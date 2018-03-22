SWAT Standoff near Gonzaga over, suspect not home

UPDATE:

Spokane Police have cleared the scene near Gonzaga after it was discovered the suspect was not home.

Students at GU were notified the scene is now safe.

Incident on Augusta is over. Subject is not at the location. Investigation is on going. — Spokane Police (@SpokanePD) March 22, 2018

Previous Coverage:

There is a heavy police presence near Gonzaga as Spokane Police deal with a domestic violence situation near Cincinnati and Augusta.

SPD tweeted the situation involves an armed "subject violating a domestic violence order." Multiple officers, including a SWAT Team, are on scene.

Students from Gonzaga are being asked to avoid the area.

Spd is on scene 800 E Augusta for an armed subject violating a domestic violence order. GU students avoid the area. — Spokane Police (@SpokanePD) March 22, 2018

