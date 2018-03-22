Man sentenced to death for dropping 3 nursing home residents off balcony in Japan

Man sentenced to death for dropping 3 nursing home residents off balcony in JapanPosted: Updated:
Coeur d'Alene High School classes canceled Thursday after principal dies from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Classes at Coeur d'Alene High School have been canceled after Principal Troy Schueller passed away from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Wednesday, according to the school district. In a release, Director of Communications Scott Maben said Principal Schueller was found at his home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to Kootenai Health, but passed away at around 2:00 p.m.>>
Dead infant found in crawl space of Pennsylvania home, parents charged
SINKING SPRING, Pa. - A Pennsylvania couple is facing criminal charges after police found the body of an infant believed to be their 6-month-old daughter in a crawl space at their apartment. Police went to their apartment complex in Springfield Township late Monday on a tip from a relative who had heard stories from the father about the couple's child having died.>>
Police release video of fatal crash by Uber self-driving SUV
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities investigating a deadly self-driving vehicle crash in suburban Phoenix have released video of the Uber SUV striking a pedestrian as she walked her bicycle across a darkened street. The video released Wednesday by Tempe police shows 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg walking onto the roadway from a darkened area and stopping the moment before she was struck. The SUV's lights didn't illuminate the woman until a second or two before impact, raising qu...>>
Wife saves firefighter's life with CPR
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Two nights after Christmas, Jessica Pichette and her husband, Luke, were getting ready to go to bed. Jessica says her husband began making strange sounds, she thought he was having a stroke. “I started dialing 911 at that time, kind of rolled him of over and at that time he a big deep breathe and then he was gone, he was not breathing, his eyes were rolled back,” Pichette said. Luke, a Captain for the Coeur>>
Spokane Valley woman accused of plotting to kill her husband takes stand in trial
SPOKANE, Wash.- A Spokane Valley woman is on trial after detailing multiple plots to kill her husband for life insurance money, one of which involved having her husband shot on Halloween night while they were out trick-or-treating with their kids. Spokane Valley Sheriff's Detectives arrested 40-year-old Martie Soderberg for Criminal Solicitation to commit 1st Degree Murder.>>
N. Idaho man pleads guilty to 'lie and buy' gun crime
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) - A 23-year-old northern Idaho man has pleaded guilty to lying to buy a gun for his own use, but that instead was for someone else. Alex James Spooner of Coeur d'Alene pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court to one count of unlawful acquisition of a firearm, commonly called "lie and buy." Court documents say Spooner bought seven firearms for another person living in North Dakota but told the gun seller the guns were for him.>>
North Carolina mother arrested after video shows her giving her joint to smoke
RALEIGH, North Carolina - A North Carolina woman faces numerous criminal charges after video of her toddler smoking pot showed up on Facebook. The video was shot in December or January. In it you see 20-year-old Brianna Ashanti Lofton giving her one year old a joint to smoke. The video was widely shared with comments admonishing the mother and urging law enforcement to get involved.>>
Man sentenced to death for dropping 3 nursing home residents off balcony in Japan
KHQ.COM - Japan's Yokohama district court sentenced a 25-year-old man to death Thursday for killing three residents of a nursing home four years ago. Hayato Imai, who worked at the nursing home then, dropped the three victims from a balcony of the facility, located southwest of tokyo. The prosecution demanded the death penalty, while defense lawyers asserted he was not guilty as investigators initially forced him to confess untruthfully.>>
Threat prompts Mary Walker School District to cancel classes Thursday
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - The Mary Walker School District in Stevens County says they're canceling classes tomorrow because of a threat. "In the interest of safety, the Mary Walker School District will be closed tomorrow- Thursday, March 22, 2018," the district said in an alert sent out Wednesday evening. Someone reportedly posted a threat on social media, warning about a school shooting. We're still looking into it more, but at this>>
You Are Not Alone: How to talk about suicide with your kids
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - You are not alone: that's the message for hundreds of students who just learned their principal committed suicide. Coeur d'Alene High School principal Troy Schueller died this afternoon. The school district has now canceled classes tomorrow at the high school so the community can come to terms with the news, sending the following message home: "Dear Viking Family, Coeur d'Alene High School is open this>>
Coeur d'Alene High School classes canceled Thursday after principal dies from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Classes at Coeur d'Alene High School have been canceled after Principal Troy Schueller passed away from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Wednesday, according to the school district. In a release, Director of Communications Scott Maben said Principal Schueller was found at his home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to Kootenai Health, but passed away at around 2:00 p.m.>>
Starbucks offers sparkling Crystal Ball Frappucino for buzz
NEW YORK, NY (AP) - Starbucks, thirsty for some social media magic, is releasing its latest sugary concoction: the fortune-telling Crystal Ball Frappucino. The candy-sparkles festooned drink will be available for five days in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. It follows similar limited-time drinks, such as the coffee chain's color-changing Unicorn Frappuccino. Starbucks hopes the cream-based new drink, which is infused with peach flavor, will be photographed by customers, post...>>
Fire damages Bellevue mosque for second time
BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a fire severely damaged the Islamic Center of Eastside in Bellevue. The Seattle Times reports no one was injured in the Wednesday afternoon blaze. Bellevue Fire Department Lt. Brian Gomez says the building had been vacant since an arson fire last year, which heavily damaged the back of the wooden structure. The fire Wednesday had already engulfed a large portion of the mosque when firefighters first arrived around 4:30 p.m....>>
Wife saves firefighter's life with CPR
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Two nights after Christmas, Jessica Pichette and her husband, Luke, were getting ready to go to bed. Jessica says her husband began making strange sounds, she thought he was having a stroke. “I started dialing 911 at that time, kind of rolled him of over and at that time he a big deep breathe and then he was gone, he was not breathing, his eyes were rolled back,” Pichette said. Luke, a Captain for the Coeur>>
Spokane Valley woman accused of plotting to kill her husband takes stand in trial
SPOKANE, Wash.- A Spokane Valley woman is on trial after detailing multiple plots to kill her husband for life insurance money, one of which involved having her husband shot on Halloween night while they were out trick-or-treating with their kids. Spokane Valley Sheriff's Detectives arrested 40-year-old Martie Soderberg for Criminal Solicitation to commit 1st Degree Murder.>>
Washington governor signs package of bills sparked by #MeToo
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - In the wake of a national conversation about sexual harassment sparked by the #MeToo movement, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a package of bills meant to address sexual misconduct at the workplace. The four bills signed Wednesday include one that prohibits nondisclosure agreements that prevent employees from disclosing sexual harassment or assault and another that directs the state Human Rights Commission to create a work group to develop model policie...>>
