japan's Yokohama district court sentenced a 25-year-old man to death Thursday for killing three residents of a nursing home four years ago.

Hayato Imai, who worked at the nursing home then, dropped the three victims from a balcony of the facility, located southwest of tokyo.

The prosecution demanded the death penalty, while defense lawyers asserted he was not guilty as investigators initially forced him to confess untruthfully. The court determined that Imai caused the three to fall to their deaths.

As for his confession, the court acknowledged its credibility as he gave details that could be known because he was directly involved.

The ruling by a team of judges including citizen participants described the defendant's actions as inhuman and ruthless, having thrown the victims as if they were objects.