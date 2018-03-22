Six arrested during search warrant in Spokane Valley

Spokane Valley deputies arrested an eight-time convicted felon, and five other people, after executing a search warrant at a home near Farr and Broadway Thursday morning.

The Spokane Valley Police Department says back in February, an investigation into 50-year-old Gary Olive Jr. revealed he was selling drugs and trafficking stolen property out of his out. During the investigation, detectives identified several additional suspects and developed probable cause to arrest Olive for delivery of a controlled substance.

Early Thursday morning, detectives, SWAT, Fire Rescue Task Force members, deputies and Air 1 surrounded the home. The SWAT Team moved in and took Olive and four additional people into custody.

"Several items of property, believed to be stolen, were recovered by investigators," the Deputy Mark Gregory said in a release. "As they move forward with this investigation, Detectives will work to identify the owners of the property and identify any additional crimes committed by these and other suspects."

Investigators also seized a 1988 Corvette and a 2001 Honda motorcycle.

Arrested at the scene were: