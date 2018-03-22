Canadian who ran drug-smuggling ring with helicopter pleads guil - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Canadian who ran drug-smuggling ring with helicopter pleads guilty

SEATTLE (AP) - A Canadian man who spent nearly a decade fighting his extradition to the U.S. for running a helicopter-based drug-smuggling ring has pleaded guilty.
 
Colin Hugh Martin, formerly of Malakwa, British Columbia, entered the plea Friday in U.S. District Court in Seattle to a conspiracy charge. The U.S. Attorney's Office said it would recommend no more than 10 years when he is sentenced in June.
 
The 46-year-old admitted he headed a drug ring that flew marijuana and MDMA south into Washington state and cocaine north into Canada. One of his pilots, Sam Lindsay-Brown, killed himself in the Spokane County Jail after flying into a law-enforcement set-up in 2009.
 
In an interview with the Associated Press that year, Martin said he became involved in the drug trade after watching his best friend get killed in a logging accident and seeing the region's logging industry dry up.

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Classes at Coeur d'Alene High School have been canceled after Principal Troy Schueller passed away from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Wednesday, according to the school district. In a release, Director of Communications Scott Maben said Principal Schueller was found at his home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to Kootenai Health, but passed away at around 2:00 p.m.

    SUGAR HILL, Ga. - Authorities in Georgia say a bedridden woman had been found covered with cockroaches and maggots on a sheet smeared in feces.

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Two nights after Christmas, Jessica Pichette and her husband, Luke, were getting ready to go to bed. Jessica says her husband began making strange sounds, she thought he was having a stroke. "I started dialing 911 at that time, kind of rolled him of over and at that time he a big deep breathe and then he was gone, he was not breathing, his eyes were rolled back," Pichette said. Luke, a Captain for the Coeur 

    SEATTLE (AP) - A Canadian man who spent nearly a decade fighting his extradition to the U.S. for running a helicopter-based drug-smuggling ring has pleaded guilty.   Colin Hugh Martin, formerly of Malakwa, British Columbia, entered the plea Friday in U.S. District Court in Seattle to a conspiracy charge. The U.S. Attorney's Office said it would recommend no more than 10 years when he is sentenced in June.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - There is a heavy police presence near Gonzaga as Spokane Police deal with a domestic violence situation near Cincinnati and Augusta.  SPD tweeted the situation involves an armed "subject violating a domestic violence order."  

    SUGAR HILL, Ga. - Authorities in Georgia say a bedridden woman had been found covered with cockroaches and maggots on a sheet smeared in feces.

