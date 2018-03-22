Woman warns pet owners after dogs die after eating mushrooms

A North Carolina woman has a serious warning for pet owners after her two dogs died from eating poisonous mushrooms in her yard.

WILX-TV reports that she found two of her dogs dead when she came home over the weekend. She says her four other dogs were acting strange, stumbling around and vomiting.

She took the dogs to the vet, where blood tests revealed traces of Amatoxin, a toxin found in poisonous mushrooms.

David Dorman, a toxicology professor at NC State's Veterinary School says those types of mushrooms, nicknamed "Death Cap" or "Death Angel" can cause liver failure and there is no antidote.

He says the mushrooms can vary in size and color, and there's no way to know which ones are safe.

Dorman says if you have mushrooms in your yard, he recommends getting rid of all of them.