Area near Gonzaga blocked off as Spokane Police respond to armed subject violating domestic violence order
Coeur d'Alene High School classes canceled Thursday after principal dies from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Classes at Coeur d'Alene High School have been canceled after Principal Troy Schueller passed away from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Wednesday, according to the school district. In a release, Director of Communications Scott Maben said Principal Schueller was found at his home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to Kootenai Health, but passed away at around 2:00 p.m.
Police: Bedridden Georgia woman found being eaten alive by maggots; 2 charged
SUGAR HILL, Ga. - Authorities in Georgia say a bedridden woman had been found covered with cockroaches and maggots on a sheet smeared in feces.>>
Wife saves firefighter's life with CPR
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Two nights after Christmas, Jessica Pichette and her husband, Luke, were getting ready to go to bed. Jessica says her husband began making strange sounds, she thought he was having a stroke. "I started dialing 911 at that time, kind of rolled him of over and at that time he a big deep breathe and then he was gone, he was not breathing, his eyes were rolled back," Pichette said. Luke, a Captain for the Coeur
Man sentenced to death for dropping 3 nursing home residents off balcony in Japan
KHQ.COM - Japan's Yokohama district court sentenced a 25-year-old man to death Thursday for killing three residents of a nursing home four years ago. Hayato Imai, who worked at the nursing home then, dropped the three victims from a balcony of the facility, located southwest of tokyo. The prosecution demanded the death penalty, while defense lawyers asserted he was not guilty as investigators initially forced him to confess untruthfully.
Dead infant found in crawl space of Pennsylvania home, parents charged
SINKING SPRING, Pa. - A Pennsylvania couple is facing criminal charges after police found the body of an infant believed to be their 6-month-old daughter in a crawl space at their apartment. Police went to their apartment complex in Springfield Township late Monday on a tip from a relative who had heard stories from the father about the couple's child having died.
Trump: 'Crazy' Biden would go down crying if he assaulted me
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is lashing out at Joe Biden for wanting to "beat the hell out of him," saying the former vice president "would go down fast and hard, crying all the way." The Republican president tweeted Thursday: "Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault.
Canadian who ran drug-smuggling ring with helicopter pleads guilty
SEATTLE (AP) - A Canadian man who spent nearly a decade fighting his extradition to the U.S. for running a helicopter-based drug-smuggling ring has pleaded guilty. Colin Hugh Martin, formerly of Malakwa, British Columbia, entered the plea Friday in U.S. District Court in Seattle to a conspiracy charge. The U.S. Attorney's Office said it would recommend no more than 10 years when he is sentenced in June.
Area near Gonzaga blocked off as Spokane Police respond to armed subject violating domestic violence order
SPOKANE, Wash. - There is a heavy police presence near Gonzaga as Spokane Police deal with a domestic violence situation near Cincinnati and Augusta. SPD tweeted the situation involves an armed "subject violating a domestic violence order."
Police: Bedridden Georgia woman found being eaten alive by maggots; 2 charged
SUGAR HILL, Ga. - Authorities in Georgia say a bedridden woman had been found covered with cockroaches and maggots on a sheet smeared in feces.>>
Police: Austin Bomber recorded 25-minute 'confession'
ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) - The Latest on the Austin bombings (all times local): UPDATE: According to Austin Police Department Chief Brian Manley, serial-bombing suspect Mark Conditt recorded a 25-minute video on his cell phone before he was killed by his own explosive on Wednesday. Manley says that Conditt "does not at all mention anything about terrorism nor does he mention anything about hate."
Police release videos of fatal shooting of unarmed man
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Video footage released by Sacramento police shows two officers yelling that a man had a gun before they fatally shot him. The man was unarmed and holding a cellphone in the backyard of his grandparents' home. The Sacramento Police Department has released two body camera videos, a sheriff's department helicopter video and audio of the 911 call that preceded the Sunday night shooting.
Trump: 'Crazy' Biden would go down crying if he assaulted me
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is lashing out at Joe Biden for wanting to "beat the hell out of him," saying the former vice president "would go down fast and hard, crying all the way." The Republican president tweeted Thursday: "Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault.>>
Tennessee lawmakers pass 'In God We Trust' school bill
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Tennessee lawmakers have passed a bill to require public schools to prominently display the national motto, "In God We Trust." It would take effect immediately if Republican Gov. Bill Haslam signs it. The measure requires schools to display the motto in a prominent location, either as a plaque, artwork, or in some other form.
Dash cam video shows woman getting hit by driverless Uber in fatal crash
KHQ.COM - Police in Arizona released the video of the only driverless Uber fatal accident in the country. Just a warning, though... this video might be shocking and hard for some to watch. The Tempe Police Department released dash cam video from inside and outside the vehicle which was driving in autonomous mode. From the inside you can see the safety driver behind the wheel but the video shows the driver is highly distracted.
North Carolina mother arrested after video shows her giving her joint to smoke
RALEIGH, North Carolina - A North Carolina woman faces numerous criminal charges after video of her toddler smoking pot showed up on Facebook. The video was shot in December or January. In it you see 20-year-old Brianna Ashanti Lofton giving her one year old a joint to smoke. The video was widely shared with comments admonishing the mother and urging law enforcement to get involved.
Man sentenced to death for dropping 3 nursing home residents off balcony in Japan
KHQ.COM - Japan's Yokohama district court sentenced a 25-year-old man to death Thursday for killing three residents of a nursing home four years ago. Hayato Imai, who worked at the nursing home then, dropped the three victims from a balcony of the facility, located southwest of tokyo. The prosecution demanded the death penalty, while defense lawyers asserted he was not guilty as investigators initially forced him to confess untruthfully.>>
