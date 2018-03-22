Woman who helped stranded motorist is killed in Port Orchard hit-run

(AP) - The Washington State Patrol says a woman who stopped to help a stranded motorist was struck and killed in a hit and run in Kitsap County.



Trooper Russ Winger says the driver who hit the woman around 5 a.m. Thursday in Port Orchard didn't stop.



KOMO reports the woman helped a motorist who had ran out of gas and was parked partially off the road.



The woman drove to a nearby gas station and returned with a can of gas. As she was helping to fill the tank, a dark-colored sedan drove by and hit her.



The stranded motorist was not injured.

3/22/2018 9:35:48 AM (GMT -7:00)