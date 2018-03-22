North Carolina mother arrested after video shows her giving her joint to smoke

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

RALEIGH, North Carolina - A North Carolina woman faces numerous criminal charges after video of her toddler smoking pot showed up on Facebook.

The video was shot in December or January. In it you see 20-year-old Brianna Ashanti Lofton giving her one year old a joint to smoke.

The video was widely shared with comments admonishing the mother and urging law enforcement to get involved. They did and on Wednesday, Lofton was arrested and charged with two counts of felony child abuse, contributing to delinquency, and possession of marijuana.

The one year old has been placed in child protective services.