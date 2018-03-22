San Francisco becomes largest US city to ban fur sales - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

San Francisco becomes largest US city to ban fur sales

Posted: Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The Latest on fur sales ban in San Francisco (all times local):
 
2:25 p.m.
 
San Francisco supervisors have unanimously approved a ban on fur sales, making San Francisco the largest city in the country to have the prohibition.
 
The legislation voted on Tuesday goes into effect January 1, but retailers have until January 2020 to sell off existing inventory.
 
Animal advocates say a prohibition would reflect the city's kind and progressive values, but retailers say it's yet another decision burdening small businesses.
 
San Francisco joins the California cities of Berkeley and West Hollywood in prohibiting the sale of fur coats and accessories containing real fur.
 
___
 
12:05 a.m.
 
San Francisco could become the largest U.S. city to ban the sale of fur, a move that would hearten animal lovers but frustrate business owners who say they're fed up with city officials dictating what they can sell.
 
If the Board of Supervisors approves the ban Tuesday, San Francisco would join two other California cities, West Hollywood and Berkeley, in saying no to a symbol of glamour that animal advocates say is built on cruelty.
 
The ban would apply to coats and anything else featuring real fur, including key chains and gloves.
 
San Francisco's Chamber of Commerce estimates that fur sales in the city account for at least $40 million a year. The city's Office of Economic Analysis estimated fur sales at $11 million in 2012, based on census figures.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Coeur d'Alene High School classes canceled Thursday after principal dies from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

    Coeur d'Alene High School classes canceled Thursday after principal dies from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:41 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:41:14 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Classes at Coeur d'Alene High School have been canceled after Principal Troy Schueller passed away from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Wednesday, according to the school district. In a release, Director of Communications Scott Maben said Principal Schueller was found at his home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to Kootenai Health, but passed away at around 2:00 p.m.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Classes at Coeur d'Alene High School have been canceled after Principal Troy Schueller passed away from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Wednesday, according to the school district. In a release, Director of Communications Scott Maben said Principal Schueller was found at his home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to Kootenai Health, but passed away at around 2:00 p.m.

    >>

  • Police: Bedridden Georgia woman found being eaten alive by maggots; 2 charged

    Police: Bedridden Georgia woman found being eaten alive by maggots; 2 charged

    Thursday, March 22 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-03-22 13:16:07 GMT
    Gwinnett County Sheriff's OfficeGwinnett County Sheriff's Office

    SUGAR HILL, Ga. - Authorities in Georgia say a bedridden woman had been found covered with cockroaches and maggots on a sheet smeared in feces.

    >>

    SUGAR HILL, Ga. - Authorities in Georgia say a bedridden woman had been found covered with cockroaches and maggots on a sheet smeared in feces. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution quotes Gwinnett County authorities as saying in a report that her family members, 54-year-old Terry Ward Sorrells and 18-year-old Christian Alexander Sorrells, have been charged with neglect of a disabled adult or elder person.

    >>

  • SWAT Standoff near Gonzaga over, suspect not home

    SWAT Standoff near Gonzaga over, suspect not home

    Thursday, March 22 2018 4:11 PM EDT2018-03-22 20:11:29 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have cleared the scene near Gonzaga after it was discovered the suspect was not home. Students at GU were notified the scene is now safe. SPD tweeted the situation involves an armed "subject violating a domestic violence order."

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have cleared the scene near Gonzaga after it was discovered the suspect was not home. Students at GU were notified the scene is now safe. SPD tweeted the situation involves an armed "subject violating a domestic violence order."

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Yakima city council decides to keep pit bull ban in place

    Yakima city council decides to keep pit bull ban in place

    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:12 PM EDT2018-03-22 21:12:55 GMT

    YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - Yakima city officials have decided to keep a ban on pit bulls in place while they work on a more comprehensive ordinance on the dogs.    The Yakima Herald-Republic reported Wednesday that currently, Yakima pit bull owners are required to pay certain fines and fees, keep their dogs inside or in a six-sided outdoor enclosure and post signs that say "dangerous dog lives here."

    >>

    YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - Yakima city officials have decided to keep a ban on pit bulls in place while they work on a more comprehensive ordinance on the dogs.    The Yakima Herald-Republic reported Wednesday that currently, Yakima pit bull owners are required to pay certain fines and fees, keep their dogs inside or in a six-sided outdoor enclosure and post signs that say "dangerous dog lives here."

    >>

  • Governor Otter signs bill toughening abortion rules in Idaho

    Governor Otter signs bill toughening abortion rules in Idaho

    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:03 PM EDT2018-03-22 21:03:45 GMT
    The Associated Press is declaring victory for Idaho Gov. Butch OtterThe Associated Press is declaring victory for Idaho Gov. Butch Otter

    BOISE, Idaho - Idaho is continuing its campaign against abortion with Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter signing legislation into law that will increase reporting requirements for abortion providers. Some of the personal information required in the measure is already collected by the state's health and welfare agency. 

    >>

    BOISE, Idaho - Idaho is continuing its campaign against abortion with Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter signing legislation into law that will increase reporting requirements for abortion providers. Some of the personal information required in the measure is already collected by the state's health and welfare agency. 

    >>

  • Six arrested during search warrant in Spokane Valley

    Six arrested during search warrant in Spokane Valley

    Thursday, March 22 2018 4:47 PM EDT2018-03-22 20:47:10 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies arrested an eight-time convicted felon, and five other people, after executing a search warrant at a home near Farr and Broadway Thursday morning.  The Spokane Valley Police Department says back in February, an investigation into 50-year-old Gary Olive Jr. revealed he was selling drugs and trafficking stolen property out of his out. 

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies arrested an eight-time convicted felon, and five other people, after executing a search warrant at a home near Farr and Broadway Thursday morning.  The Spokane Valley Police Department says back in February, an investigation into 50-year-old Gary Olive Jr. revealed he was selling drugs and trafficking stolen property out of his out. 

    >>
    •   