Police release videos of fatal shooting of unarmed man - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Police release videos of fatal shooting of unarmed man

Posted: Updated:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Video footage released by Sacramento police shows two officers yelling that a man had a gun before they fatally shot him.
 
The man was unarmed and holding a cellphone in the backyard of his grandparents' home.
 
The Sacramento Police Department has released two body camera videos, a sheriff's department helicopter video and audio of the 911 call that preceded the Sunday night shooting.
 
Authorities have not released the man's name. A woman who says she was his fiancee identified him as Stephon Alonzo Clark, 22, the father of her two sons, ages 1 and 3.
 
The videos never clearly depict what the man was doing in the moments before police fired. The police were responding to a call about someone breaking into vehicles and a neighbor's home.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Coeur d'Alene High School classes canceled Thursday after principal dies from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

    Coeur d'Alene High School classes canceled Thursday after principal dies from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:41 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:41:14 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Classes at Coeur d'Alene High School have been canceled after Principal Troy Schueller passed away from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Wednesday, according to the school district. In a release, Director of Communications Scott Maben said Principal Schueller was found at his home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to Kootenai Health, but passed away at around 2:00 p.m.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Classes at Coeur d'Alene High School have been canceled after Principal Troy Schueller passed away from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Wednesday, according to the school district. In a release, Director of Communications Scott Maben said Principal Schueller was found at his home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to Kootenai Health, but passed away at around 2:00 p.m.

    >>

  • Dead infant found in crawl space of Pennsylvania home, parents charged

    Dead infant found in crawl space of Pennsylvania home, parents charged

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 10:50 AM EDT2018-03-21 14:50:55 GMT
    Berks County Sheriff's OfficeBerks County Sheriff's Office

    SINKING SPRING, Pa. - A Pennsylvania couple is facing criminal charges after police found the body of an infant believed to be their 6-month-old daughter in a crawl space at their apartment. Police went to their apartment complex in Springfield Township late Monday on a tip from a relative who had heard stories from the father about the couple's child having died. 

    >>

    SINKING SPRING, Pa. - A Pennsylvania couple is facing criminal charges after police found the body of an infant believed to be their 6-month-old daughter in a crawl space at their apartment. Police went to their apartment complex in Springfield Township late Monday on a tip from a relative who had heard stories from the father about the couple's child having died. 

    >>

  • Police release video of fatal crash by Uber self-driving SUV

    Police release video of fatal crash by Uber self-driving SUV

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:15 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:15:01 GMT
    Tempe PoliceTempe Police
    Tempe PoliceTempe Police

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities investigating a deadly self-driving vehicle crash in suburban Phoenix have released video of the Uber SUV striking a pedestrian as she walked her bicycle across a darkened street. The video released Wednesday by Tempe police shows 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg walking onto the roadway from a darkened area and stopping the moment before she was struck. The SUV's lights didn't illuminate the woman until a second or two before impact, raising qu...

    >>

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities investigating a deadly self-driving vehicle crash in suburban Phoenix have released video of the Uber SUV striking a pedestrian as she walked her bicycle across a darkened street. The video released Wednesday by Tempe police shows 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg walking onto the roadway from a darkened area and stopping the moment before she was struck. The SUV's lights didn't illuminate the woman until a second or two before impact, raising qu...

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Police: Bedridden Georgia woman found being eaten alive by maggots; 2 charged

    Police: Bedridden Georgia woman found being eaten alive by maggots; 2 charged

    Thursday, March 22 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-03-22 13:16:07 GMT
    Gwinnett County Sheriff's OfficeGwinnett County Sheriff's Office

    SUGAR HILL, Ga. - Authorities in Georgia say a bedridden woman had been found covered with cockroaches and maggots on a sheet smeared in feces.

    >>

    SUGAR HILL, Ga. - Authorities in Georgia say a bedridden woman had been found covered with cockroaches and maggots on a sheet smeared in feces. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution quotes Gwinnett County authorities as saying in a report that her family members, 54-year-old Terry Ward Sorrells and 18-year-old Christian Alexander Sorrells, have been charged with neglect of a disabled adult or elder person.

    >>

  • Police: Austin Bomber recorded 25-minute 'confession'

    Police: Austin Bomber recorded 25-minute 'confession'

    Thursday, March 22 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-22 13:00:37 GMT

    ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) - The Latest on the Austin bombings (all times local): UPDATE:  According to Austin Police Department Chief Brian Manley, serial-bombing suspect Mark Conditt recorded a 25-minute video on his cell phone before he was killed by his own explosive on Wednesday. Manley says that Conditt "does not at all mention anything about terrorism nor does he mention anything about hate."

    >>

    ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) - The Latest on the Austin bombings (all times local): UPDATE:  According to Austin Police Department Chief Brian Manley, serial-bombing suspect Mark Conditt recorded a 25-minute video on his cell phone before he was killed by his own explosive on Wednesday. Manley says that Conditt "does not at all mention anything about terrorism nor does he mention anything about hate."

    >>

  • Police release videos of fatal shooting of unarmed man

    Police release videos of fatal shooting of unarmed man

    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:46 AM EDT2018-03-22 12:46:39 GMT

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Video footage released by Sacramento police shows two officers yelling that a man had a gun before they fatally shot him.   The man was unarmed and holding a cellphone in the backyard of his grandparents' home.   The Sacramento Police Department has released two body camera videos, a sheriff's department helicopter video and audio of the 911 call that preceded the Sunday night shooting.

    >>

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Video footage released by Sacramento police shows two officers yelling that a man had a gun before they fatally shot him.   The man was unarmed and holding a cellphone in the backyard of his grandparents' home.   The Sacramento Police Department has released two body camera videos, a sheriff's department helicopter video and audio of the 911 call that preceded the Sunday night shooting.

    >>
    •   