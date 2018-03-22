San Francisco becomes largest US city to ban fur sales

San Francisco becomes largest US city to ban fur salesPosted: Updated:
Coeur d'Alene High School classes canceled Thursday after principal dies from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Classes at Coeur d'Alene High School have been canceled after Principal Troy Schueller passed away from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Wednesday, according to the school district. In a release, Director of Communications Scott Maben said Principal Schueller was found at his home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to Kootenai Health, but passed away at around 2:00 p.m.>>
Police: Bedridden Georgia woman found being eaten alive by maggots; 2 charged
SUGAR HILL, Ga. - Authorities in Georgia say a bedridden woman had been found covered with cockroaches and maggots on a sheet smeared in feces.>>
SWAT Standoff near Gonzaga over, suspect not home
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have cleared the scene near Gonzaga after it was discovered the suspect was not home. Students at GU were notified the scene is now safe. SPD tweeted the situation involves an armed "subject violating a domestic violence order.">>
Wife saves firefighter's life with CPR
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Two nights after Christmas, Jessica Pichette and her husband, Luke, were getting ready to go to bed. Jessica says her husband began making strange sounds, she thought he was having a stroke. “I started dialing 911 at that time, kind of rolled him of over and at that time he a big deep breathe and then he was gone, he was not breathing, his eyes were rolled back,” Pichette said. Luke, a Captain for the Coeur>>
Man sentenced to death for dropping 3 nursing home residents off balcony in Japan
KHQ.COM - Japan's Yokohama district court sentenced a 25-year-old man to death Thursday for killing three residents of a nursing home four years ago. Hayato Imai, who worked at the nursing home then, dropped the three victims from a balcony of the facility, located southwest of tokyo. The prosecution demanded the death penalty, while defense lawyers asserted he was not guilty as investigators initially forced him to confess untruthfully.>>
Police: Austin Bomber recorded 25-minute 'confession'
ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) - The Latest on the Austin bombings (all times local): UPDATE: According to Austin Police Department Chief Brian Manley, serial-bombing suspect Mark Conditt recorded a 25-minute video on his cell phone before he was killed by his own explosive on Wednesday. Manley says that Conditt "does not at all mention anything about terrorism nor does he mention anything about hate.">>
Yakima city council decides to keep pit bull ban in place
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - Yakima city officials have decided to keep a ban on pit bulls in place while they work on a more comprehensive ordinance on the dogs. The Yakima Herald-Republic reported Wednesday that currently, Yakima pit bull owners are required to pay certain fines and fees, keep their dogs inside or in a six-sided outdoor enclosure and post signs that say "dangerous dog lives here.">>
Governor Otter signs bill toughening abortion rules in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho - Idaho is continuing its campaign against abortion with Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter signing legislation into law that will increase reporting requirements for abortion providers. Some of the personal information required in the measure is already collected by the state's health and welfare agency.>>
Six arrested during search warrant in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies arrested an eight-time convicted felon, and five other people, after executing a search warrant at a home near Farr and Broadway Thursday morning. The Spokane Valley Police Department says back in February, an investigation into 50-year-old Gary Olive Jr. revealed he was selling drugs and trafficking stolen property out of his out.>>
SWAT Standoff near Gonzaga over, suspect not home
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have cleared the scene near Gonzaga after it was discovered the suspect was not home. Students at GU were notified the scene is now safe. SPD tweeted the situation involves an armed "subject violating a domestic violence order.">>
For one Denver-area school district, every weekend will now be a long weekend!
KHQ.COM - According to the Denver Post, the district is adopting a four-day school week that goes Tuesday through Friday. To make up for lost time, the classes will be longer each day. Middle and high schoolers will be in class from 8:30 a.m. to 4:32 p.m., and elementary students will go from 7:50 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Day care will also be available on Mondays for a cost of $30 a day.>>
San Francisco becomes largest US city to ban fur sales
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The Latest on fur sales ban in San Francisco (all times local): 2:25 p.m. San Francisco supervisors have unanimously approved a ban on fur sales, making San Francisco the largest city in the country to have the prohibition. The legislation voted on Tuesday goes into effect January 1, but retailers have until January 2020 to sell off existing inventory.>>
Canadian who ran drug-smuggling ring with helicopter pleads guilty
SEATTLE (AP) - A Canadian man who spent nearly a decade fighting his extradition to the U.S. for running a helicopter-based drug-smuggling ring has pleaded guilty. Colin Hugh Martin, formerly of Malakwa, British Columbia, entered the plea Friday in U.S. District Court in Seattle to a conspiracy charge. The U.S. Attorney's Office said it would recommend no more than 10 years when he is sentenced in June.>>
Police: Bedridden Georgia woman found being eaten alive by maggots; 2 charged
SUGAR HILL, Ga. - Authorities in Georgia say a bedridden woman had been found covered with cockroaches and maggots on a sheet smeared in feces.>>
Police: Austin Bomber recorded 25-minute 'confession'
ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) - The Latest on the Austin bombings (all times local): UPDATE: According to Austin Police Department Chief Brian Manley, serial-bombing suspect Mark Conditt recorded a 25-minute video on his cell phone before he was killed by his own explosive on Wednesday. Manley says that Conditt "does not at all mention anything about terrorism nor does he mention anything about hate.">>
