Area near Gonzaga blocked off as Spokane Police respond to armed subject violating domestic violence order

There is a heavy police presence near Gonzaga as Spokane Police deal with a domestic violence situation near Cincinnati and Augusta.

SPD tweeted the situation involves an armed "subject violating a domestic violence order." Multiple officers, including a SWAT Team, are on scene.

Students from Gonzaga are being asked to avoid the area.

