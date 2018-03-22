For one Denver-area school district, every weekend will now be a - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

For one Denver-area school district, every weekend will now be a long weekend!

Posted: Updated:

KHQ.COM - According to the Denver Post, the district is adopting a four-day school week that goes Tuesday through Friday.

To make up for lost time, the classes will be longer each day. Middle and high schoolers will be in class from 8:30 a.m. to 4:32 p.m., and elementary students will go from 7:50 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Day care will also be available on Mondays for a cost of $30 a day.

But the district isn't doing this for the students' benefit.

The district says they're adopting the new schedule in order to attract more teachers, who have been leaving their district in search of higher-paying jobs. The idea is that the long weekend would make up for the lower pay.

It would also save the district money - about $1 million a year on transportation, substitute teachers, and other bills associated with running a school.

This district is actually far from the first to take on the four-day school week. Nationwide, about 100 other districts also have longer weekends.

