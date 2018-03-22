Yakima city council decides to keep pit bull ban in place

Yakima city officials have decided to keep a ban on pit bulls in place while they work on a more comprehensive ordinance on the dogs.



The Yakima Herald-Republic reported Wednesday that currently, Yakima pit bull owners are required to pay certain fines and fees, keep their dogs inside or in a six-sided outdoor enclosure and post signs that say "dangerous dog lives here."



The strict rules were put in place in 1987 after three attacks by pit bull dogs.



There have been at least four attempts to remove the ordinance since.



Council members say they would like to have a robust "dangerous dogs" ordinance in place before they can remove the current ban.



